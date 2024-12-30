31 декабря в Сургуте будет довольно теплым и снежным

16+
	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  101,6797   EUR  106,1028  

Новости

  • ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 29-30 декабря? // АФИША

    ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 29-30 декабря? // АФИША

    26 декабря 2024 в 14:55
    1504 0
  • ​В Роскачестве предупредили о негативном влиянии морозов на смартфоны – и что с этим делать

    ​В Роскачестве предупредили о негативном влиянии морозов на смартфоны – и что с этим делать

    Сегодня в 17:19
    141 0
  • ​Курс доллара на Forex достиг 113,75 рубля в канун Нового года

    ​Курс доллара на Forex достиг 113,75 рубля в канун Нового года

    Сегодня в 16:26
    161 0 
  • 	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#344 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1734721218"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1735930768"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=RFqazolXVPHGYC7bxAjjqGHzv3fx1Kr4nXpuntsDaw4cwxNEGZ/+168UfKi0mIOMJMWmBhTCVLoGVlLRKOEDm2CG0wMN7o79Fnv1tDL7mRgjdkngQp3HtALQAhRkaREPhsJCLTF4LUzr2OWAOCy3FA=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=RFqazolXVPHGYC7bxAjjqGHzv3fx1Kr4nXpuntsDaw4cwxNEGZ/+168UfKi0mIOMJMWmBhTCVLoGVlLRKOEDm2CG0wMN7o79Fnv1tDL7mRgjdkngQp3HtALQAhRkaREPhsJCLTF4LUzr2OWAOCy3FA=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "154"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "67"
      ["name"]=>
      string(19) "СОТОВИК (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(34) "https://t.me/SOTOViK_StorElite/563"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "c5dd3096fcb1bdedc7d2165f0bca0063.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdu4eom"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(67) "ИП Стерликов И.Н. ИНН 451005549600 erid:2SDnjdu4eom"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-12-21 00:00:18"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-01-03 23:59:28"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "154"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#350 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#351 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#352 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#344 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1734721218"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1735930768"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=RFqazolXVPHGYC7bxAjjqGHzv3fx1Kr4nXpuntsDaw4cwxNEGZ/+168UfKi0mIOMJMWmBhTCVLoGVlLRKOEDm2CG0wMN7o79Fnv1tDL7mRgjdkngQp3HtALQAhRkaREPhsJCLTF4LUzr2OWAOCy3FA=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=RFqazolXVPHGYC7bxAjjqGHzv3fx1Kr4nXpuntsDaw4cwxNEGZ/+168UfKi0mIOMJMWmBhTCVLoGVlLRKOEDm2CG0wMN7o79Fnv1tDL7mRgjdkngQp3HtALQAhRkaREPhsJCLTF4LUzr2OWAOCy3FA=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "154"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "67"
      ["name"]=>
      string(19) "СОТОВИК (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(34) "https://t.me/SOTOViK_StorElite/563"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "c5dd3096fcb1bdedc7d2165f0bca0063.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdu4eom"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(67) "ИП Стерликов И.Н. ИНН 451005549600 erid:2SDnjdu4eom"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-12-21 00:00:18"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-01-03 23:59:28"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "154"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#350 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#351 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#352 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#344 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1734721218"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1735930768"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=RFqazolXVPHGYC7bxAjjqGHzv3fx1Kr4nXpuntsDaw4cwxNEGZ/+168UfKi0mIOMJMWmBhTCVLoGVlLRKOEDm2CG0wMN7o79Fnv1tDL7mRgjdkngQp3HtALQAhRkaREPhsJCLTF4LUzr2OWAOCy3FA=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=RFqazolXVPHGYC7bxAjjqGHzv3fx1Kr4nXpuntsDaw4cwxNEGZ/+168UfKi0mIOMJMWmBhTCVLoGVlLRKOEDm2CG0wMN7o79Fnv1tDL7mRgjdkngQp3HtALQAhRkaREPhsJCLTF4LUzr2OWAOCy3FA=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "154"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "67"
      ["name"]=>
      string(19) "СОТОВИК (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(34) "https://t.me/SOTOViK_StorElite/563"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "c5dd3096fcb1bdedc7d2165f0bca0063.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdu4eom"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(67) "ИП Стерликов И.Н. ИНН 451005549600 erid:2SDnjdu4eom"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-12-21 00:00:18"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-01-03 23:59:28"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "154"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#350 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#351 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#352 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
    ИП Стерликов И.Н. ИНН 451005549600 erid:2SDnjdu4eom реклама на siapress.ru
    ИП Стерликов И.Н. ИНН 451005549600 erid:2SDnjdu4eom реклама на siapress.ru
  • Теперь для перевозки животных в купе не потребуется выкупать все места

    Теперь для перевозки животных в купе не потребуется выкупать все места

    Сегодня в 15:18
    230 0
  • ​Не будет больше этих ваших Land Cruiser’ов – какие машины не привезут в Россию из-за утильсбора

    ​Не будет больше этих ваших Land Cruiser’ов – какие машины не привезут в Россию из-за утильсбора

    Сегодня в 14:40
    264 0
  • В Сургутском перинатальном центре в 2024 году родились более 8,1 тысячи детей

    В Сургутском перинатальном центре в 2024 году родились более 8,1 тысячи детей

    Сегодня в 13:20
    322 0
  • Руслан Кухарук поздравил находящихся на усиленном режиме работы спасателей с Новым годом

    Руслан Кухарук поздравил находящихся на усиленном режиме работы спасателей с Новым годом

    Сегодня в 12:08
    274 0
  • В конкурсе на лучшее новогоднее оформление в Сургуте победили «Газпром трансгаз», «Старый Сургут» и Вероника Котешова

    В конкурсе на лучшее новогоднее оформление в Сургуте победили «Газпром трансгаз», «Старый Сургут» и Вероника Котешова

    Сегодня в 12:02
    377 0
  • ​С Новым годом!

    ​С Новым годом!

    31 декабря 2024 в 20:55
    470 0
  • ​В наступающем году для россиян станут дороже многие товары и услуги – вот короткий, но впечатляющий список

    ​В наступающем году для россиян станут дороже многие товары и услуги – вот короткий, но впечатляющий список

    31 декабря 2024 в 19:19
    912 0
  • Пострадавшим от пожара в Лянторе оказывают все необходимую помощь — и поздравляют с Новым годом

    Пострадавшим от пожара в Лянторе оказывают все необходимую помощь — и поздравляют с Новым годом

    31 декабря 2024 в 18:49
    645 0
  • ​ГИБДД призвала россиян, чьи водительские права были автоматически продлены в 2022 году, заменить их в 2025-м

    ​ГИБДД призвала россиян, чьи водительские права были автоматически продлены в 2022 году, заменить их в 2025-м

    31 декабря 2024 в 18:40
    884 0
  • На черноморском побережье продолжают устранять нефтяное загрязнение

    На черноморском побережье продолжают устранять нефтяное загрязнение

    31 декабря 2024 в 17:05
    579 0
Больше новостей
Введение дополнительной прогрессивной шкалы подоходного налога — это:
Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

​Синоптики прогнозируют сургутянам теплую и снежную новогоднюю ночь

31 декабря в Сургуте будет довольно теплым и снежным

​Синоптики прогнозируют сургутянам теплую и снежную новогоднюю ночь
Фото pixabay.com

Новогодняя ночь в Сургуте будет довольно теплой – по данным Gismeteo, 31 декабря и 1 января в экономической столице Югры будет минус 6-8 градусов, а также снег. Причем в первый день 2025 года ожидается около 4,7 мм осадков в жидком эквиваленте. Пожалуй, неприятным нюансом новогодней ночи может стать ветер – его порывы будут достигать 11-13 метров в секунду.

В дальнейшем синоптики ожидают небольшого похолодания в течение первой недели года – до минус 13 ночью. 5 декабря в Сургут придет большой снегопад, а на Рождество погода станет более суровой – минус 10-15 градусов с ветром до 18 метров в секунду.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
30 декабря 2024 в 19:50, просмотров: 764, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​В наступающем году для россиян станут дороже многие товары и услуги – вот короткий, но впечатляющий список 912
  2. ​ГИБДД призвала россиян, чьи водительские права были автоматически продлены в 2022 году, заменить их в 2025-м 884
  3. ​Пока вы праздновали и спали, в России вступили в силу десятки важнейших изменений в законах. Вот их обзор 677
  4. Пострадавшим от пожара в Лянторе оказывают все необходимую помощь — и поздравляют с Новым годом 645
  5. ​С Новым годом! 470
  6. В конкурсе на лучшее новогоднее оформление в Сургуте победили «Газпром трансгаз», «Старый Сургут» и Вероника Котешова 378
  7. В Сургутском перинатальном центре в 2024 году родились более 8,1 тысячи детей 322
  8. Руслан Кухарук поздравил находящихся на усиленном режиме работы спасателей с Новым годом 274
  9. ​Не будет больше этих ваших Land Cruiser’ов – какие машины не привезут в Россию из-за утильсбора 264
  10. Теперь для перевозки животных в купе не потребуется выкупать все места 230
  1. В России сняли ролик, в котором Санта-Клауса сбивает ПВО над Кремлем 4696
  2. Здравствуй дедушка Мороз борода из ваты! 2161
  3. ​Мошенники придумали, как вытаскивать из людей деньги при помощи Telegram 2069
  4. Зимний старый Сургут: новый взгляд через нейросети // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 1993
  5. В России могут ввести штрафы за использование VPN 1959
  6. ​Не думаю, что у правоохранителей есть ресурсы отслеживать и наказывать каждого пользователя VPN. Но показательные дела возможны 1689
  7. ​Станцию юннатов могут построить в сквере Речников Сургута 1554
  8. ​Новогоднее пожелание Сургуту: чтобы интересы города и его жителей были на первом месте, а девелоперы под это подстраивались 1549
  9. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 29-30 декабря? // АФИША 1504
  10. ​В Сургуте зажгут еще одну новогоднюю елку 1467
  1. ​Когда Черное море стало черным: экологическая катастрофа у берегов Анапы // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 9822
  2. У россиян будут отбирать земельные участки, если они не используются в течение трех лет 5645
  3. Что делать, если не работает электронный больничный лист? // СИА-ПРЕСС ОТВЕЧАЕТ 5088
  4. ​Главная улица Краснодара превратилась в новогоднюю сказку: как местный миллиардер-патриот может доставить радость своим гражданам 4889
  5. В России сняли ролик, в котором Санта-Клауса сбивает ПВО над Кремлем 4696
  6. ​Центр жизни 4171
  7. ​Какие законы ждут россиян в 2025 году? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 4101
  8. ​Как законно украсить подъезд к Новому году и не получить штраф? // СИА-ПРЕСС ОТВЕЧАЕТ 3946
  9. ​В Тюменской области продолжают строительство крупных объектов дорожной инфраструктуры 3795
  10. Здание «Агентства воздушных сообщений» могло послужить культурному развитию Сургута. Но будет служить торговцам и банкирам 3320

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика