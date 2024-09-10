16+
​Сургутяне нарушили правила благоустройства на 150 тысяч рублей за неделю

Власти Сургута рассказали о нарушениях правил благоустройства за неделю

​Сургутяне нарушили правила благоустройства на 150 тысяч рублей за неделю
Фото: администрация Сургута

В Сургуте прошло 34 заседание административной комиссии города, на котором 144 человека получили наказание за нарушение правил благоустройства. Всего за неделю вынесено штрафов на общую сумму 150 тысяч рублей.

«В целях защиты прав граждан на безопасное и комфортное проживание 05.09.2024 проведено 34 заседание административной комиссии города Сургута, по результатам которого наказаны 144 лица: за нарушение общепризнанных правил – три дела; за несоблюдение мер по обеспечению безопасности детей на водных объектах – три дела; за торговлю вне установленном для этой цели месте − десять дел; за парковку на зеленых насаждениях – 124 дела; за самовыгул собак – четыре дела», − рассказали в пресс-службе администрации Сургута.

Напоминаем, в июле нарушителям вынесли штрафов на общую сумму 42 500 рублей.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 12:40, просмотров: 105, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

