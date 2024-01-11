16+
	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  89,3939   EUR  97,8745  

Новости

Больше новостей
Больше опросов

Сургутян приглашают на «КОТовечеринку»

В Сургуте пройдет «КОТовечеринка» для любителей искусства

Сургутян приглашают на «КОТовечеринку»

13 января в 16:00 в галерее «Стерх» состоится самое «заМУРчательное» событие января: «КОТовечеринка».

Вас ждут: выставка «Кот Нейрон про искусство всех времен», увлекательная интерактивная программа. А еще веселые арт-занятия, от мастеров галереи, где можно слепить, склеить, разрисовать собственных котов в разных стилях и направлениях искусства.

Стоимость билета на мероприятие: 200 рублей. 0+
Билеты можно купить по ссылке: https://quicktickets.ru/surgut-mkdc/e204


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 15:17, просмотров: 34, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#362 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1702887422"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1705517951"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=bqhqD4umx6H/OIO2WVp/fyJKyyj5lavDZGP+CuMbE4RPgmxX1KIdTpW/auB2aeQr+RUgYpWsaRtrxgUy79bMS15wV16+JSvOvHVcXzIoe0B4qtx5yu0MjhJwbf9BJw99"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=bqhqD4umx6H/OIO2WVp/fyJKyyj5lavDZGP+CuMbE4RPgmxX1KIdTpW/auB2aeQr+RUgYpWsaRtrxgUy79bMS15wV16+JSvOvHVcXzIoe0B4qtx5yu0MjhJwbf9BJw99"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "133"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "54"
      ["name"]=>
      string(16) "Tupperware (С1)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(25) "https://www.tupperware.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "8ceee52e11665ff672711cb80b481931.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjcqExQg"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(68) "ИП Варнавская М.Ю.ИНН 860232138898 erid:2SDnjcqExQg"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-12-18 13:17:02"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-01-17 23:59:11"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "133"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#357 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#359 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#356 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#359 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#317 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#359 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#359 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#362 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1702887422"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1705517951"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=bqhqD4umx6H/OIO2WVp/fyJKyyj5lavDZGP+CuMbE4RPgmxX1KIdTpW/auB2aeQr+RUgYpWsaRtrxgUy79bMS15wV16+JSvOvHVcXzIoe0B4qtx5yu0MjhJwbf9BJw99"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=bqhqD4umx6H/OIO2WVp/fyJKyyj5lavDZGP+CuMbE4RPgmxX1KIdTpW/auB2aeQr+RUgYpWsaRtrxgUy79bMS15wV16+JSvOvHVcXzIoe0B4qtx5yu0MjhJwbf9BJw99"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "133"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "54"
      ["name"]=>
      string(16) "Tupperware (С1)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(25) "https://www.tupperware.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "8ceee52e11665ff672711cb80b481931.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjcqExQg"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(68) "ИП Варнавская М.Ю.ИНН 860232138898 erid:2SDnjcqExQg"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-12-18 13:17:02"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-01-17 23:59:11"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "133"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#357 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#359 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#356 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#359 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#317 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#359 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#359 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#362 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1702887422"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1705517951"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=bqhqD4umx6H/OIO2WVp/fyJKyyj5lavDZGP+CuMbE4RPgmxX1KIdTpW/auB2aeQr+RUgYpWsaRtrxgUy79bMS15wV16+JSvOvHVcXzIoe0B4qtx5yu0MjhJwbf9BJw99"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=bqhqD4umx6H/OIO2WVp/fyJKyyj5lavDZGP+CuMbE4RPgmxX1KIdTpW/auB2aeQr+RUgYpWsaRtrxgUy79bMS15wV16+JSvOvHVcXzIoe0B4qtx5yu0MjhJwbf9BJw99"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "133"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "54"
      ["name"]=>
      string(16) "Tupperware (С1)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(25) "https://www.tupperware.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "8ceee52e11665ff672711cb80b481931.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjcqExQg"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(68) "ИП Варнавская М.Ю.ИНН 860232138898 erid:2SDnjcqExQg"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-12-18 13:17:02"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-01-17 23:59:11"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "133"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#357 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#359 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#356 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#359 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#317 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#359 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#359 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
ИП Варнавская М.Ю.ИНН 860232138898 erid:2SDnjcqExQg реклама на siapress.ru
ИП Варнавская М.Ю.ИНН 860232138898 erid:2SDnjcqExQg реклама на siapress.ru 
	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. В аэропорту Сургута проходит проверка из-за рейса Utair в Санкт-Петербург 729
  2. Югорским СМИ будет предоставлена поддержка из окружного бюджета на реализацию социально значимых проектов 697
  3. Лед на водоеме Сургута проверяют на прочность для крещенских купаний 666
  4. Владимир Якушев: «Главная задача на период холодов – обеспечить бесперебойное теплоснабжение потребителей» 622
  5. Сургутский подросток едва не стал участником террористического движения 393
  6. Сургутские доктора несколько дней боролись за жизнь девушки с расплавлением яичника и маточной трубы 374
  7. ​Актировка: 1-4 классы второй смены 351
  8. Полвека назад в Сургуте… 328
  9. Бастрыкин заинтересовался таксистом из Югры, который выгнал клиентку из-за музыки 311
  10. Двух пешеходов сбили в ХМАО за минувший день 237
  1. ​В пятницу в Сургуте потеплеет, но ненадолго. Рождество будет морозным 8581
  2. ​В Югре проиндексировали социальные выплаты 2609
  3. ​СИА-ПРЕСС 2023. Бездомный года. Переезд для «Петрушки» 2299
  4. ​В Сургуте озаботились сохранением браков 2018
  5. ​Более ста югорчан попали в вытрезвители по итогам первых новогодних дней 1969
  6. СИА-ПРЕСС 2023. Фантом года. Большая маленькая агломерация 1657
  7. ​Каким покупкам радовались югорчане в 2023 году? 1637
  8. ​Тюменца, выигравшего миллиард в лотерею, не могут найти 1627
  9. ​Как, опять спортзал?! 1517
  10. ​Пассажиры застрявшего поезда Адлер – Нижневартовск получат бонусы в качестве компенсации 1506
  1. ​Преступление против страны 11391
  2. ​В пятницу в Сургуте потеплеет, но ненадолго. Рождество будет морозным 8581
  3. В Сургуте загорелось кафе «Азия» на Нефтеюганском шоссе 5703
  4. Недостроенный морг в Сургуте продадут 4899
  5. Югорчане притворялись рабочими и похищали трубы у «Самотлорнефтегаза» 4013
  6. «Йога дает знания, проверенные тысячелетиями. Она помогает познать себя» 3698
  7. ​«Слово»: в тренде или нет? 3602
  8. «Я очень хочу, чтобы больница, которой я отдала в общей сложности около сорока лет своей жизни, продолжала расти и развиваться…» 3180
  9. ​Сургут потерял очередного директора ДАиГ 3110
  10. В Сургуте голый парень выбежал из дома и сел в машину к женщине // ВИДЕО 3039

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Нуреев Юрий Ирикович
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика