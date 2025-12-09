16+
​УМВД: в Сургуте почти вдвое выросло число коррупционных преступлений

В Сургуте за год выявили почти сотню коррупционных преступлений

​УМВД: в Сургуте почти вдвое выросло число коррупционных преступлений
Фото: ru.freepik.com

В 2025 году в Сургуте зарегистрировали 96 уголовных дел коррупционной направленности. Для сравнения, в 2024 году таких преступлений было 50 − рост составил 92%. Об этом сообщили в администрации города со ссылкой на данные УМВД России по Сургуту.

За два года − 2024 и 2025 − в суд направили материалы по 72 делам этой категории. Среди обвиняемых − должностные лица, отвечающие за административно-хозяйственную деятельность в организациях и работу юридических подразделений.

Власти Сургута напомнили, что обо всех фактах коррупционных преступлений граждане могут сообщить по телефонам: 102, 8 (3462) 76-13-14 или на телефон доверия 8-800-101-86-00, 8 (3462) 44-20-15.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 10:11, просмотров: 168, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

