16+
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdEYZ2f реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  79,0246   EUR  90,5625  

Новости

​В Сургуте звучит «Народный рок» // ВИДЕОФАКТ

Сургутская филармония открыла вечер рок-хитов

​В Сургуте звучит «Народный рок» // ВИДЕОФАКТ
Фото и видео: siapress.ru

Сегодня, 22 ноября, на сцене сургутской филармонии выступает ансамбль русских народных инструментов «Ларец». Солистка группы Анастасия Труфанова исполнила песню Полины Гагариной «Кукушка», и несколько других композиций. Читатель siapress.ru поделился с редакцией кадрами выступления.

В этот вечер на сцене филармонии прозвучат также рок-хиты В. Бутусова, О. Кормухиной, Н. Носкова, В. Цоя, группы «Ария» и других музыкальных исполнителей.


Сегодня в 19:57, просмотров: 113, комментариев: 0
Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

