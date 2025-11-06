В Сургуте отменили маршруты №69 и 12 из-за малого количества пассажиров

16+
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdEYZ2f
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdEYZ2f
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  81,1885   EUR  93,5131  

Новости

  • ​В Сургуте из-за низкого пассажиропотока отменили два автобусных маршрута

    ​В Сургуте из-за низкого пассажиропотока отменили два автобусных маршрута

    Сегодня в 09:33
    44 0
  • В Сургуте врачи спасли ребенка с острой кишечной непроходимостью — ему потребовалась экстренная операция

    В Сургуте врачи спасли ребенка с острой кишечной непроходимостью — ему потребовалась экстренная операция

    Сегодня в 08:19
    144 0
  • У россиян не будет ни одной шестидневной рабочей недели в 2026 году

    У россиян не будет ни одной шестидневной рабочей недели в 2026 году

    05 ноября в 17:09
    473 0 
    ИП Елтышев С.А., ИНН861708119929 erid:2SDnjeY3CTy
    ИП Елтышев С.А., ИНН861708119929 erid:2SDnjeY3CTy
  • В Югре директора стройфирмы посадили за попытку решить «миграционные» вопросы за взятку

    В Югре директора стройфирмы посадили за попытку решить «миграционные» вопросы за взятку

    05 ноября в 16:53
    516 0
  • Пожар в «Прибрежном» мог начаться в помещении бойлерной — МЧС

    Пожар в «Прибрежном» мог начаться в помещении бойлерной — МЧС

    05 ноября в 16:35
    755 1 
  • ​В России появятся детские SIM-карты: родители смогут получать геотреки без суда

    ​В России появятся детские SIM-карты: родители смогут получать геотреки без суда

    05 ноября в 16:28
    438 0
  • ​«Мы остаемся в тупике»: в Сургуте станция скорой помощи ставит забор, который перекроет доступ к ветеринарным учреждениям на улице Профсоюзов

    ​«Мы остаемся в тупике»: в Сургуте станция скорой помощи ставит забор, который перекроет доступ к ветеринарным учреждениям на улице Профсоюзов

    05 ноября в 15:09
    755 0
  • ​Доступ к финансовым услугам обеспечат даже при отключении мобильной связи

    ​Доступ к финансовым услугам обеспечат даже при отключении мобильной связи

    05 ноября в 14:56
    543 0
  • Российские приставы рассказали, какое количество алиментов взыскали за пять лет (сумма внушительная)

    Российские приставы рассказали, какое количество алиментов взыскали за пять лет (сумма внушительная)

    05 ноября в 12:42
    500 0
  • ​В Сургуте прошел «кулинарный батл» среди студентов

    ​В Сургуте прошел «кулинарный батл» среди студентов

    05 ноября в 11:46
    579 0
  • Сургут и Югра отметили День народного единства

    Сургут и Югра отметили День народного единства

    05 ноября в 11:40
    542 0
  • ​В СНТ «Прибрежный-1» под Сургутом полностью сгорел дом. Погибли семь человек, четверо из них ‒ дети

    ​В СНТ «Прибрежный-1» под Сургутом полностью сгорел дом. Погибли семь человек, четверо из них ‒ дети

    05 ноября в 11:21
    869 1
  • Спрос на вахтовиков в Югре вырос в полтора раза, им предлагают сотни тысяч рублей

    Спрос на вахтовиков в Югре вырос в полтора раза, им предлагают сотни тысяч рублей

    05 ноября в 11:00
    603 0
Больше новостей
Плющенко поступил с сыном правильно?
Комментировать
0
Штрафовать работников ГАИ на такую же сумму, на которую они выписали незаконный штраф, это:
Комментировать
0
Вы готовы для своего автомобиля заказать «красивый» номер за соответствующий взнос государству:
Комментировать
0
Поддерживаете ли вы идею продажи «красивых» автомобильных номеров через «Госуслуги»?
Комментировать
0
Как вы относитесь к идее заменить согласия на обработку персональных данных отраслевыми стандартами?
Комментировать
0
Крупные города уже украшаются к Новому году. Надо ли и Сургуту сделать это пораньше - в самом начале ноября?
Комментировать
0
Штрафовать дважды за один проезд выше установленной скорости (когда измеряется один участок езды двумя камерами) - это:
Комментировать
0
Вы играете в компьютерные игры?

Да, это для меня проблема 3.9%

Да, не вижу в этом проблемы 27.1%

Нет, играю в казино (автоматы) 4.7%

Нет 64.3%

Всего голосов: 129

Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

​В Сургуте из-за низкого пассажиропотока отменили два автобусных маршрута

В Сургуте отменили маршруты №69 и 12 из-за малого количества пассажиров

​В Сургуте из-за низкого пассажиропотока отменили два автобусных маршрута
Фото администрации Сургута

Департамент городского хозяйства администрации Сургута принял решение прекратить работу муниципальных маршрутов регулярных перевозок № 69 «посёлок Лесной — магазин „Москва“» и № 12 «посёлок Гидростроитель — посёлок Юность». Основанием стало отсутствие устойчивого пассажиропотока на этих направлениях, рассказывает администрация города.

В мэрии уточнили, что транспортная доступность для жителей сохранится: потребность в поездках по соответствующим направлениям закрывают другие муниципальные маршруты. Так, перевозка пассажиров между посёлками Гидростроитель и Юность обеспечивается автобусами большого класса по маршруту № 18. Вместо отменённого № 69 жители посёлка Лесной могут пользоваться маршрутом № 49, следующим до магазина «Москва».

Информация о расписаниях и остановках доступна на официальных ресурсах городского автотранспортного предприятия и в мобильных сервисах с актуальными данными движения.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 09:33, просмотров: 47, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnje3hhbu
МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnje3hhbu 
Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​В СНТ «Прибрежный-1» под Сургутом полностью сгорел дом. Погибли семь человек, четверо из них ‒ дети 869
  2. Пожар в «Прибрежном» мог начаться в помещении бойлерной — МЧС 755
  3. ​«Мы остаемся в тупике»: в Сургуте станция скорой помощи ставит забор, который перекроет доступ к ветеринарным учреждениям на улице Профсоюзов 755
  4. ​Печи, проводка, неосторожность: пожары продолжают забирать жизни югорчан 625
  5. Спрос на вахтовиков в Югре вырос в полтора раза, им предлагают сотни тысяч рублей 603
  6. ​В Сургуте прошел «кулинарный батл» среди студентов 579
  7. ​Доступ к финансовым услугам обеспечат даже при отключении мобильной связи 543
  8. Сургут и Югра отметили День народного единства 542
  9. В Югре директора стройфирмы посадили за попытку решить «миграционные» вопросы за взятку 516
  10. Российские приставы рассказали, какое количество алиментов взыскали за пять лет (сумма внушительная) 500
  1. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 1-4 ноября? // АФИША 2988
  2. ​Генпрокуратура подала новый иск к Бикову, Боброву и Чемезову: требует передать государству доли в компаниях ТЭК, банке и пенсионном фонде 2737
  3. ​Вместо художественной галереи Сургут получил это // ФОТОРЕПОРТАЖ 2598
  4. Дорожная кампания Сургута: результаты и перспективы на будущее // ONLINE 2495
  5. В Сургуте медики прооперировали 92-летнюю пациенту с опасным переломом 2311
  6. В Сургуте прошел большой межрегиональный семинар по противодействую терроризму 2297
  7. ​«Военкоматы вправе вызывать граждан для уточнения данных» – Роман Вуколов о проверках после смены документов 2234
  8. Генпрокуратура требует изъять у бывших собственников «Корпорации СТС» активы еще на 30 миллиардов 2227
  9. Запретом алкомаркетов проблему не решить. Необходима альтернатива алкоголю 2224
  10. ​Александр Иванов: «Память о репрессированных живет, пока звучат их имена» 2195
  1. Погуляем, поедим 13430
  2. ​Виталий Милонов: «Майонез ‒ это яд для русской нации» 7017
  3. ​Сургутяне сажают деревья там, где будут жить ‒ в ЖК «Георгиевском» высадили 30 сосен за выходные 6610
  4. ​Власти Сургута объяснили, почему жильцы дома на Ивана Захарова заплатили за отопление, которого не было 6172
  5. ​Покоривший стихию 6149
  6. ​Время, вперед! 5607
  7. ​Великая трагедия и возрождение города 5417
  8. Недвижимость под 17%: где искать выгоду // ONLINE 4384
  9. ​В ожидании рампы 4200
  10. ​Артём Кириленко: «Предприниматели, получившую поддержку, за прошлый год создали более 100 новых рабочих мест. Это весомый вклад» 4028

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые

Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика