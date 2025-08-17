Сургутские дачники незаконно «нажгли» света на 20 миллионов рублей

16+
	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#308 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1754423221"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1755629944"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=IaFXamKHNfrI017nGh93x1v6IMwzX4g+Lku6yWPWig0aC0w/bJuXGZfpuLlxcbfaWB3nO3C7Eaum+hs6RhfRVJNJ6UaJvh21vEIip4OHgXfM3wWI8JvW/3LmhBJaBygs"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=IaFXamKHNfrI017nGh93x1v6IMwzX4g+Lku6yWPWig0aC0w/bJuXGZfpuLlxcbfaWB3nO3C7Eaum+hs6RhfRVJNJ6UaJvh21vEIip4OHgXfM3wWI8JvW/3LmhBJaBygs"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "123"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(37) "Сибпромстрой (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "eca2168e46613298782ec7287173080b.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnje4JyKU"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnje4JyKU"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-08-06 00:47:01"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-08-19 23:59:04"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "123"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#315 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#316 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#303 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1754423200"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1755629988"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=aoWEwfP8EnIjXAMI7GRbyAVa55ADmjTAfpdoxFgdNKhNGILeWdz9XQ32W3J+2AiTtzLDk0J6rAitjbuRFrdGiNWb0CrdP9sIOhAsjxW+osB+hlioyIjD7qE0fWz2D1BU"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=aoWEwfP8EnIjXAMI7GRbyAVa55ADmjTAfpdoxFgdNKhNGILeWdz9XQ32W3J+2AiTtzLDk0J6rAitjbuRFrdGiNWb0CrdP9sIOhAsjxW+osB+hlioyIjD7qE0fWz2D1BU"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "122"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(35) "Сибпромстрой (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "2d08dbd5f1ea3dd39b9d72fafa5e68af.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnje4JyKU"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnje4JyKU"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-08-06 00:46:40"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-08-19 23:59:48"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "122"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#310 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#311 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(2) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#303 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1754423200"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1755629988"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=aoWEwfP8EnIjXAMI7GRbyAVa55ADmjTAfpdoxFgdNKhNGILeWdz9XQ32W3J+2AiTtzLDk0J6rAitjbuRFrdGiNWb0CrdP9sIOhAsjxW+osB+hlioyIjD7qE0fWz2D1BU"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=aoWEwfP8EnIjXAMI7GRbyAVa55ADmjTAfpdoxFgdNKhNGILeWdz9XQ32W3J+2AiTtzLDk0J6rAitjbuRFrdGiNWb0CrdP9sIOhAsjxW+osB+hlioyIjD7qE0fWz2D1BU"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "122"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(35) "Сибпромстрой (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "2d08dbd5f1ea3dd39b9d72fafa5e68af.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnje4JyKU"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnje4JyKU"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-08-06 00:46:40"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-08-19 23:59:48"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "122"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#310 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#311 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
  [1]=>
  object(AdvItems)#308 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1754423221"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1755629944"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=IaFXamKHNfrI017nGh93x1v6IMwzX4g+Lku6yWPWig0aC0w/bJuXGZfpuLlxcbfaWB3nO3C7Eaum+hs6RhfRVJNJ6UaJvh21vEIip4OHgXfM3wWI8JvW/3LmhBJaBygs"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=IaFXamKHNfrI017nGh93x1v6IMwzX4g+Lku6yWPWig0aC0w/bJuXGZfpuLlxcbfaWB3nO3C7Eaum+hs6RhfRVJNJ6UaJvh21vEIip4OHgXfM3wWI8JvW/3LmhBJaBygs"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "123"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(37) "Сибпромстрой (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "eca2168e46613298782ec7287173080b.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnje4JyKU"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnje4JyKU"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-08-06 00:47:01"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-08-19 23:59:04"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "123"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#315 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#316 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnje4JyKU реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnje4JyKU реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  80,0224   EUR  93,7094  

Новости

  • ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 16-17 августа? // АФИША

    ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 16-17 августа? // АФИША

    14 августа в 15:44
    1139 2
  • Сургутских водителей начали штрафовать за телефон в руке и езду без ремня

    Сургутских водителей начали штрафовать за телефон в руке и езду без ремня

    Сегодня в 11:50
    2 0
  • В Нижневартовске завершили капремонт театра юного зрителя

    В Нижневартовске завершили капремонт театра юного зрителя

    Сегодня в 10:50
    118 0 
  • 	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#377 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1754951503"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1755629991"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=s4yRYmCwBbeThc9Fzj78mASdz8ZgACoA9njv6UfUFW4JBPufcjYUeMGFkevWBdq2j5TzIBeE+bXq2+KamQhPD3A2lgo0pkhy9Mqn4p4PFQHrhFqWhVo5L/Pnsyw6q+4S8Muzm7fo2ijGSIGtNLBDNg=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=s4yRYmCwBbeThc9Fzj78mASdz8ZgACoA9njv6UfUFW4JBPufcjYUeMGFkevWBdq2j5TzIBeE+bXq2+KamQhPD3A2lgo0pkhy9Mqn4p4PFQHrhFqWhVo5L/Pnsyw6q+4S8Muzm7fo2ijGSIGtNLBDNg=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "160"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "68"
      ["name"]=>
      string(19) "Скандиа (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(44) "https://scandia.life/projects/kvartal-u-lesa"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "ec6fe122de8cc9b67e4928adb3fca7ed.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdmexw8"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(61) "ООО «СКАНДИА», ИНН 7203524115 erid:2SDnjdmexw8"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-08-12 03:31:43"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-08-19 23:59:51"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "160"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#383 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#381 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#384 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#381 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#385 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#381 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#381 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#377 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1754951503"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1755629991"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=s4yRYmCwBbeThc9Fzj78mASdz8ZgACoA9njv6UfUFW4JBPufcjYUeMGFkevWBdq2j5TzIBeE+bXq2+KamQhPD3A2lgo0pkhy9Mqn4p4PFQHrhFqWhVo5L/Pnsyw6q+4S8Muzm7fo2ijGSIGtNLBDNg=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=s4yRYmCwBbeThc9Fzj78mASdz8ZgACoA9njv6UfUFW4JBPufcjYUeMGFkevWBdq2j5TzIBeE+bXq2+KamQhPD3A2lgo0pkhy9Mqn4p4PFQHrhFqWhVo5L/Pnsyw6q+4S8Muzm7fo2ijGSIGtNLBDNg=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "160"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "68"
      ["name"]=>
      string(19) "Скандиа (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(44) "https://scandia.life/projects/kvartal-u-lesa"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "ec6fe122de8cc9b67e4928adb3fca7ed.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdmexw8"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(61) "ООО «СКАНДИА», ИНН 7203524115 erid:2SDnjdmexw8"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-08-12 03:31:43"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-08-19 23:59:51"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "160"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#383 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#381 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#384 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#381 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#385 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#381 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#381 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#377 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1754951503"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1755629991"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=s4yRYmCwBbeThc9Fzj78mASdz8ZgACoA9njv6UfUFW4JBPufcjYUeMGFkevWBdq2j5TzIBeE+bXq2+KamQhPD3A2lgo0pkhy9Mqn4p4PFQHrhFqWhVo5L/Pnsyw6q+4S8Muzm7fo2ijGSIGtNLBDNg=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=s4yRYmCwBbeThc9Fzj78mASdz8ZgACoA9njv6UfUFW4JBPufcjYUeMGFkevWBdq2j5TzIBeE+bXq2+KamQhPD3A2lgo0pkhy9Mqn4p4PFQHrhFqWhVo5L/Pnsyw6q+4S8Muzm7fo2ijGSIGtNLBDNg=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "160"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "68"
      ["name"]=>
      string(19) "Скандиа (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(44) "https://scandia.life/projects/kvartal-u-lesa"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "ec6fe122de8cc9b67e4928adb3fca7ed.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdmexw8"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(61) "ООО «СКАНДИА», ИНН 7203524115 erid:2SDnjdmexw8"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-08-12 03:31:43"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-08-19 23:59:51"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "160"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#383 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#381 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#384 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#381 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#385 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#381 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#381 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
    ООО «СКАНДИА», ИНН 7203524115 erid:2SDnjdmexw8 реклама на siapress.ru
    ООО «СКАНДИА», ИНН 7203524115 erid:2SDnjdmexw8 реклама на siapress.ru
  • ​Врачи Сургута спасли жизнь новорожденной, у которой пищевод не был соединен с желудком

    ​Врачи Сургута спасли жизнь новорожденной, у которой пищевод не был соединен с желудком

    16 августа в 15:51
    567 0
  • ​Во время сбора шишек югорчанам посоветовали остерегаться влюбленных лосей

    ​Во время сбора шишек югорчанам посоветовали остерегаться влюбленных лосей

    16 августа в 14:59
    440 0 
  • 	array(0) {
}

    	array(0) {
}

    	NULL
  • ​Цены ползут вверх: в Югре подорожали продукты, алкоголь и услуги

    ​Цены ползут вверх: в Югре подорожали продукты, алкоголь и услуги

    16 августа в 13:39
    502 0
  • Югорчане смогут получить «арктический гектар» с 1 сентября

    Югорчане смогут получить «арктический гектар» с 1 сентября

    16 августа в 12:28
    464 0
  • ​Со строек Сургута увезли более 100 мигрантов – в городе прошли массовые рейды

    ​Со строек Сургута увезли более 100 мигрантов – в городе прошли массовые рейды

    16 августа в 11:31
    627 0
  • ​Погода в Сургуте в эти выходные: грозовая суббота и солнечное воскресенье

    ​Погода в Сургуте в эти выходные: грозовая суббота и солнечное воскресенье

    16 августа в 10:04
    521 0
  • Хоккеисты из «Югры» победили на «разминочном» турнире перед началом основного сезона

    Хоккеисты из «Югры» победили на «разминочном» турнире перед началом основного сезона

    15 августа в 19:29
    730 0
  • Туристы, которые тратят больше всего в Тюменской области — это югорчане

    Туристы, которые тратят больше всего в Тюменской области — это югорчане

    15 августа в 19:16
    632 0
  • ​Как Тюменская область привлекает инвестиции в муниципалитеты: опыт для всей России

    ​Как Тюменская область привлекает инвестиции в муниципалитеты: опыт для всей России

    15 августа в 18:53
    700 0
  • ​«Руководство выводов не сделало»: сотрудница травмцентра Сургута пожаловалась на травлю со стороны коллег

    ​«Руководство выводов не сделало»: сотрудница травмцентра Сургута пожаловалась на травлю со стороны коллег

    15 августа в 16:40
    815 0
Больше новостей
Больше опросов

Дачники Сургута незаконно потребили электроэнергии на 20 миллионов рублей

Сургутские дачники незаконно «нажгли» света на 20 миллионов рублей

Дачники Сургута незаконно потребили электроэнергии на 20 миллионов рублей
Фото: СГЭС

В Сургуте в садоводческих товариществах «Победит-1» и «Победит-2» зафиксировали факты незаконного подключения к электросетям. Общий ущерб оценивается более чем в 20 миллионов рублей. Об этом сообщили в телеграм-канале СГЭС.

«Было выявлено незаконное подключение к электросетям на сумму более 20 миллионов рублей в СОНТах «Победит-1» и «Победит-2». Работа по выявлению «бездоговорников» будет проведена в каждом СОНТ Сургута», – говорится в сообщении организации.

«Победит-1» и «Победит-2» – крупнейшие садоводческие объединения города, где проживает свыше шести тысяч человек. В целях повышения качества и надежности электроснабжения для этих территорий в Сургуте ведется строительство новой подстанции мощностью 35/6 кВ.


нравится (1) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 10:05, просмотров: 124, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. Если бы в Сургуте твердо решили ограничить предельную этажность домов — разговор про социальную инфраструктуру сразу стал бы более предметным 572
  2. ​Врачи Сургута спасли жизнь новорожденной, у которой пищевод не был соединен с желудком 567
  3. ​Цены ползут вверх: в Югре подорожали продукты, алкоголь и услуги 502
  4. Югорчане смогут получить «арктический гектар» с 1 сентября 464
  5. ​Во время сбора шишек югорчанам посоветовали остерегаться влюбленных лосей 440
  6. Дачники Сургута незаконно потребили электроэнергии на 20 миллионов рублей 124
  7. В Нижневартовске завершили капремонт театра юного зрителя 118
  8. Сургутских водителей начали штрафовать за телефон в руке и езду без ремня 2
  1. ​В Сургуте задержаны рейсы в Екатеринбург и Сочи 1994
  2. ​«Знак в кустах»: сургутяне жалуются на неожиданное перекрытие улицы Музейной 1888
  3. На улице Республики в Сургуте появился новый сквер 1626
  4. Что растет в той части ядра центра Сургута, которую планируют отдать под застройку, и какова будет судьба этих деревьев 1614
  5. ​Подростки снова облюбовали «Аврору» в Сургуте, несмотря на обещания властей снести здание 1606
  6. Администрация Сургута отказала застройщику в возведении новых домов. Это очень важное решение 1602
  7. ​В Сургуте кроссовер врезался в столб у ТЦ «Вершина» 1422
  8. ​Вместо «Авроры» – жизнь 1361
  9. ​В Сургутском районе завершают строительство культурного центра и музея 1335
  10. ​Елизавета Слепцова: «Актеру приходится себя продавать» 1294
  1. ​Львенок Харис из Сургута обрел дом 28355
  2. ​Сургутянам рассказали, где готовы платить свыше 150 тысяч рублей 6163
  3. ​У бывшего мэра Владивостока изъяли 821 объект недвижимости 5677
  4. Невозможно перенести дух истории Дома пионеров на другое место. Его нужно реконструировать там, где он стоит 4625
  5. ​А Сайма ждет… 4360
  6. ​Какой бассейн лучше – надувной, каркасный или стационарный? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 4177
  7. ​Не трогайте их руками: топ-7 опасных растений // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 4061
  8. Городская власть взялась за общественные пространства, а другие убивают эти пространства заборами 3908
  9. ​Кому в 2025 году могут не выдать водительские права? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 3609
  10. ​Солнце обожгло? Не повторяйте эти ошибки // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 3473

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые

Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика