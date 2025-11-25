16+
Власти призвали сургутян не выходить на лед — он все еще не настолько прочен

В Сургуте власти предупредили об опасности выхода на лед

Власти призвали сургутян не выходить на лед — он все еще не настолько прочен
Фото администрации Сургута

В Сургуте жителей предупреждают об опасности выхода на осенний лед. До наступления устойчивых морозов он остается непрочным, особенно в местах быстрого течения, стока вод, в зонах водной растительности и возле деревьев. Выход на такой лед может закончиться трагедией, напоминает управление по делам ГО и ЧС.

Горожанам рекомендуют строго соблюдать правила безопасности на льду:

  • не выходить на поверхность водоемов в темное время суток и при плохой видимости;
  • не проверять прочность льда ударом ноги. Для этого используют палку: если после первого сильного удара покажется вода, это означает, что лед тонкий и опасен. В таком случае нужно немедленно вернуться к берегу по собственным следам, скользящими шагами, не отрывая ног ото льда и держа их на ширине плеч;
  • не выходить на лед в состоянии алкогольного опьянения;
  • не отпускать детей на водоемы в период ледостава.

Если вы стали очевидцем несчастного случая на водном объекте, следует незамедлительно позвонить в единую дежурно-диспетчерскую службу по телефону 112.


последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые

