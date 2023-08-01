16+
USD  91,5923   EUR  100,9428  

​В Сургуте подростки обстреляли автомобили из окна многоэтажки

В Сургуте подростки устроили стрельбу по автомобилям из окна многоэтажки

​В Сургуте подростки обстреляли автомобили из окна многоэтажки
Фото: К-ИНФОРМ | СУРГУТ / VK

В Сургуте полицейские проводят проверку по факту стрельбы по автомобилям. Как сообщают городские паблики, инцидент произошел в одном из дворов на ул. Крылова. Подростки обстреляли из окна многоэтажного дома припаркованные во дворе автомобили.

На видеозаписи, опубликованной в группе «К-Информ Сургут» в соцсети «ВКонтакте», слышно не менее десяти выстрелов. Всего юные злоумышленники повредили шесть автомобилей. На лобовом стекле одной из машин осталось не менее шести следов от пуль, у другого автомобиля заднее стекло покрылось трещинами, пишет «Газета.ру». Владельцы поврежденных машин готовят коллективное обращение в полицию.


нравится (1) не нравится (1)
Сегодня в 10:40
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

