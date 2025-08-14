Пенсионерка за рулем иномарки спровоцировала ДТП в Сургуте

16+
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnje4JyKU реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  79,6032   EUR  93,3875  

Новости

  • ​В Сургуте на улице Щепеткина произошло ДТП с пострадавшим

    ​В Сургуте на улице Щепеткина произошло ДТП с пострадавшим

    Сегодня в 11:31
    65 0
  • На улице Республики в Сургуте появился новый сквер

    На улице Республики в Сургуте появился новый сквер

    13 августа в 18:30
    586 0
  • ​Школы и избирательные участки – приоритет: в Тюменской области усиливают меры безопасности

    ​Школы и избирательные участки – приоритет: в Тюменской области усиливают меры безопасности

    13 августа в 18:06
    371 0 
    ООО «СКАНДИА», ИНН 7203524115 erid:2SDnjdmexw8 реклама на siapress.ru
  • Бизнес Югры сможет быстрее писать обращения к власти через Госуслуги

    Бизнес Югры сможет быстрее писать обращения к власти через Госуслуги

    13 августа в 17:59
    371 0
  • ​Восстановление домов, строительства спортцентра и помощь с водой — что Руслан Кухарук обсуждал в ДНР

    ​Восстановление домов, строительства спортцентра и помощь с водой — что Руслан Кухарук обсуждал в ДНР

    13 августа в 17:55
    372 0 
  • ​Готовность Тюменской области к зиме превысила 60 процентов

    ​Готовность Тюменской области к зиме превысила 60 процентов

    13 августа в 17:47
    378 0
  • ​Тюмень готовится принять 900 компаний на крупнейшем нефтегазовом форуме

    ​Тюмень готовится принять 900 компаний на крупнейшем нефтегазовом форуме

    13 августа в 17:31
    421 0
  • ​В Сургуте запустили чат-бот для борьбы с «наркорекламой» на стенах

    ​В Сургуте запустили чат-бот для борьбы с «наркорекламой» на стенах

    13 августа в 17:11
    419 0
  • ​Строительство межвузовского кампуса в Тюмени идет по графику, партнеры – крупнейшие нефтегазовые компании

    ​Строительство межвузовского кампуса в Тюмени идет по графику, партнеры – крупнейшие нефтегазовые компании

    13 августа в 16:58
    448 0
  • ​Тюменская область модернизирует сети ЖКХ: 70% труб водоснабжения уже из долговечного пластика

    ​Тюменская область модернизирует сети ЖКХ: 70% труб водоснабжения уже из долговечного пластика

    13 августа в 16:46
    425 0
  • ​Через Югру проехала «Музыкальная экспедиция» под руководством Бориса Андрианова

    ​Через Югру проехала «Музыкальная экспедиция» под руководством Бориса Андрианова

    13 августа в 15:51
    352 0
  • ​В Сургуте создадут «Купеческий» сквер

    ​В Сургуте создадут «Купеческий» сквер

    13 августа в 13:42
    517 0
  • ​Сургутский район стал лидером Югры по числу пенсионеров-спортсменов

    ​Сургутский район стал лидером Югры по числу пенсионеров-спортсменов

    13 августа в 13:08
    473 0
Больше новостей
Больше опросов

​В Сургуте на улице Щепеткина произошло ДТП с пострадавшим

Пенсионерка за рулем иномарки спровоцировала ДТП в Сургуте

​В Сургуте на улице Щепеткина произошло ДТП с пострадавшим
Фото: ГАИ Югры

Вчера, 13 августа, в Сургуте на улице Щепеткина произошло ДТП. В аварии пострадала 38-летняя горожанка, сообщает ГАИ Югры.

По предварительным данным, 67-летняя водитель автомобиля Kia, выезжая из «жилой зоны», не убедилась в безопасности маневра и столкнулась с Volkswagen, двигавшимся по главной дороге.

В результате происшествия пострадала водитель Volkswagen.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 11:31, просмотров: 65, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. На улице Республики в Сургуте появился новый сквер 586
  2. ​В Сургуте создадут «Купеческий» сквер 517
  3. ​Что такое региональный материнский капитал в Югре и как его получить? 487
  4. ​Сургутский район стал лидером Югры по числу пенсионеров-спортсменов 473
  5. На улице Энергетиков в Сургуте отреставрировали мемориальную доску памяти Валентина Солохина 466
  6. ​Строительство межвузовского кампуса в Тюмени идет по графику, партнеры – крупнейшие нефтегазовые компании 448
  7. ​«Хор Турецкого» даст большой концерт в Сургуте 447
  8. ​Водитель «УАЗ» протаранил два авто в Нижневартовске ‒ трое в больнице 439
  9. ​Тюменская область модернизирует сети ЖКХ: 70% труб водоснабжения уже из долговечного пластика 425
  10. ​Тюмень готовится принять 900 компаний на крупнейшем нефтегазовом форуме 421
  1. ​В Сургуте улицу Киртбая «пробьют» до Тюменского тракта к концу 2026 года 2695
  2. Оборонные комиссии – в действии 2064
  3. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 9-10 августа? // АФИША 1848
  4. «Сквер журналиста» пустует потому, что проектировщики не вложили в него никакой идеи. А тут еще и забор появился 1816
  5. ​Создателям города ‒ монумент: ГК «Сибпромстрой» реализовала мечту строителей 1743
  6. В Сургуте к началу августа завершили более двух третей работ по ремонту дорог 1640
  7. ​В Сургуте задержаны рейсы в Екатеринбург и Сочи 1533
  8. Первая тройня родилась в Сургуте в этом году — женщину срочно оперировали на 32-й неделе беременности 1466
  9. ​«Знак в кустах»: сургутяне жалуются на неожиданное перекрытие улицы Музейной 1441
  10. ​Школа №44 в Сургуте обновила оборудование и готова принять учеников 1403
  1. ​Львенок Харис из Сургута обрел дом 27963
  2. MAXимум вопросов 11606
  3. ​Сургутянам рассказали, где готовы платить свыше 150 тысяч рублей 5777
  4. ​Лекарственные растения и хлеб на защите Родины 5700
  5. ​У бывшего мэра Владивостока изъяли 821 объект недвижимости 5195
  6. Опять в Сургуте будет новый микрорайон с тысячами семей, одним маленьким садиком и школой. Проект не для горожан, а для девелопера 4587
  7. Невозможно перенести дух истории Дома пионеров на другое место. Его нужно реконструировать там, где он стоит 4210
  8. ​А Сайма ждет… 3970
  9. ​Какой бассейн лучше – надувной, каркасный или стационарный? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 3793
  10. ​Не трогайте их руками: топ-7 опасных растений // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 3677

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые

Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика