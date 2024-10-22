Новый мост через Обь наполовину готов

16+
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  96,0924   EUR  104,4016  

Новости

  • Строительство нового моста через Обь достигло 50% готовности

    Строительство нового моста через Обь достигло 50% готовности

    Сегодня в 12:05
    87 0
  • ​Минпросвещения планирует добавить арабский язык в ЕГЭ

    ​Минпросвещения планирует добавить арабский язык в ЕГЭ

    Сегодня в 11:32
    113 0
  • ​В Центре охраны материнства и детства назвали самый плодотворный день сентября

    ​В Центре охраны материнства и детства назвали самый плодотворный день сентября

    Сегодня в 10:23
    175 0 
  • ​Магистраль для НТЦ в Сургуте готова на 80%

    ​Магистраль для НТЦ в Сургуте готова на 80%

    Сегодня в 09:53
    228 0
  • ​Пассажирский автобус попал в ДТП в Сургуте: пострадали два человека

    ​Пассажирский автобус попал в ДТП в Сургуте: пострадали два человека

    Сегодня в 09:32
    221 0
  • Кухни пустуют: в ХМАО не хватает поваров

    Кухни пустуют: в ХМАО не хватает поваров

    21 октября в 17:23
    545 0
  • ​Софья Липявко: память о легенде культуры Сургута увековечили в мемориале

    ​Софья Липявко: память о легенде культуры Сургута увековечили в мемориале

    21 октября в 17:18
    594 0
  • Тело найдено: в ХМАО мужчина перевернулся на лодке и утонул

    Тело найдено: в ХМАО мужчина перевернулся на лодке и утонул

    21 октября в 16:45
    439 0
  • Сургутские врачи помогают пациентам с болезнью Паркинсона вернуть свободу движений

    Сургутские врачи помогают пациентам с болезнью Паркинсона вернуть свободу движений

    21 октября в 16:07
    478 0
  • Школьникам в Нижневартовске дали на обед кирпич вместо хлеба

    Школьникам в Нижневартовске дали на обед кирпич вместо хлеба

    21 октября в 15:23
    657 1
  • Опасное развлечение: подростки в Нижневартовске увлекаются «зацепингом»

    Опасное развлечение: подростки в Нижневартовске увлекаются «зацепингом»

    21 октября в 14:35
    533 2
  • ​13 лет за решеткой: жителю Югры назначили наказание за жестокое убийство родной бабушки

    ​13 лет за решеткой: жителю Югры назначили наказание за жестокое убийство родной бабушки

    21 октября в 12:28
    463 0
  • ​Мошенники стали рассылать в Telegram вирусы под видом фотографий

    ​Мошенники стали рассылать в Telegram вирусы под видом фотографий

    21 октября в 11:34
    477 0
Должны ли российские монахи так же платить налог на бездетность, как и остальные граждане?
Должен ли глава города регулярно лично осматривать территорию и проблемные участки?
Решение Максима Слепова привлечь в управленческую команду преимущественно сургутян вы:
Как вам первые 100 дней Максима Слепова в должности главы Сургута?
Строительство нового моста через Обь достигло 50% готовности

Новый мост через Обь наполовину готов

Строительство нового моста через Обь достигло 50% готовности
Фото: t.me/slepovsurgut

Создатели нового мостового перехода через Обь достигли важного рубежа – строительство выполнено на 50%. Об этом сообщает Максим Слепов в своем телеграм-канале.

«Сейчас ведут работы по сопряжению пролетов с противоположных берегов. Уже завершают отсыпку земляного полотна дороги, готовность – 90 %. Почти наполовину уложен первый слой асфальтобетона, – делится глава Сургута. – Новый мост кардинально изменит транспортную ситуацию в Сургуте, прежде всего в западной части».

Открытие движения по новой четырехполосной дороге планируется уже в следующем году.


Сегодня в 12:05, просмотров: 88, комментариев: 0
Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. Школьникам в Нижневартовске дали на обед кирпич вместо хлеба 657
  2. ​Мы сейчас видим далеко не конечный состав правительства Югры 607
  3. ​Софья Липявко: память о легенде культуры Сургута увековечили в мемориале 594
  4. Кухни пустуют: в ХМАО не хватает поваров 545
  5. Опасное развлечение: подростки в Нижневартовске увлекаются «зацепингом» 533
  6. Как не попасться на фальшивые квитанции ЖКУ // ИНСТРУКЦИЯ 486
  7. Сургутские врачи помогают пациентам с болезнью Паркинсона вернуть свободу движений 478
  8. ​«Эйфория после гроботерапии − не показатель качественных изменений» 462
  9. ​Дефицит рабочих рук в России. Ожидать ли роста зарплат? 449
  10. Папа может: какие права и льготы доступны отцам в России // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 448
  1. ​Зачем ложиться в гроб? В России набирает популярность необычная терапия 2749
  2. ​286 новых автобусов выедут на дороги Тюменской области благодаря льготному лизингу 1870
  3. В Нижневартовске задержали экс-подрядчика по школьному питанию 1842
  4. ​Если Югра раздаёт социальную помощь и пособия всем желающим — неудивительно, что люди сюда приезжают именно за этим 1827
  5. ​Когда лучше брать отпуск в 2025 году, чтобы сэкономить дни и получить больше выплат // КОНСУЛЬТАЦИЯ 1616
  6. ​Что осталось после главы депздрава Югры Алексея Добровольского? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 1589
  7. ​Сургут требует перемен // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 1572
  8. ​Найден враг экономики России 1309
  9. ​«У наших чиновников сложилось очень вольное отношение к бюджетным деньгам. Это не хозяйский подход» 1286
  10. ​Человек в теплоэнергетике 1272
  1. ​Леонтьев может петь спокойно: Роскомнадзор опроверг список запрещенных артистов 16541
  2. ​Не хочешь рожать ‒ плати: в России введут налог на бездетность? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 13140
  3. ​Легендарные синие автобусы уехали из Сургута к новым владельцам 6596
  4. ​В России разработали параметры налога на бездетность 4178
  5. ​СПОПАТ и не был монополистом на рынке перевозок в Сургуте. Не те объёмы 3474
  6. ​В Тюмени представят стратегию развития креативных индустрий региона 3017
  7. ​Зачем ложиться в гроб? В России набирает популярность необычная терапия 2749
  8. Юная вартовчанка оставила отца без 214 тысяч рублей из-за мошенников 2708
  9. ​Чего только не встретишь! // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 2459
  10. ​Ради нескольких строчек в газете. Часть первая 2378

Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Карта сайта

