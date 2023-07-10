16+
Юную сургутянку оштрафовали на 101 тысячу за публикацию ЛГБТ-изображений

В Сургуте оштрафовали девушку за публикацию запрещенных изображений в анонимном аккаунте

Юную сургутянку оштрафовали на 101 тысячу за публикацию ЛГБТ-изображений
Фото: unsplash

17-летнюю жительницу Сургута оштрафовали на 101 тысячу рублей за размещение картинок, изображающих представителей ЛГБТ и демонстрирующих символику запрещенных организаций, на своем анонимном аккаунте. Личность владельца страницы установили полицейские.

«В отношении гражданки стражи правопорядка составили административные протоколы по ч. 3 ст. 6.21 и ч. 1 ст. 20.3 КоАП РФ. В настоящее время собранные оперативниками материалы об административных правонарушениях рассмотрены в суде. Девушке назначено наказание в виде штрафов на общую сумму 101 тысяча рублей. Решения суда вступили в законную силу», – прокомментировали в УМВД по ХМАО.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 18:00
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

