Медведица с медвежатами в полигональном стиле украсила сургутский парк

16+
	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#303 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1762110000"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1764529172"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=tDSy5rMWlnUGlX+tGcv3VV3SwEC/czx8+dNfC+NEB/SNoVNVMS363PeICZD+HkdyVHw9IG1h+R9Jy7EiPdsKo1IvlT4wKYt/Nr7lYkz91rhWy27RPN68SlQmeW202jIyD1qOY0ppIyjStFv9oYb6NKF03IoVQyAOAklgs3+lsYk="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=tDSy5rMWlnUGlX+tGcv3VV3SwEC/czx8+dNfC+NEB/SNoVNVMS363PeICZD+HkdyVHw9IG1h+R9Jy7EiPdsKo1IvlT4wKYt/Nr7lYkz91rhWy27RPN68SlQmeW202jIyD1qOY0ppIyjStFv9oYb6NKF03IoVQyAOAklgs3+lsYk="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "123"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(37) "Сибпромстрой (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(50) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/projects/region-surgut"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "bc07d3baa118999a246374cdb914343c.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdEYZ2f"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdEYZ2f"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-11-03 00:00:00"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-11-30 23:59:32"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "123"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#310 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#311 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#308 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1762110040"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1764529190"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=AhfZmASDZ90ciUMmfDfg37ymbSIwTGDv/Uxz0Z5HK6HhRmntfOotq6kRyZMEbMMgMkHFQSgCel6CZW1WVdb5LQgBXOSLGQRcmKQtHhm+2VOVwdmcoGU0FsfGFvlvlxi5o3YEF12k6TpsWheAkUUC/yTQmyVRJ+YMPhQuC4NZJhI="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=AhfZmASDZ90ciUMmfDfg37ymbSIwTGDv/Uxz0Z5HK6HhRmntfOotq6kRyZMEbMMgMkHFQSgCel6CZW1WVdb5LQgBXOSLGQRcmKQtHhm+2VOVwdmcoGU0FsfGFvlvlxi5o3YEF12k6TpsWheAkUUC/yTQmyVRJ+YMPhQuC4NZJhI="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "122"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(35) "Сибпромстрой (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(50) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/projects/region-surgut"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "e178a12cade8d32395ede2822747d852.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdEYZ2f"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdEYZ2f"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-11-03 00:00:40"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-11-30 23:59:50"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "122"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#315 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#316 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(2) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#303 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1762110000"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1764529172"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=tDSy5rMWlnUGlX+tGcv3VV3SwEC/czx8+dNfC+NEB/SNoVNVMS363PeICZD+HkdyVHw9IG1h+R9Jy7EiPdsKo1IvlT4wKYt/Nr7lYkz91rhWy27RPN68SlQmeW202jIyD1qOY0ppIyjStFv9oYb6NKF03IoVQyAOAklgs3+lsYk="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=tDSy5rMWlnUGlX+tGcv3VV3SwEC/czx8+dNfC+NEB/SNoVNVMS363PeICZD+HkdyVHw9IG1h+R9Jy7EiPdsKo1IvlT4wKYt/Nr7lYkz91rhWy27RPN68SlQmeW202jIyD1qOY0ppIyjStFv9oYb6NKF03IoVQyAOAklgs3+lsYk="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "123"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(37) "Сибпромстрой (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(50) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/projects/region-surgut"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "bc07d3baa118999a246374cdb914343c.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdEYZ2f"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdEYZ2f"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-11-03 00:00:00"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-11-30 23:59:32"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "123"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#310 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#311 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
  [1]=>
  object(AdvItems)#308 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1762110040"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1764529190"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=AhfZmASDZ90ciUMmfDfg37ymbSIwTGDv/Uxz0Z5HK6HhRmntfOotq6kRyZMEbMMgMkHFQSgCel6CZW1WVdb5LQgBXOSLGQRcmKQtHhm+2VOVwdmcoGU0FsfGFvlvlxi5o3YEF12k6TpsWheAkUUC/yTQmyVRJ+YMPhQuC4NZJhI="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=AhfZmASDZ90ciUMmfDfg37ymbSIwTGDv/Uxz0Z5HK6HhRmntfOotq6kRyZMEbMMgMkHFQSgCel6CZW1WVdb5LQgBXOSLGQRcmKQtHhm+2VOVwdmcoGU0FsfGFvlvlxi5o3YEF12k6TpsWheAkUUC/yTQmyVRJ+YMPhQuC4NZJhI="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "122"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(35) "Сибпромстрой (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(50) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/projects/region-surgut"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "e178a12cade8d32395ede2822747d852.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdEYZ2f"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdEYZ2f"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-11-03 00:00:40"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-11-30 23:59:50"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "122"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#315 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#316 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdEYZ2f реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdEYZ2f реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  80,8861   EUR  93,3848  

Новости

  • ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 1-4 ноября? // АФИША

    ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 1-4 ноября? // АФИША

    30 октября в 17:15
    2060 3
  • ​На Lada Granta – восемь зарплат, на Toyota Camry – более 30: эксперты подсчитали, сколько придется копить на популярные авто в Югре

    ​На Lada Granta – восемь зарплат, на Toyota Camry – более 30: эксперты подсчитали, сколько придется копить на популярные авто в Югре

    Сегодня в 12:01
    109 0
  • ​Морозы до -24° и снег: какая погода ждет Югру в начале недели

    ​Морозы до -24° и снег: какая погода ждет Югру в начале недели

    Сегодня в 10:34
    179 0 
  • 	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#366 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1762110020"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1762714771"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=p2zxDG3b2NLBJXWIJKjr4z5Iu4x1bh/j/V80R+NtaWTgWtkZAkqWIEhCtCZKKSjzPLHGzOnhoYzfJzHdjDTHwXWUwIPy1sO3HulnupVLWOzcSvfs1g/ZWaQYKQ+HAiZQzTdilIko13f3YyJs1AE3Ow=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=p2zxDG3b2NLBJXWIJKjr4z5Iu4x1bh/j/V80R+NtaWTgWtkZAkqWIEhCtCZKKSjzPLHGzOnhoYzfJzHdjDTHwXWUwIPy1sO3HulnupVLWOzcSvfs1g/ZWaQYKQ+HAiZQzTdilIko13f3YyJs1AE3Ow=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "161"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "73"
      ["name"]=>
      string(21) "ЛогоГрад (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(39) "https://vk.com/centr.cor.rechi.logograd"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "0876a263b41a5a911d14884b7ee9dd7a.png"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjeY3CTy"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(63) "ИП Елтышев С.А., ИНН861708119929 erid:2SDnjeY3CTy"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-11-03 00:00:20"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-11-09 23:59:31"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "161"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#372 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#370 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#373 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#370 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#374 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#370 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#370 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#366 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1762110020"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1762714771"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=p2zxDG3b2NLBJXWIJKjr4z5Iu4x1bh/j/V80R+NtaWTgWtkZAkqWIEhCtCZKKSjzPLHGzOnhoYzfJzHdjDTHwXWUwIPy1sO3HulnupVLWOzcSvfs1g/ZWaQYKQ+HAiZQzTdilIko13f3YyJs1AE3Ow=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=p2zxDG3b2NLBJXWIJKjr4z5Iu4x1bh/j/V80R+NtaWTgWtkZAkqWIEhCtCZKKSjzPLHGzOnhoYzfJzHdjDTHwXWUwIPy1sO3HulnupVLWOzcSvfs1g/ZWaQYKQ+HAiZQzTdilIko13f3YyJs1AE3Ow=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "161"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "73"
      ["name"]=>
      string(21) "ЛогоГрад (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(39) "https://vk.com/centr.cor.rechi.logograd"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "0876a263b41a5a911d14884b7ee9dd7a.png"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjeY3CTy"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(63) "ИП Елтышев С.А., ИНН861708119929 erid:2SDnjeY3CTy"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-11-03 00:00:20"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-11-09 23:59:31"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "161"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#372 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#370 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#373 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#370 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#374 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#370 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#370 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#366 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1762110020"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1762714771"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=p2zxDG3b2NLBJXWIJKjr4z5Iu4x1bh/j/V80R+NtaWTgWtkZAkqWIEhCtCZKKSjzPLHGzOnhoYzfJzHdjDTHwXWUwIPy1sO3HulnupVLWOzcSvfs1g/ZWaQYKQ+HAiZQzTdilIko13f3YyJs1AE3Ow=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=p2zxDG3b2NLBJXWIJKjr4z5Iu4x1bh/j/V80R+NtaWTgWtkZAkqWIEhCtCZKKSjzPLHGzOnhoYzfJzHdjDTHwXWUwIPy1sO3HulnupVLWOzcSvfs1g/ZWaQYKQ+HAiZQzTdilIko13f3YyJs1AE3Ow=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "161"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "73"
      ["name"]=>
      string(21) "ЛогоГрад (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(39) "https://vk.com/centr.cor.rechi.logograd"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "0876a263b41a5a911d14884b7ee9dd7a.png"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjeY3CTy"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(63) "ИП Елтышев С.А., ИНН861708119929 erid:2SDnjeY3CTy"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-11-03 00:00:20"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-11-09 23:59:31"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "161"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#372 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#370 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#373 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#370 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#374 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#370 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#370 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
    ИП Елтышев С.А., ИНН861708119929 erid:2SDnjeY3CTy реклама на siapress.ru
    ИП Елтышев С.А., ИНН861708119929 erid:2SDnjeY3CTy реклама на siapress.ru
  • ​В Сургуте ночью 18 ноября отключат воду на нескольких улицах из-за ремонта гидранта

    ​В Сургуте ночью 18 ноября отключат воду на нескольких улицах из-за ремонта гидранта

    02 ноября в 15:05
    682 0
  • ​Торжественный вечер в филармонии открыл череду концертов, выставок и спортивных событий ко Дню народного единства в Сургуте

    ​Торжественный вечер в филармонии открыл череду концертов, выставок и спортивных событий ко Дню народного единства в Сургуте

    02 ноября в 14:33
    726 0 
  • 	array(0) {
}

    	array(0) {
}

    	NULL
  • Ученые назвали самое длинное слово русского языка – в нем 55 букв

    Ученые назвали самое длинное слово русского языка – в нем 55 букв

    02 ноября в 13:30
    643 0
  • ​Как распознать дипфейк и не стать жертвой мошенников – инструкция от Центробанка

    ​Как распознать дипфейк и не стать жертвой мошенников – инструкция от Центробанка

    02 ноября в 12:46
    652 0
  • Штрафовать тех, кто штрафует: в Госдуме предложили наказывать ГАИ за неверные протоколы с камер

    Штрафовать тех, кто штрафует: в Госдуме предложили наказывать ГАИ за неверные протоколы с камер

    02 ноября в 11:42
    738 0
  • ​Генпрокуратура подала новый иск к Бикову, Боброву и Чемезову: требует передать государству доли в компаниях ТЭК, банке и пенсионном фонде

    ​Генпрокуратура подала новый иск к Бикову, Боброву и Чемезову: требует передать государству доли в компаниях ТЭК, банке и пенсионном фонде

    02 ноября в 11:14
    1142 0
  • Зарплаты айтишников в России выросли — в среднем они зарабатывают почти 150 тысяч

    Зарплаты айтишников в России выросли — в среднем они зарабатывают почти 150 тысяч

    01 ноября в 16:52
    969 0
  • В России вступили новые правила взимания долгов по налогам. Теперь для этого не потребуется суд

    В России вступили новые правила взимания долгов по налогам. Теперь для этого не потребуется суд

    01 ноября в 15:45
    969 0
  • ​Нет ни света, ни дороги: жители Сургута просят благоустроить улицу Кукуевицкого

    ​Нет ни света, ни дороги: жители Сургута просят благоустроить улицу Кукуевицкого

    01 ноября в 14:43
    1128 0
  • Telegram ввел для россиян возможность авторизоваться через почту

    Telegram ввел для россиян возможность авторизоваться через почту

    01 ноября в 14:37
    1028 0
Больше новостей
Штрафовать работников ГАИ на такую же сумму, на которую они выписали незаконный штраф, это:
Комментировать
0
Вы готовы для своего автомобиля заказать «красивый» номер за соответствующий взнос государству:
Комментировать
0
Поддерживаете ли вы идею продажи «красивых» автомобильных номеров через «Госуслуги»?
Комментировать
0
Как вы относитесь к идее заменить согласия на обработку персональных данных отраслевыми стандартами?
Комментировать
0
Крупные города уже украшаются к Новому году. Надо ли и Сургуту сделать это пораньше - в самом начале ноября?
Комментировать
0
Штрафовать дважды за один проезд выше установленной скорости (когда измеряется один участок езды двумя камерами) - это:
Комментировать
0
Вы играете в компьютерные игры?
Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

​В Сургуте в парке «За Саймой» появился арт-объект с медведицей и тремя медвежатами

Медведица с медвежатами в полигональном стиле украсила сургутский парк

​В Сургуте в парке «За Саймой» появился арт-объект с медведицей и тремя медвежатами
Фото: администрация Сургута

В парке «За Саймой» появился новый арт-объект – медведица с тремя медвежатами на льдине, выполненная в полигональном стиле. О появлении композиции сообщили в администрации Сургута.

«Композиция уже завоевала сердца сургутян и стала точкой притяжения для прогулок и фотосессий. В темное время суток скульптура подсвечивается и создает уютную атмосферу», – говорится в публикации.

Ранее в парке «За Саймой» в Сургуте установили необычные инсталляции ‒ зеркальные столбы. По замыслу, зеркальные столбы символизируют гармонию человека и природы.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 12:12, просмотров: 90, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​Торжественный вечер в филармонии открыл череду концертов, выставок и спортивных событий ко Дню народного единства в Сургуте 726
  2. ​В Сургуте ночью 18 ноября отключат воду на нескольких улицах из-за ремонта гидранта 682
  3. ​Как распознать дипфейк и не стать жертвой мошенников – инструкция от Центробанка 656
  4. Ученые назвали самое длинное слово русского языка – в нем 55 букв 643
  5. ​Коротко о Думе – парковка у кардиоцентра, ремонт спортивных сооружений и строительство школы и садика в 35А микрорайоне 639
  6. ​Морозы до -24° и снег: какая погода ждет Югру в начале недели 179
  7. ​На Lada Granta – восемь зарплат, на Toyota Camry – более 30: эксперты подсчитали, сколько придется копить на популярные авто в Югре 109
  8. ​В Сургуте в парке «За Саймой» появился арт-объект с медведицей и тремя медвежатами 90
  1. Сургутяне жалуются на перебои с мобильным интернетом даже в центральных районах 3527
  2. ​В ожидании рампы 2934
  3. В Сургуте завершается строительство улицы Тюменской 2718
  4. ​В парке «За Саймой» установили зеркальные столбы ‒ жители недоумевают, зачем 2439
  5. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 1-4 ноября? // АФИША 2060
  6. Администрация Сургута предложила построить многоуровневый паркинг возле одного из крупных медучреждений города 1938
  7. ​В Сургуте участников СВО и их семьи могут освободить от земельного налога 1849
  8. Обновленную школу №8 имени Сибирцева в Сургуте назвали новым «золотым стандартом» для учебных заведений 1719
  9. Власти Югры планируют вдвое поднять транспортный налог на популярный сегмент автомобилей 1714
  10. ​«Военкоматы вправе вызывать граждан для уточнения данных» – Роман Вуколов о проверках после смены документов 1703
  1. Погуляем, поедим 12245
  2. ​Виталий Милонов: «Майонез ‒ это яд для русской нации» 6791
  3. ​В Сургуте закрывается «Читай-город» на проспекте Ленина 6666
  4. ​Сургутяне сажают деревья там, где будут жить ‒ в ЖК «Георгиевском» высадили 30 сосен за выходные 6180
  5. ​Власти Сургута объяснили, почему жильцы дома на Ивана Захарова заплатили за отопление, которого не было 5738
  6. ​Покоривший стихию 5565
  7. ​Время, вперед! 5246
  8. ​Великая трагедия и возрождение города 4868
  9. ​20 лет ожидания: школу в 5А микрорайоне Сургута обещают построить к 2028 году 4528
  10. Недвижимость под 17%: где искать выгоду // ONLINE 3911

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые

Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика