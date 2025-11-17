16+
У поезда между Сургутом и Куть-Яхом обновили вагоны

Новые вагоны появились на ж/д-линии между Сургутом и Куть-Яхом

У поезда между Сургутом и Куть-Яхом обновили вагоны
Фото t.me/depdorhos

На железнодорожном маршруте Сургут – Куть-Ях начали курсировать новые комфортабельные вагоны с символикой Югры. Обновление подвижного состава представили 17 ноября на линии; в мероприятии принял участие директор Департамента дорожного хозяйства и транспорта автономного округа Артём Литвинов, пишет канал «ДепДорХоз Югры».

В ведомстве отмечают, что ввод новых вагонов направлен на повышение комфорта и качества перевозок на одном из востребованных направлений региона. Фирменная символика Югры на вагонах подчёркивает региональную идентичность маршрута и принадлежность к окружной транспортной системе.


