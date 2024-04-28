Онлайн-акция «Бессмертный полк Сургутского района» соберет жителей муниципалитета

array(4) { [0]=> object(AdvItems)#363 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1712051437" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1714416276" ["follow_link"]=> string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=K3N6o9lXApH82RtrC94aQRPSYlnwbzRBTA/CN55AItGLNJ1mZMBEU/owt1oQYsRxPrFjeUr6JeVvCXGC4RlTyNjKB6tqOJy5Jw5ZkTw2xZ3ydLASjcR/FEWylQaka8g08HdgKhGZBMKiu9EMI4mZ/UX7EPR5c06iKWQYQb42Irw=" ["view_link"]=> string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=K3N6o9lXApH82RtrC94aQRPSYlnwbzRBTA/CN55AItGLNJ1mZMBEU/owt1oQYsRxPrFjeUr6JeVvCXGC4RlTyNjKB6tqOJy5Jw5ZkTw2xZ3ydLASjcR/FEWylQaka8g08HdgKhGZBMKiu9EMI4mZ/UX7EPR5c06iKWQYQb42Irw=" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "142" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "58" ["name"]=> string(62) "Национальные проекты России (С3) (4)" ["link"]=> string(51) "https://86.gorodsreda.ru/objects?location=m71876000" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "1862e53493b8debc97849115951c6e0e.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(52) "Национальные проекты России" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(0) "" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "1" ["mob"]=> string(1) "1" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2024-04-02 14:50:37" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2024-04-29 23:44:36" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "142" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#358 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#318 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#357 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#318 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#356 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#318 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#318 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } [1]=> object(AdvItems)#359 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1712051405" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1714416806" ["follow_link"]=> string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=VANlfDBzgoeLE24NRRRA1MbVCr2VniRUFqkDh7blNkZl7/0OsxK6c+r9CI0UlvMtoSEUTEF8Tqe6r5N2V69H+yS+escg3yq1q0Vb5BtnZd7TnVjoL0FiwZWtox+adqkEoYMMm5WlH59GpdEJoJYi28pxInZfW4bFICv4a18Jon0=" ["view_link"]=> string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=VANlfDBzgoeLE24NRRRA1MbVCr2VniRUFqkDh7blNkZl7/0OsxK6c+r9CI0UlvMtoSEUTEF8Tqe6r5N2V69H+yS+escg3yq1q0Vb5BtnZd7TnVjoL0FiwZWtox+adqkEoYMMm5WlH59GpdEJoJYi28pxInZfW4bFICv4a18Jon0=" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "140" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "58" ["name"]=> string(62) "Национальные проекты России (С3) (2)" ["link"]=> string(51) "https://86.gorodsreda.ru/objects?location=m71876000" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "c2ed4e597a325972144f168a1bf00b83.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(52) "Национальные проекты России" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(0) "" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "1" ["mob"]=> string(1) "1" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2024-04-02 14:50:05" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2024-04-29 23:53:26" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "140" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#354 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#355 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#353 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#355 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#352 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#355 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#355 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } [2]=> object(AdvItems)#317 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1712051323" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1714416274" ["follow_link"]=> string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=jZLKOI6jb6fUlu3HTTOYEr9jf7iyp3aceSGjcR61cVT4nXCvXp+1XCmrKRBkhnCJG6xoreGYVuUgX1l82Dh2g02etIkeiJGaRfLG3GndqADVM7PAf+LC6PcG50BkkDB3gDY2DUAM2Ae/z+/f0vDyclQqQ9KBJlqZLhZDiaDf7RU=" ["view_link"]=> string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=jZLKOI6jb6fUlu3HTTOYEr9jf7iyp3aceSGjcR61cVT4nXCvXp+1XCmrKRBkhnCJG6xoreGYVuUgX1l82Dh2g02etIkeiJGaRfLG3GndqADVM7PAf+LC6PcG50BkkDB3gDY2DUAM2Ae/z+/f0vDyclQqQ9KBJlqZLhZDiaDf7RU=" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "139" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "58" ["name"]=> string(62) "Национальные проекты России (С3) (1)" ["link"]=> string(51) "https://86.gorodsreda.ru/objects?location=m71876000" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "d393763a7a9259c95683678b260cb029.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(0) "" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(0) "" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "1" ["mob"]=> string(1) "1" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2024-04-02 14:48:43" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2024-04-29 23:44:34" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "139" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#338 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#351 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#337 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#351 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#336 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#351 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#351 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } [3]=> object(AdvItems)#316 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1712051414" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1714416275" ["follow_link"]=> string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=suyMG4wOcas0yMZ3imVu3ryGGqzSszCC5BQN3k/8DYcgVZ27M7XskyF9BQ4wBAcJxy15BI5viS+yvEUnw/w27LRQ/hywuDq4GAUH+cutv7wXQ5E/ltpE0jP7lIYYw7jm25Sqh/5CEc966Jggjfrx4p3HsbL6E593bBs1hl/o8/k=" ["view_link"]=> string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=suyMG4wOcas0yMZ3imVu3ryGGqzSszCC5BQN3k/8DYcgVZ27M7XskyF9BQ4wBAcJxy15BI5viS+yvEUnw/w27LRQ/hywuDq4GAUH+cutv7wXQ5E/ltpE0jP7lIYYw7jm25Sqh/5CEc966Jggjfrx4p3HsbL6E593bBs1hl/o8/k=" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "141" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "58" ["name"]=> string(62) "Национальные проекты России (С3) (3)" ["link"]=> string(51) "https://86.gorodsreda.ru/objects?location=m71876000" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "b39d8b78500e62017071b4066ba731d4.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(52) "Национальные проекты России" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(0) "" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "1" ["mob"]=> string(1) "1" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2024-04-02 14:50:14" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2024-04-29 23:44:35" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "141" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#348 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#335 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#345 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#335 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#346 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#335 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#335 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } }

array(4) { [0]=> object(AdvItems)#363 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1712051437" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1714416276" ["follow_link"]=> string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=K3N6o9lXApH82RtrC94aQRPSYlnwbzRBTA/CN55AItGLNJ1mZMBEU/owt1oQYsRxPrFjeUr6JeVvCXGC4RlTyNjKB6tqOJy5Jw5ZkTw2xZ3ydLASjcR/FEWylQaka8g08HdgKhGZBMKiu9EMI4mZ/UX7EPR5c06iKWQYQb42Irw=" ["view_link"]=> string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=K3N6o9lXApH82RtrC94aQRPSYlnwbzRBTA/CN55AItGLNJ1mZMBEU/owt1oQYsRxPrFjeUr6JeVvCXGC4RlTyNjKB6tqOJy5Jw5ZkTw2xZ3ydLASjcR/FEWylQaka8g08HdgKhGZBMKiu9EMI4mZ/UX7EPR5c06iKWQYQb42Irw=" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "142" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "58" ["name"]=> string(62) "Национальные проекты России (С3) (4)" ["link"]=> string(51) "https://86.gorodsreda.ru/objects?location=m71876000" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "1862e53493b8debc97849115951c6e0e.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(52) "Национальные проекты России" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(0) "" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "1" ["mob"]=> string(1) "1" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2024-04-02 14:50:37" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2024-04-29 23:44:36" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "142" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#358 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#318 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#357 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#318 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#356 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#318 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#318 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } [1]=> object(AdvItems)#359 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1712051405" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1714416806" ["follow_link"]=> string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=VANlfDBzgoeLE24NRRRA1MbVCr2VniRUFqkDh7blNkZl7/0OsxK6c+r9CI0UlvMtoSEUTEF8Tqe6r5N2V69H+yS+escg3yq1q0Vb5BtnZd7TnVjoL0FiwZWtox+adqkEoYMMm5WlH59GpdEJoJYi28pxInZfW4bFICv4a18Jon0=" ["view_link"]=> string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=VANlfDBzgoeLE24NRRRA1MbVCr2VniRUFqkDh7blNkZl7/0OsxK6c+r9CI0UlvMtoSEUTEF8Tqe6r5N2V69H+yS+escg3yq1q0Vb5BtnZd7TnVjoL0FiwZWtox+adqkEoYMMm5WlH59GpdEJoJYi28pxInZfW4bFICv4a18Jon0=" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "140" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "58" ["name"]=> string(62) "Национальные проекты России (С3) (2)" ["link"]=> string(51) "https://86.gorodsreda.ru/objects?location=m71876000" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "c2ed4e597a325972144f168a1bf00b83.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(52) "Национальные проекты России" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(0) "" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "1" ["mob"]=> string(1) "1" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2024-04-02 14:50:05" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2024-04-29 23:53:26" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "140" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#354 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#355 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#353 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#355 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#352 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#355 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#355 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } [2]=> object(AdvItems)#317 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1712051323" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1714416274" ["follow_link"]=> string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=jZLKOI6jb6fUlu3HTTOYEr9jf7iyp3aceSGjcR61cVT4nXCvXp+1XCmrKRBkhnCJG6xoreGYVuUgX1l82Dh2g02etIkeiJGaRfLG3GndqADVM7PAf+LC6PcG50BkkDB3gDY2DUAM2Ae/z+/f0vDyclQqQ9KBJlqZLhZDiaDf7RU=" ["view_link"]=> string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=jZLKOI6jb6fUlu3HTTOYEr9jf7iyp3aceSGjcR61cVT4nXCvXp+1XCmrKRBkhnCJG6xoreGYVuUgX1l82Dh2g02etIkeiJGaRfLG3GndqADVM7PAf+LC6PcG50BkkDB3gDY2DUAM2Ae/z+/f0vDyclQqQ9KBJlqZLhZDiaDf7RU=" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "139" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "58" ["name"]=> string(62) "Национальные проекты России (С3) (1)" ["link"]=> string(51) "https://86.gorodsreda.ru/objects?location=m71876000" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "d393763a7a9259c95683678b260cb029.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(0) "" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(0) "" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "1" ["mob"]=> string(1) "1" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2024-04-02 14:48:43" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2024-04-29 23:44:34" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "139" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#338 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#351 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#337 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#351 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#336 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#351 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#351 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } [3]=> object(AdvItems)#316 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1712051414" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1714416275" ["follow_link"]=> string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=suyMG4wOcas0yMZ3imVu3ryGGqzSszCC5BQN3k/8DYcgVZ27M7XskyF9BQ4wBAcJxy15BI5viS+yvEUnw/w27LRQ/hywuDq4GAUH+cutv7wXQ5E/ltpE0jP7lIYYw7jm25Sqh/5CEc966Jggjfrx4p3HsbL6E593bBs1hl/o8/k=" ["view_link"]=> string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=suyMG4wOcas0yMZ3imVu3ryGGqzSszCC5BQN3k/8DYcgVZ27M7XskyF9BQ4wBAcJxy15BI5viS+yvEUnw/w27LRQ/hywuDq4GAUH+cutv7wXQ5E/ltpE0jP7lIYYw7jm25Sqh/5CEc966Jggjfrx4p3HsbL6E593bBs1hl/o8/k=" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "141" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "58" ["name"]=> string(62) "Национальные проекты России (С3) (3)" ["link"]=> string(51) "https://86.gorodsreda.ru/objects?location=m71876000" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "b39d8b78500e62017071b4066ba731d4.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(52) "Национальные проекты России" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(0) "" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "1" ["mob"]=> string(1) "1" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2024-04-02 14:50:14" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2024-04-29 23:44:35" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "141" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#348 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#335 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#345 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#335 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#346 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#335 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#335 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } }

array(4) { [0]=> object(AdvItems)#363 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1712051437" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1714416276" ["follow_link"]=> string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=K3N6o9lXApH82RtrC94aQRPSYlnwbzRBTA/CN55AItGLNJ1mZMBEU/owt1oQYsRxPrFjeUr6JeVvCXGC4RlTyNjKB6tqOJy5Jw5ZkTw2xZ3ydLASjcR/FEWylQaka8g08HdgKhGZBMKiu9EMI4mZ/UX7EPR5c06iKWQYQb42Irw=" ["view_link"]=> string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=K3N6o9lXApH82RtrC94aQRPSYlnwbzRBTA/CN55AItGLNJ1mZMBEU/owt1oQYsRxPrFjeUr6JeVvCXGC4RlTyNjKB6tqOJy5Jw5ZkTw2xZ3ydLASjcR/FEWylQaka8g08HdgKhGZBMKiu9EMI4mZ/UX7EPR5c06iKWQYQb42Irw=" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "142" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "58" ["name"]=> string(62) "Национальные проекты России (С3) (4)" ["link"]=> string(51) "https://86.gorodsreda.ru/objects?location=m71876000" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "1862e53493b8debc97849115951c6e0e.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(52) "Национальные проекты России" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(0) "" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "1" ["mob"]=> string(1) "1" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2024-04-02 14:50:37" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2024-04-29 23:44:36" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "142" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#358 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#318 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#357 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#318 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#356 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#318 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#318 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } [1]=> object(AdvItems)#359 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1712051405" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1714416806" ["follow_link"]=> string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=VANlfDBzgoeLE24NRRRA1MbVCr2VniRUFqkDh7blNkZl7/0OsxK6c+r9CI0UlvMtoSEUTEF8Tqe6r5N2V69H+yS+escg3yq1q0Vb5BtnZd7TnVjoL0FiwZWtox+adqkEoYMMm5WlH59GpdEJoJYi28pxInZfW4bFICv4a18Jon0=" ["view_link"]=> string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=VANlfDBzgoeLE24NRRRA1MbVCr2VniRUFqkDh7blNkZl7/0OsxK6c+r9CI0UlvMtoSEUTEF8Tqe6r5N2V69H+yS+escg3yq1q0Vb5BtnZd7TnVjoL0FiwZWtox+adqkEoYMMm5WlH59GpdEJoJYi28pxInZfW4bFICv4a18Jon0=" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "140" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "58" ["name"]=> string(62) "Национальные проекты России (С3) (2)" ["link"]=> string(51) "https://86.gorodsreda.ru/objects?location=m71876000" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "c2ed4e597a325972144f168a1bf00b83.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(52) "Национальные проекты России" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(0) "" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "1" ["mob"]=> string(1) "1" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2024-04-02 14:50:05" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2024-04-29 23:53:26" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "140" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#354 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#355 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#353 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#355 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#352 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#355 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#355 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } [2]=> object(AdvItems)#317 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1712051323" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1714416274" ["follow_link"]=> string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=jZLKOI6jb6fUlu3HTTOYEr9jf7iyp3aceSGjcR61cVT4nXCvXp+1XCmrKRBkhnCJG6xoreGYVuUgX1l82Dh2g02etIkeiJGaRfLG3GndqADVM7PAf+LC6PcG50BkkDB3gDY2DUAM2Ae/z+/f0vDyclQqQ9KBJlqZLhZDiaDf7RU=" ["view_link"]=> string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=jZLKOI6jb6fUlu3HTTOYEr9jf7iyp3aceSGjcR61cVT4nXCvXp+1XCmrKRBkhnCJG6xoreGYVuUgX1l82Dh2g02etIkeiJGaRfLG3GndqADVM7PAf+LC6PcG50BkkDB3gDY2DUAM2Ae/z+/f0vDyclQqQ9KBJlqZLhZDiaDf7RU=" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "139" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "58" ["name"]=> string(62) "Национальные проекты России (С3) (1)" ["link"]=> string(51) "https://86.gorodsreda.ru/objects?location=m71876000" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "d393763a7a9259c95683678b260cb029.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(0) "" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(0) "" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "1" ["mob"]=> string(1) "1" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2024-04-02 14:48:43" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2024-04-29 23:44:34" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "139" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#338 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#351 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#337 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#351 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#336 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#351 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#351 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } [3]=> object(AdvItems)#316 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1712051414" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1714416275" ["follow_link"]=> string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=suyMG4wOcas0yMZ3imVu3ryGGqzSszCC5BQN3k/8DYcgVZ27M7XskyF9BQ4wBAcJxy15BI5viS+yvEUnw/w27LRQ/hywuDq4GAUH+cutv7wXQ5E/ltpE0jP7lIYYw7jm25Sqh/5CEc966Jggjfrx4p3HsbL6E593bBs1hl/o8/k=" ["view_link"]=> string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=suyMG4wOcas0yMZ3imVu3ryGGqzSszCC5BQN3k/8DYcgVZ27M7XskyF9BQ4wBAcJxy15BI5viS+yvEUnw/w27LRQ/hywuDq4GAUH+cutv7wXQ5E/ltpE0jP7lIYYw7jm25Sqh/5CEc966Jggjfrx4p3HsbL6E593bBs1hl/o8/k=" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "141" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "58" ["name"]=> string(62) "Национальные проекты России (С3) (3)" ["link"]=> string(51) "https://86.gorodsreda.ru/objects?location=m71876000" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "b39d8b78500e62017071b4066ba731d4.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(52) "Национальные проекты России" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(0) "" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "1" ["mob"]=> string(1) "1" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2024-04-02 14:50:14" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2024-04-29 23:44:35" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "141" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#348 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#335 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#345 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#335 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#346 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#335 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#335 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } }