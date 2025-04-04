16+
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjcPupqi реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
Что известно о новом прокуроре Сургута Марате Тубееве?

Марат Тубеев возглавил прокуратуру Сургута

Что известно о новом прокуроре Сургута Марате Тубееве?
Фото: прокуратура ХМАО

Напоминаем, 2 апреля прокуратуру Сургута возглавил Марат Тубеев. Приказ о его назначении подписал Генеральный прокурор РФ, сообщили в пресс-службе регионального ведмоства.

Что о нем известно?

  • В 2006 году Марат Тубеев завершил обучение в Северо-Осетинском государственном университете имени Коста Левановича Хетагурова.
  • С 2007 по 2010 годы проходил службу в Вооруженных силах Российской Федерации.
  • К работе в органах прокуратуры ХМАО приступил в апреле 2010 года. За это время занимал различные должности: помощника прокурора Октябрьского района, помощника Югорского межрайонного прокурора, прокурора отдела по надзору за процессуальной деятельностью органов внутренних дел, госнаркоконтроля и юстиции прокуратуры округа, заместителя прокурора Мегиона и Сургута, прокурора Белоярского.
  • С апреля 2022 года возглавлял прокуратуру города Нягани.

нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 16:41, просмотров: 78, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

АНО ДО «ОДиН» ИНН 8602999313 erid:2SDnjdd7bCG реклама на siapress.ru
