Сургут соберет сильнейших бильярдистов мира

array(1) {
[0]=>
object(AdvItems)#308 (17) {
["image"]=>
NULL
["delete_image"]=>
NULL
["publish_start_int"]=>
string(10) "1715578045"
["publish_end_int"]=>
string(10) "1716145173"
["follow_link"]=>
string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=61d33d7eGsgaBoF5nNIvk73kpHgbs4zNgKoLkv4A6OtG5/d0lKYT2MY1k79abn+jPpgv9Gysqy9tBeJL5LbOSkvvToiITfaxSD9Qt/5QlUhnXNxIEQ9B3/If4ei9njxf1hiS2JRq7yYei5jwIHg45Q=="
["view_link"]=>
string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=61d33d7eGsgaBoF5nNIvk73kpHgbs4zNgKoLkv4A6OtG5/d0lKYT2MY1k79abn+jPpgv9Gysqy9tBeJL5LbOSkvvToiITfaxSD9Qt/5QlUhnXNxIEQ9B3/If4ei9njxf1hiS2JRq7yYei5jwIHg45Q=="
["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
bool(false)
["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
array(16) {
["id"]=>
string(3) "143"
["campaign_id"]=>
string(2) "44"
["name"]=>
string(54) "Выставка недвижимости (1 деск)"
["link"]=>
string(33) "https://www.zagorod.site/surgut86"
["svg"]=>
string(0) ""
["filename"]=>
string(36) "35b1a2d41f13da49980cc2f6f92c0eb4.png"
["alt_text"]=>
string(0) ""
["title_text"]=>
string(16) "erid:2SDnjcRSUqF"
["notes"]=>
string(0) ""
["erid"]=>
string(88) "ИП Осипова Ксения Сергеевна ИНН 720316352177 erid:2SDnjcRSUqF"
["desktop"]=>
string(1) "1"
["mob"]=>
string(1) "0"
["shows"]=>
NULL
["published"]=>
string(1) "1"
["publish_start"]=>
string(19) "2024-05-13 10:27:25"
["publish_end"]=>
string(19) "2024-05-19 23:59:33"
}
["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
array(0) {
}
["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
NULL
["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
string(3) "143"
["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
string(1) "t"
["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
array(0) {
}
["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
NULL
["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
string(6) "update"
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
array(3) {
["onbeforevalidate"]=>
object(CList)#314 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(14) "beforeValidate"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
["onbeforesave"]=>
object(CList)#315 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(10) "beforeSave"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
["onaftersave"]=>
object(CList)#316 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(9) "afterSave"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
}
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
array(1) {
["activerecord-relation"]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
}
}
}
array(1) {
[0]=>
object(AdvItems)#303 (17) {
["image"]=>
NULL
["delete_image"]=>
NULL
["publish_start_int"]=>
string(10) "1715678477"
["publish_end_int"]=>
string(10) "1716145195"
["follow_link"]=>
string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=Z5CzYqvNf8gz2nHIz/KKwFpm+evTvWvpwHhJ/UmSGs33LM9Q2jCQboHwIqGlQ2my5UkcOnawvJT85YzMQeyrbS9IKvP1WFtTXvsYt3ZU9XBdQxUO+9zfx5EcH9gt6780TZlhNOsWt7G4DZtOE5OXmA=="
["view_link"]=>
string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=Z5CzYqvNf8gz2nHIz/KKwFpm+evTvWvpwHhJ/UmSGs33LM9Q2jCQboHwIqGlQ2my5UkcOnawvJT85YzMQeyrbS9IKvP1WFtTXvsYt3ZU9XBdQxUO+9zfx5EcH9gt6780TZlhNOsWt7G4DZtOE5OXmA=="
["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
bool(false)
["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
array(16) {
["id"]=>
string(3) "144"
["campaign_id"]=>
string(2) "44"
["name"]=>
string(52) "Выставка недвижимости (1 моб)"
["link"]=>
string(33) "https://www.zagorod.site/surgut86"
["svg"]=>
string(0) ""
["filename"]=>
string(36) "444bf502a5c95d179074ae7bf6a290b9.png"
["alt_text"]=>
string(0) ""
["title_text"]=>
string(16) "erid:2SDnjcRSUqF"
["notes"]=>
string(0) ""
["erid"]=>
string(88) "ИП Осипова Ксения Сергеевна ИНН 720316352177 erid:2SDnjcRSUqF"
["desktop"]=>
string(1) "0"
["mob"]=>
string(1) "1"
["shows"]=>
NULL
["published"]=>
string(1) "1"
["publish_start"]=>
string(19) "2024-05-14 14:21:17"
["publish_end"]=>
string(19) "2024-05-19 23:59:55"
}
["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
array(0) {
}
["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
NULL
["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
string(3) "144"
["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
string(1) "t"
["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
array(0) {
}
["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
NULL
["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
string(6) "update"
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
array(3) {
["onbeforevalidate"]=>
object(CList)#309 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(14) "beforeValidate"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
["onbeforesave"]=>
object(CList)#310 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(10) "beforeSave"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
["onaftersave"]=>
object(CList)#311 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(9) "afterSave"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
}
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
array(1) {
["activerecord-relation"]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
}
}
}
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(AdvItems)#303 (17) {
["image"]=>
NULL
["delete_image"]=>
NULL
["publish_start_int"]=>
string(10) "1715678477"
["publish_end_int"]=>
string(10) "1716145195"
["follow_link"]=>
string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=Z5CzYqvNf8gz2nHIz/KKwFpm+evTvWvpwHhJ/UmSGs33LM9Q2jCQboHwIqGlQ2my5UkcOnawvJT85YzMQeyrbS9IKvP1WFtTXvsYt3ZU9XBdQxUO+9zfx5EcH9gt6780TZlhNOsWt7G4DZtOE5OXmA=="
["view_link"]=>
string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=Z5CzYqvNf8gz2nHIz/KKwFpm+evTvWvpwHhJ/UmSGs33LM9Q2jCQboHwIqGlQ2my5UkcOnawvJT85YzMQeyrbS9IKvP1WFtTXvsYt3ZU9XBdQxUO+9zfx5EcH9gt6780TZlhNOsWt7G4DZtOE5OXmA=="
["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
bool(false)
["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
array(16) {
["id"]=>
string(3) "144"
["campaign_id"]=>
string(2) "44"
["name"]=>
string(52) "Выставка недвижимости (1 моб)"
["link"]=>
string(33) "https://www.zagorod.site/surgut86"
["svg"]=>
string(0) ""
["filename"]=>
string(36) "444bf502a5c95d179074ae7bf6a290b9.png"
["alt_text"]=>
string(0) ""
["title_text"]=>
string(16) "erid:2SDnjcRSUqF"
["notes"]=>
string(0) ""
["erid"]=>
string(88) "ИП Осипова Ксения Сергеевна ИНН 720316352177 erid:2SDnjcRSUqF"
["desktop"]=>
string(1) "0"
["mob"]=>
string(1) "1"
["shows"]=>
NULL
["published"]=>
string(1) "1"
["publish_start"]=>
string(19) "2024-05-14 14:21:17"
["publish_end"]=>
string(19) "2024-05-19 23:59:55"
}
["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
array(0) {
}
["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
NULL
["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
string(3) "144"
["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
string(1) "t"
["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
array(0) {
}
["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
NULL
["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
string(6) "update"
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
array(3) {
["onbeforevalidate"]=>
object(CList)#309 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(14) "beforeValidate"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
["onbeforesave"]=>
object(CList)#310 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(10) "beforeSave"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
["onaftersave"]=>
object(CList)#311 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(9) "afterSave"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
}
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
array(1) {
["activerecord-relation"]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
}
}
[1]=>
object(AdvItems)#308 (17) {
["image"]=>
NULL
["delete_image"]=>
NULL
["publish_start_int"]=>
string(10) "1715578045"
["publish_end_int"]=>
string(10) "1716145173"
["follow_link"]=>
string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=61d33d7eGsgaBoF5nNIvk73kpHgbs4zNgKoLkv4A6OtG5/d0lKYT2MY1k79abn+jPpgv9Gysqy9tBeJL5LbOSkvvToiITfaxSD9Qt/5QlUhnXNxIEQ9B3/If4ei9njxf1hiS2JRq7yYei5jwIHg45Q=="
["view_link"]=>
string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=61d33d7eGsgaBoF5nNIvk73kpHgbs4zNgKoLkv4A6OtG5/d0lKYT2MY1k79abn+jPpgv9Gysqy9tBeJL5LbOSkvvToiITfaxSD9Qt/5QlUhnXNxIEQ9B3/If4ei9njxf1hiS2JRq7yYei5jwIHg45Q=="
["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
bool(false)
["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
array(16) {
["id"]=>
string(3) "143"
["campaign_id"]=>
string(2) "44"
["name"]=>
string(54) "Выставка недвижимости (1 деск)"
["link"]=>
string(33) "https://www.zagorod.site/surgut86"
["svg"]=>
string(0) ""
["filename"]=>
string(36) "35b1a2d41f13da49980cc2f6f92c0eb4.png"
["alt_text"]=>
string(0) ""
["title_text"]=>
string(16) "erid:2SDnjcRSUqF"
["notes"]=>
string(0) ""
["erid"]=>
string(88) "ИП Осипова Ксения Сергеевна ИНН 720316352177 erid:2SDnjcRSUqF"
["desktop"]=>
string(1) "1"
["mob"]=>
string(1) "0"
["shows"]=>
NULL
["published"]=>
string(1) "1"
["publish_start"]=>
string(19) "2024-05-13 10:27:25"
["publish_end"]=>
string(19) "2024-05-19 23:59:33"
}
["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
array(0) {
}
["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
NULL
["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
string(3) "143"
["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
string(1) "t"
["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
array(0) {
}
["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
NULL
["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
string(6) "update"
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
array(3) {
["onbeforevalidate"]=>
object(CList)#314 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(14) "beforeValidate"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
["onbeforesave"]=>
object(CList)#315 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(10) "beforeSave"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
["onaftersave"]=>
object(CList)#316 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(9) "afterSave"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
}
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
array(1) {
["activerecord-relation"]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
}
}
}