Школьник из Сургута неудачно скатился с горки и попал в реанимацию

ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdHRsMu реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  108,0104   EUR  113,0947  

Новости

  • «Тихая гавань» для инвесторов: почему стоит обратить внимание на фонды недвижимости

    «Тихая гавань» для инвесторов: почему стоит обратить внимание на фонды недвижимости

    Сегодня в 10:00
    114 0
  • ​В Югре при ДТП пострадали три пешехода

    ​В Югре при ДТП пострадали три пешехода

    Сегодня в 09:56
    97 0
  • ​Тюменцы борются за звание «Профессионала» на национальном чемпионате

    ​Тюменцы борются за звание «Профессионала» на национальном чемпионате

    27 ноября в 22:55
    313 0 
    ООО"МК ДоктороФ" ИНН8602311110 erid:2SDnjcM6tgT реклама на siapress.ru
  • ​В Югре по запросу общественников скорректируют госпрограммы, направленные на помощь КМНС

    ​В Югре по запросу общественников скорректируют госпрограммы, направленные на помощь КМНС

    27 ноября в 18:17
    396 0
  • ​Руслан Кухарук встретился с будущими управленцами

    ​Руслан Кухарук встретился с будущими управленцами

    27 ноября в 18:11
    389 0
  • ​Проверка готовности на высшем уровне: в Югре побывал министр МЧС

    ​Проверка готовности на высшем уровне: в Югре побывал министр МЧС

    27 ноября в 18:05
    409 0
  • ​Сдвиг ветра стал причиной жесткой посадки самолета «Азимут» в Анталье

    ​Сдвиг ветра стал причиной жесткой посадки самолета «Азимут» в Анталье

    27 ноября в 16:25
    451 0
  • ​В Думе Сургута утвердили единый документ территориального планирования и градостроительного зонирования

    ​В Думе Сургута утвердили единый документ территориального планирования и градостроительного зонирования

    27 ноября в 16:02
    603 0
  • ​Штрафы до 30 тысяч рублей: Госдума ужесточила требования к содержанию животных

    ​Штрафы до 30 тысяч рублей: Госдума ужесточила требования к содержанию животных

    27 ноября в 15:27
    454 0
  • Цены на мебель в России вырастут минимум на 15%

    Цены на мебель в России вырастут минимум на 15%

    27 ноября в 14:43
    502 0
  • На одну вакансию психолога в ХМАО приходится почти 100 резюме

    На одну вакансию психолога в ХМАО приходится почти 100 резюме

    27 ноября в 14:00
    399 0
  • В Сургуте сотрудники детсада незаконно присвоили себе 80 млн рублей

    В Сургуте сотрудники детсада незаконно присвоили себе 80 млн рублей

    27 ноября в 13:32
    578 0
  • В этом году более 50 школьниц из Югры стали мамами

    В этом году более 50 школьниц из Югры стали мамами

    27 ноября в 12:52
    547 0
Больше новостей
Запрет на работу иностранным мигрантам в службах такси, учебных заведениях и объектах торговли - это:
Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

​В Сургуте подросток попал в реанимацию после катания на тюбинге

Школьник из Сургута неудачно скатился с горки и попал в реанимацию

​В Сургуте подросток попал в реанимацию после катания на тюбинге
Фото: freepik.com

В Сургутский травмцентр госпитализировали первого в этом сезоне пострадавшего от катания на тюбинге. Им оказался 11-летний подросток, который неудачно скатился с горки и врезался в забор, сообщает медучреждение в своих соцсетях.

«Итог – серьезная сочетанная травма. Наши врачи диагностировали перелом ребер и позвонков на уровне грудного отдела, ушиб легкого», – указали в сообщении.

Первые сутки подросток находился в реанимации, а затем был переведен в хирургическое отделение, где до настоящего времени ему проводили лечение.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 10:47, просмотров: 31, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​В ХМАО ушла из жизни основатель частной клиники Наталья Пархомович 1012
  2. ​Какой была Наталья Пархомович? 956
  3. ​В Думе Сургута утвердили единый документ территориального планирования и градостроительного зонирования 603
  4. В Сургуте сотрудники детсада незаконно присвоили себе 80 млн рублей 578
  5. В этом году более 50 школьниц из Югры стали мамами 547
  6. Цены на мебель в России вырастут минимум на 15% 503
  7. Распродажа квартир в новом жилом комплексе! 501
  8. ​Штрафы до 30 тысяч рублей: Госдума ужесточила требования к содержанию животных 454
  9. ​Сдвиг ветра стал причиной жесткой посадки самолета «Азимут» в Анталье 451
  10. Какие меры поддержки есть для мам в России? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 424
  1. ​Полвека в нефтяной отрасли 5596
  2. Сургутян предупреждают о группе попрошаек с навыками гипноза 2331
  3. Гаражи уродуют город, но над ними можно надстроить общественные пространства 2267
  4. ​В Сургуте выбрали место для строительства синагоги 1562
  5. ​В Сургуте готовы проекты для строительства двух новых развязок 1489
  6. ​В Сургуте продают полностью сгоревший коттедж 1448
  7. Культура в Сургуте двадцать лет катится по инерции. Это стагнация 1419
  8. В Сургуте до конца года появятся 25 новых теплых остановок 1377
  9. «Общественное пространство в месте, где торгуют коврами и самсой»: в Сургуте решили оставить ТЦ «Югра-Молл» 1367
  10. ​Дороги вместо участков: более тысячи дачников в Сургуте столкнулись с изъятием земли 1298
  1. ​Цены взлетят: какие продукты и услуги подорожают в России в 2025 году? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 7924
  2. ​Андрей Филатов: от мэра Сургута до фигуранта уголовного дела // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 6560
  3. ​Полвека в нефтяной отрасли 5596
  4. ​В Подмосковье подросток зарубил мать топором после ссоры 4855
  5. ​Зарплаты, больничные и декретные выплаты: как новый МРОТ повлияет на доходы россиян в 2025 году // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 3787
  6. ​Юрист о последствиях уголовного дела Филатова: штрафы, срок и перспективы 3742
  7. ​Умер экс-солист группы «На-На» Владимир Левкин 3373
  8. ​Арест бывшего мэра крупнейшего города неприятен для любого губернатора, но тут есть важное «но» 3240
  9. ​Жертвами пожара в СОТ «Прибрежный-3» Сургута стали четыре человека, в том числе два ребенка 2870
  10. В Сургуте откроется популярный магазин косметики 2768

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика