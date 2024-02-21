Прокуратура начала проверку из-за информации о насилии над ребенком в автобусе в Сургуте

16+
	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#307 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1708495015"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1710687550"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=uYZ1jSBJdHud+JJN9Mg6EXhSG9CozFfdtZq+2J6FOJCnaOF8uKeWztB+Zvjj+FxEH0+I8oBdMvxwbQeTK3ooqRTi2Q2MJ8k5ozPmzdSfgyCEEK9eG7qwMXA/Yu++Ohgn"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=uYZ1jSBJdHud+JJN9Mg6EXhSG9CozFfdtZq+2J6FOJCnaOF8uKeWztB+Zvjj+FxEH0+I8oBdMvxwbQeTK3ooqRTi2Q2MJ8k5ozPmzdSfgyCEEK9eG7qwMXA/Yu++Ohgn"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "136"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "56"
      ["name"]=>
      string(42) "Достижения ЮГРЫ (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://v2024.myopenugra.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "da83ea55747ca812e1e8b95a5510d3b8.png"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(29) "Достижения ЮГРЫ"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-02-21 10:56:55"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-03-17 19:59:10"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "136"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#313 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#315 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#302 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1708495245"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1710687612"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=O62hhk3ae5Vj329aqxbrP9ViXNlqLoBCvCNl3GEcE5amPCBflFxPwj0cyv4ac3sdLH6jvP+7GqSE3TAMOZpXcusb4RSb7qcJ+ofD6aZ3cD0RweivR6cYwBHaLZZ8rKhm"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=O62hhk3ae5Vj329aqxbrP9ViXNlqLoBCvCNl3GEcE5amPCBflFxPwj0cyv4ac3sdLH6jvP+7GqSE3TAMOZpXcusb4RSb7qcJ+ofD6aZ3cD0RweivR6cYwBHaLZZ8rKhm"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "137"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "56"
      ["name"]=>
      string(40) "Достижения ЮГРЫ (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://v2024.myopenugra.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "c4e61a9bc968d77a158656505c822be0.png"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(29) "Достижения ЮГРЫ"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-02-21 11:00:45"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-03-17 20:00:12"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "137"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#308 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#310 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(2) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#302 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1708495245"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1710687612"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=O62hhk3ae5Vj329aqxbrP9ViXNlqLoBCvCNl3GEcE5amPCBflFxPwj0cyv4ac3sdLH6jvP+7GqSE3TAMOZpXcusb4RSb7qcJ+ofD6aZ3cD0RweivR6cYwBHaLZZ8rKhm"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=O62hhk3ae5Vj329aqxbrP9ViXNlqLoBCvCNl3GEcE5amPCBflFxPwj0cyv4ac3sdLH6jvP+7GqSE3TAMOZpXcusb4RSb7qcJ+ofD6aZ3cD0RweivR6cYwBHaLZZ8rKhm"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "137"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "56"
      ["name"]=>
      string(40) "Достижения ЮГРЫ (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://v2024.myopenugra.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "c4e61a9bc968d77a158656505c822be0.png"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(29) "Достижения ЮГРЫ"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-02-21 11:00:45"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-03-17 20:00:12"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "137"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#308 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#310 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
  [1]=>
  object(AdvItems)#307 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1708495015"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1710687550"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=uYZ1jSBJdHud+JJN9Mg6EXhSG9CozFfdtZq+2J6FOJCnaOF8uKeWztB+Zvjj+FxEH0+I8oBdMvxwbQeTK3ooqRTi2Q2MJ8k5ozPmzdSfgyCEEK9eG7qwMXA/Yu++Ohgn"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=uYZ1jSBJdHud+JJN9Mg6EXhSG9CozFfdtZq+2J6FOJCnaOF8uKeWztB+Zvjj+FxEH0+I8oBdMvxwbQeTK3ooqRTi2Q2MJ8k5ozPmzdSfgyCEEK9eG7qwMXA/Yu++Ohgn"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "136"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "56"
      ["name"]=>
      string(42) "Достижения ЮГРЫ (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://v2024.myopenugra.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "da83ea55747ca812e1e8b95a5510d3b8.png"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(29) "Достижения ЮГРЫ"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-02-21 10:56:55"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-03-17 19:59:10"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "136"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#313 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#315 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
реклама на siapress.ru
реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  92,3490   EUR  99,5589  

Новости

Больше новостей
Какими сбережениями вы располагаете?
Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

​Прокуратура Сургута проверит инцидент с удушением ребенка в автобусе

Прокуратура начала проверку из-за информации о насилии над ребенком в автобусе в Сургуте

​Прокуратура Сургута проверит инцидент с удушением ребенка в автобусе
Фото: ru.freepik.com

Сургутская прокуратура организовала проверку после инцидента с пассажиром автобуса, который якобы душил маленького мальчика. Об этом инциденте ранее сообщили в группе «К-Информ» во «ВКонтакте».

«Вчера в районе 20:20 в маршрутном автобусе №13 мужчина в поучительных целях душил малолетнего мальчика. На замечания пассажиров хамил. Мальчик после случившегося не проронил ни слова», − говорится в публикации.

В настоящее время выясняются все обстоятельства произошедшего.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 11:22, просмотров: 67, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. «Пациент прочитал в Гугле, что умирает. А в итоге – это просто ОРЗ» 1105
  2. ​Риэлтор рассказала, когда в ХМАО подешевеет аренда жилья 673
  3. ​В Сургуте появится 15 новых остановок 641
  4. ​Космонавт из Югры в третий раз покорит космос 641
  5. ​Юбилей Сургута: что подготовили для жителей и гостей // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 585
  6. ​А молодежь? 562
  7. ​Вартовчанин, который удерживал ребенка в квартире, предстанет перед судом 537
  8. ​В Думе Сургута обсудили результаты концессионных соглашений по школам 525
  9. ​Остановки, ремонт и благоустройство: в Думе Сургута рассмотрели изменения в бюджет 524
  10. ​Александр Попов: «Сейчас принято ругать водителей автобусов, а я считаю, что их работа, напротив, сильно недооценена» 511
  1. ​Человек как цель 2571
  2. ​Что ни скважина – то новый фонтан! 2528
  3. ​В Мегионе подросток спрыгнул с пятого этажа ради лайков 2281
  4. ​В ХМАО накажут хулигана, который прыгнул с пятого этажа 1765
  5. ​«Сургуту нужны выделенные полосы»: директор СПОПАТа высказался об отдельных полосах для автобусов 1731
  6. Бардак и его княжество 1664
  7. ​В Югре назвали самые легкие для трудоустройства профессии 1630
  8. В ХМАО ожидаются 40-градусные морозы в выходные 1532
  9. ​Сургутян ждет новый способ узнавать информацию по общественному транспорту 1514
  10. ​На место ушедшего главного дорожника Югры назначили его заместителя 1397
  1. В начале недели в ХМАО подморозит до -30 градусов 7232
  2. Избранный. На все 100! 5553
  3. ​В каких районах Сургута продают самое дорогое жилье 5199
  4. ​ДУМАть и решать. Думе Сургута — 30! // Алексей Савенков ONLINE 5001
  5. ​Не как у всех: квартиры с угловыми окнами 4762
  6. ​Ожоги: куда бежать лечиться? // Вадим Айкин ONLINE 4575
  7. Недалеко от Нягани столкнулись автомобиль и автобус - погиб человек 4336
  8. ​Бастрыкин взял на контроль дело об убийстве молодого югорчанина 3906
  9. Заметает зима, заметает 3803
  10. ​10 фактов о рынке труда Югры в 2023 году // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 3651

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Нуреев Юрий Ирикович
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика