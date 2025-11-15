16+
Сургутские школы получили «Знак качества» от Рособрнадзора

Пять сургутских школы были отмечены Росборнадзором

Сургутские школы получили «Знак качества» от Рособрнадзора
Фото администрации Сургута

В Сургуте ряд образовательных учреждений удостоены знака качества в рамках национального проекта «Знак качества для образовательных организаций», запуск которого объявил глава Рособрнадзора Анзор Музаев. Награды присваиваются по двум направлениям — «За высокие образовательные достижения» и «За высокую культуру оценки». Об этом сообщает администрация Сургута.

По итогам отбора в категории «За высокие образовательные достижения» знак качества получили 310 учебных заведений из 63 регионов России. В их числе — сургутская школа № 10 и Естественно-научный лицей.

В направлении «За высокую культуру оценки» знак присвоен 969 учреждениям. Среди лауреатов — три образовательные организации Сургута: лицей № 1, гимназия-лаборатория имени Салахова и гимназия № 2.


Сегодня в 17:20
