Трассы Сургутского района перекрыли из-за непогоды

​На дорогах Сургутского района ввели ограничение движения

​На дорогах Сургутского района ввели ограничение движения
Фото: ru.freepik.com

Сегодня утром, 25 марта, на трассах Сургутского района ограничили движение транспорта из-за неблагоприятных погодных условий. Об этом сообщили в пресс-службе администрации.

Движение перекрыли на следующих участках:

  • Сургут-Нижневартовск км 36-100;
  • Сургут-Лянтор км 38-91.

Напоминаем, что рабочая неделя в Югре начнется с похолодания и метели.


Сегодня в 10:31
