В Сургуте задержали мужчину, который маскировался под подростка и приставал к детям

В Сургуте пенсионер одевался как подросток и приставал к несовершеннолетним с интимными вопросами

В Сургуте пенсионер одевался как подросток и приставал к несовершеннолетним с интимными вопросами
Фото: pixabay

В Сургуте пожилой мужчина наряжался в молодежную одежду и приставал к подросткам с интимными вопросами. Об этом пишет «Сургутская трибуна» со ссылкой на инсайдера.

Как рассказал собеседник журналисту издания, 81-летний горожанин орудовал в районе НГДУ возле школ. Сургутянин выслеживал подростков, подходил к ним и задавал непристойные вопросы.

На данный момент личность пенсионера установлена, его задержали. Материалы находятся на проверке у следователей.


26 октября в 16:31
