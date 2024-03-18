16+
​Жизни двух человек унесло ДТП с автобусом на трассе Сургут-Салехард

На трассе Сургут-Салехард автобус столкнулся с легковушкой

​Жизни двух человек унесло ДТП с автобусом на трассе Сургут-Салехард
Фото: ГИБДД Губкинского

Два человека погибли в результате аварии на трассе Сургут – Салехард. На 414 километре дороги «ВАЗ 2121» столкнулся с автобусом. По предварительным данным, водитель легковушки выехал на встречную полосу. Об этом сообщает «Ямал 1» со ссылкой на Госавтоинспекцию Губкинского.

Столкновение было лобовым. Удар был такой силы, что люди, находившиеся в салоне «ВАЗ» – водитель и пассажир – погибли на месте еще до прибытия кареты скорой помощи. Пострадал ли кто-либо из находившихся в автобусе, к настоящему моменту не уточняется.


Сегодня в 13:19
