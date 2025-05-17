16+
Логотип Сиапресс
​Главный коммунальщик Сургута Сергей Алексеев покидает свой пост

Сергей Алексеев покидает администрацию Сургута по собственному желанию

​Главный коммунальщик Сургута Сергей Алексеев покидает свой пост
Фото: администрация Сургута

Глава департамента городского хозяйства Сургута Сергей Алексеев уходит со своего поста по собственному желанию. По словам чиновника, причиной стал переезд всей семьи в Санкт-Петербург. Заявление об увольнении он уже подал –последний рабочий день запланирован на 19 мая, передает СургутИнформ-ТВ.

Сергей Алексеев хорошо известен в Сургуте по своей многолетней работе в сфере ЖКХ. Трудовую деятельность он начал в 1991 году. С 2011 по 2018 годы возглавлял управляющую компанию «Сервис-3». Далее перешел в городскую администрацию, где занимал должности заместителя директора департамента городского хозяйства и заместителя директора департамента имущественных и земельных отношений.

С апреля по сентябрь 2024 года руководил УК «Сургутсервис». А с 30 сентября 2024 года возглавлял департамент городского хозяйства администрации города Сургута.


Сегодня в 10:00, просмотров: 107, комментариев: 0
