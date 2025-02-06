16+
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdWkiFE реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdWkiFE реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  98,0556   EUR  102,9215  

Новости

Больше новостей
Больше опросов

​Аэропорт Сургута признали одним из лучших в России

Сургутский аэропорт стал лауреатом Национальной премии

​Аэропорт Сургута признали одним из лучших в России
Фото: Транспортный цех Югры / t.me

Аэропорт Сургута стал лауреатом Национальной премии «Воздушные ворота России» и занял второе место в номинации «Лучший аэропорт года» с пассажиропотоком один-два млн в год. Об этом сообщил Транспортный цех Югры в своих соцсетях.

«В Москве накануне состоялось награждение участников XI Национальной премии «Воздушные ворота России». Мероприятие состоялось в рамках Национальной выставки и форума инфраструктуры гражданской авиации NAIS. Международный аэропорт Сургут имени Фармана Салманова стал лауреатом II премии в номинации «Лучший аэропорт года» (с пассажиропотоком один-два млн в год)», ‒ указали в сообщении.

Второе место сургутский аэропорт разделил с аэропортом Нижнего Новгорода. На первой строчке оказался аэропорт имени И.М. Губкина в Новом Уренгое.


нравится (1) не нравится (1)
Сегодня в 10:56, просмотров: 157, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjeZQopp реклама на siapress.ru
МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjeZQopp реклама на siapress.ru 
Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​В Сургуте из-за нового светофора произошло массовое ДТП 977
  2. ​СМИ: Газпром хочет купить бразильского футболиста за четыре млрд рублей 734
  3. ​Профессия инженера стала самой высокооплачиваемой в ХМАО 596
  4. ​Следователи ХМАО вернули в бюджет страны 5,5 млрд рублей 589
  5. Сургутян приглашают на уникальную массовую регистрацию брака во Дворце торжеств 561
  6. ​Мишустин: заявки на распоряжение маткапиталом будут обрабатываться до пяти дней 528
  7. ​Прогноз: 2025 год может стать одним из самых жарких в истории 506
  8. ​В чем разница между жилой и общей площадью квартиры? // СИА-ПРЕСС ОТВЕЧАЕТ 421
  9. ​Надёжный ли застройщик ЖК "Городской Парк"? 383
  10. ​GigaChat MAX стал помощником человека в вопросах здоровья сердца 352
  1. ​31 января – День рождения русской водки 2182
  2. ​Главное, ребята, сердцем не стареть! 2118
  3. ​Вкус моря в Сургуте: обзор нового кафе «Мидийное место» 2048
  4. В аэропорту Нижневартовска пассажирка бросила свою собаку и улетела навсегда 1912
  5. ​На развитие транспортной сети Югры направят более 20 млрд рублей. Что построят и какие участки дорог отремонтируют? 1867
  6. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 1-2 февраля? // АФИША 1778
  7. ​В России произошел масштабный сбой в работе операторов связи 1730
  8. ​Тюменскую школьницу, похищенную два дня назад, нашли в Саратовской области. Злоумышленников задержали 1688
  9. Увеличенный маткапитал, ужесточение миграционного контроля и запрет на продажу просрочки: обзор изменений февраля 1646
  10. Дамир Мухаметьянов: «Цель закона – решить проблему заброшенных участков, а не лишать граждан права собственности» 1634
  1. ​Восемь субсидируемых авиарейсов запустили из Сургута 8390
  2. ​Элитный гараж с бассейном и сауной за 12 миллионов рублей продают в ХМАО 6073
  3. ​В «Газпроме» готовятся к массовому сокращению сотрудников 5285
  4. ​На автодороге ХМАО сделают объезд из-за строительства моста 4435
  5. ​В Югре ожидаются сильные морозы до -34 градусов 4105
  6. Если убрать внешний лоск, то Сургут становится все более депрессивным городом, который повторит судьбу Детройта 3721
  7. ​Эксперт РАН: «Если не помогать природе, очистка Черного моря займет 15-20 лет» 3418
  8. ​Классная 3309
  9. Два подростка погибли при пожаре в кооперативе «Чернореченский» в Сургуте 3278
  10. Прекратите кормить мошенников! 2980

Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

