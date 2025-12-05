16+
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdvg15y реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  76,9708   EUR  89,9011  

Новости

Оливье будете делать на Новый год?
Комментировать
0
В конфликте с квартирой Вы на стороне:
Комментировать
0
Надо ли запрещать детям одевать костюмы иностранных героев на утренники?
Комментировать
0
Россия и Саудовская Аравия отменили все виды виз. Поедете в Саудовскую Аравию?
Комментировать
0
Ваше отношение к праворульным автомобилям?
Комментировать
0
В вашей семье посылают ли родители своим взрослым детям деньги в качестве родительской помощи:
Комментировать
0
Если вы сталкивались с Сургутским судом, охарактеризуйте впечатление:
Комментировать
0
Вы читаете бумажные книги?
Комментировать
0
​В Сургуте осветили пешеходный путь к школе №12

В Сургуте дорога к школе №12 стала светлее и безопаснее

​В Сургуте осветили пешеходный путь к школе №12
Фото администрации Сургута

Путь к сургутской школе № 12 в микрорайоне А стал безопаснее и светлее. Жители обратили внимание на необходимость освещения двора, по которому школьники и их родители ежедневно идут в учебное заведение. Пешеходная дорожка проходит также между корпусами детского сада «Рябинушка», рассказывает администрация города.

Специалисты ООО «СГЭС» смонтировали временное уличное освещение, установив яркие светодиодные светильники на фасаде электроустановки. Вопрос организации освещения территории на постоянной основе в настоящее время прорабатывается.


Сегодня в 13:26, просмотров: 100, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

  1. ​Автобус №18 в Сургуте начал ходить по новой схеме 719
  2. ​Сургут — единственный город Тюменской области, участвующий в голосовании «Культурная столица года». Его можно поддержать 677
  3. Школьников Сургута младших и средних классов оставили на «дистанте» до 15 декабря 663
  4. ​«Мы идем туда, откуда бегут»: как живет и работает самая боевая сургутская пожарно-спасательная часть №41 654
  5. ​Сургутский институт экономики, управления и права открыл новый корпус к 95-летию Югры 645
  6. ​Экс-первого замгубернатора Югры Алексея Шипилова переводят под домашний арест в Сургут 634
  7. ​Сургутские проекты стали призерами и победителями конкурса «Музейный олимп Югры – 2025» 577
  8. ​Сургутские бренды одежды представят на ярмарке «Товары земли Югорской» 558
  9. ​Добыча нефти может вырасти почти на 6% в 2026 году 514
  10. ​Сургут стал новым центром делового туризма в России 505
  1. Школы Сургута уходят на карантин 3640
  2. ​Мошенники в России используют дедлайн по уплате налогов для обмана граждан. В ИФНС Сургута просят никому не передавать коды 2101
  3. ​Зима без ЧП: возможно ли это в Сургуте? // ONLINE 2077
  4. ​На Федоровском месторождении в Сургутском районе погиб рабочий – возбуждено уголовное дело 1840
  5. ​Проект «ДУМАть и решать». Богдан Гужва // ONLINE 1804
  6. ​Вступайте в Программу долгосрочных сбережений от Ханты-Мансийского НПФ и выигрывайте путешествие 1614
  7. ​«Закрыли как убыточную»: власти Сургута ликвидируют Центральную аптеку 1554
  8. ​Остались считанные дни: налоговая служба Сургута напомнила об уплате имущественных налогов до 1 декабря 1538
  9. ​В Сургуте случился всплеск ОРВИ и гриппа – более 60% заболевших составляют дети 1522
  10. ​Полиция Сургута поставила на учет около 200 подростков-хулиганов 1489
  1. ​Город без вкуса 8318
  2. В Югре не будут давать пособия на детей семьям, которые получают много «серых» поступлений на карту 4515
  3. Ее уроки остались с нами навсегда 4268
  4. ​Берегите себя и свои семьи, и ни в коем случае не экономьте на противопожарных мерах 3965
  5. Трассу между Нижневартовском и Радужным расширяют с опережением графика 3946
  6. Пожар в «Прибрежном» мог начаться в помещении бойлерной — МЧС 3920
  7. Почему дело Шипилова цепляет публику 3792
  8. ​«Мы остаемся в тупике»: в Сургуте станция скорой помощи ставит забор, который перекроет доступ к ветеринарным учреждениям на улице Профсоюзов 3784
  9. Школы Сургута уходят на карантин 3640
  10. ​Одна семья – один кредит: Минфин меняет правила льготной ипотеки 3554

Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

