В Сургуте появится новый постамент в память о подвиге работников медицины

16+
	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#306 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1684506084"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1686941987"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=Rb81PAHwdADYRNh4cQ/Y8TF1y2mQvd4ToVWwJES4ThjoMdsrFu4c2zNZrSj1bHqNe9Td4x3doyXx5PcVMlcU04+4F227YGiXIsm2gy+6R2sxVX0GQgS0HFFw+bC/kUyA0qUGZXc4BegC66fDfu4/b7f9QNt2YxnV9t/sZqPrevI="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=Rb81PAHwdADYRNh4cQ/Y8TF1y2mQvd4ToVWwJES4ThjoMdsrFu4c2zNZrSj1bHqNe9Td4x3doyXx5PcVMlcU04+4F227YGiXIsm2gy+6R2sxVX0GQgS0HFFw+bC/kUyA0qUGZXc4BegC66fDfu4/b7f9QNt2YxnV9t/sZqPrevI="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(15) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "119"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "46"
      ["name"]=>
      string(62) "Культурное сотрудничество (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(50) "https://xn--b1adcbojhqchbfqengfggeci9gze.xn--p1ai/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "feeb46b72549025df20916ea25222d20.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(49) "Культурное сотрудничество"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-05-19 19:21:24"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-16 23:59:47"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "119"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#312 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#313 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#301 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1684506045"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1686941986"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=MtwHuf6CtTkIRGRnSdY/N7/tqlDXnm+SVtXHJq3LEKQcuU7QwH3Wt/BV24RNp8CC0QTJjxBSM1VSK+eF/P6F/fE573NOe9siA97HO8b11RPKReip0oGX+02ZNFOUGGG/O9gai4zd3LHfrJFlM2R3BwqPM4uHkndaWXcJg30eV5M="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=MtwHuf6CtTkIRGRnSdY/N7/tqlDXnm+SVtXHJq3LEKQcuU7QwH3Wt/BV24RNp8CC0QTJjxBSM1VSK+eF/P6F/fE573NOe9siA97HO8b11RPKReip0oGX+02ZNFOUGGG/O9gai4zd3LHfrJFlM2R3BwqPM4uHkndaWXcJg30eV5M="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(15) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "120"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "46"
      ["name"]=>
      string(60) "Культурное сотрудничество (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(50) "https://xn--b1adcbojhqchbfqengfggeci9gze.xn--p1ai/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "404efffc4e2f837aac065b23c9332c9c.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(49) "Культурное сотрудничество"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-05-19 19:20:45"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-16 23:59:46"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "120"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#307 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#308 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(2) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#301 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1684506045"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1686941986"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=MtwHuf6CtTkIRGRnSdY/N7/tqlDXnm+SVtXHJq3LEKQcuU7QwH3Wt/BV24RNp8CC0QTJjxBSM1VSK+eF/P6F/fE573NOe9siA97HO8b11RPKReip0oGX+02ZNFOUGGG/O9gai4zd3LHfrJFlM2R3BwqPM4uHkndaWXcJg30eV5M="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=MtwHuf6CtTkIRGRnSdY/N7/tqlDXnm+SVtXHJq3LEKQcuU7QwH3Wt/BV24RNp8CC0QTJjxBSM1VSK+eF/P6F/fE573NOe9siA97HO8b11RPKReip0oGX+02ZNFOUGGG/O9gai4zd3LHfrJFlM2R3BwqPM4uHkndaWXcJg30eV5M="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(15) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "120"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "46"
      ["name"]=>
      string(60) "Культурное сотрудничество (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(50) "https://xn--b1adcbojhqchbfqengfggeci9gze.xn--p1ai/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "404efffc4e2f837aac065b23c9332c9c.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(49) "Культурное сотрудничество"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-05-19 19:20:45"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-16 23:59:46"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "120"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#307 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#308 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
  [1]=>
  object(AdvItems)#306 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1684506084"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1686941987"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=Rb81PAHwdADYRNh4cQ/Y8TF1y2mQvd4ToVWwJES4ThjoMdsrFu4c2zNZrSj1bHqNe9Td4x3doyXx5PcVMlcU04+4F227YGiXIsm2gy+6R2sxVX0GQgS0HFFw+bC/kUyA0qUGZXc4BegC66fDfu4/b7f9QNt2YxnV9t/sZqPrevI="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=Rb81PAHwdADYRNh4cQ/Y8TF1y2mQvd4ToVWwJES4ThjoMdsrFu4c2zNZrSj1bHqNe9Td4x3doyXx5PcVMlcU04+4F227YGiXIsm2gy+6R2sxVX0GQgS0HFFw+bC/kUyA0qUGZXc4BegC66fDfu4/b7f9QNt2YxnV9t/sZqPrevI="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(15) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "119"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "46"
      ["name"]=>
      string(62) "Культурное сотрудничество (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(50) "https://xn--b1adcbojhqchbfqengfggeci9gze.xn--p1ai/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "feeb46b72549025df20916ea25222d20.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(49) "Культурное сотрудничество"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-05-19 19:21:24"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-16 23:59:47"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "119"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#312 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#313 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
реклама на siapress.ru
реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  84,3249   EUR  91,0668  

Новости

Больше новостей
Достаточно ли в России праздничных нерабочих дней?

Да, это оптимальное количество 28.1%

Да, можно даже сократить их число 39.7%

Нет, нужно больше праздников 30.6%

Не знаю 1.7%

Всего голосов: 121

Комментировать
0
Следует ли избавить улицы Сургута от киосков?

Да, от всех 31.4%

Да, но надо действовать избирательно 46.3%

Нет, пусть остаются 21.5%

Не знаю 0.8%

Всего голосов: 121

Комментировать
0
Вы будете купаться в сургутских водоемах этим летом?

Да 14.3%

Нет 76.5%

Не решил(а) 7.1%

Я не из Сургута, интересно посмотреть результат 2%

Всего голосов: 98

Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

На месте будущего памятника медработникам в Сургуте поставили камень // ФОТОФАКТ

В Сургуте появится новый постамент в память о подвиге работников медицины

На месте будущего памятника медработникам в Сургуте поставили камень // ФОТОФАКТ
Фото: siapress.ru

На месте будущего памятника медработникам в сквере Старожилов временно установили камень с табличкой. Ранее о том, что в Сургуте появится новый постамент, рассказал председатель местной думы Маским Слепов.

«В этом месте 15 июня будет заложен камень в основание будущего памятника медицинским работникам. Приехал в сквер «Старожилов» оценить степень готовности места под эту важную церемонию. До торжественного момента осталось совсем немного времени, в целом все уже готово, за что огромная благодарность сотрудникам Лесопаркового хозяйства и работникам строительной компании «ЮВИС», − говорится в соцсетях народного избранника.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
13 июня в 10:30, просмотров: 567, комментариев: 1
Комментарии:
Alkonowa1ow
13 июня в 12:38
Событие это для Сургута трудно переоценить. Много у нас в Сургуте установлено памятников в последние годы. В ПАО «СНГ» установлен великолепный памятник, запечатлевший подвиг поколений нефтяников «Сургутнефтегаза» с скульптурными изображениями многих профессий нефтяников. Но подвиг медицинских работников, которые шли первыми вместе с нефтяниками и геологами Сургута на протяжении многих десятилетий и сделали сургутскую медицину лучшей в стране до сих пор так не отмечен. И сегодня, накануне профессионального праздника Дня медицинского работника, город благодаря Председателю Думы Сургута Максиму Слепову, воздвигнет долгожданный монумент подвигу медработников в сквере «Старожилов Сургута».

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#355 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1686203675"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1686941983"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(319) "/adv_follow/hash?q=OzUM31EJ/0AwUMClF6KKeinwxYyA9YueNjmOM50kYuRUgyE+t/AozefnkGC3ofW9yFA/uqs9rustLpllsnyZlHFHXe2R0UesHBGphWGquQpk3ZI4cifiupAOm7fIL+Mpc2SVKBks+5qmSsJv5mMkqcyK7ccnOHCVj82C+/95PJ5miDA5hqUwENO0E57dpmkW4dBgbe75IhhzRNuVkbnOiCWTaRV+PO46OjPf04AYrz3KAXsFJRapcI0JjHFHTmAGH6/3SogUZVrupRb/VJ02Mq7AaS5qJ7Od1zd1VgUfE/Q="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(317) "/adv_view/hash?q=OzUM31EJ/0AwUMClF6KKeinwxYyA9YueNjmOM50kYuRUgyE+t/AozefnkGC3ofW9yFA/uqs9rustLpllsnyZlHFHXe2R0UesHBGphWGquQpk3ZI4cifiupAOm7fIL+Mpc2SVKBks+5qmSsJv5mMkqcyK7ccnOHCVj82C+/95PJ5miDA5hqUwENO0E57dpmkW4dBgbe75IhhzRNuVkbnOiCWTaRV+PO46OjPf04AYrz3KAXsFJRapcI0JjHFHTmAGH6/3SogUZVrupRb/VJ02Mq7AaS5qJ7Od1zd1VgUfE/Q="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(15) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "116"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "45"
      ["name"]=>
      string(25) "Нажда (С1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(145) "https://monadja.ru/plasticheskaya-khirurgiya/plastika-grudi/aktsiya-mammoplastika-implantatsiya-pod-klyuch-vsego-190-tys-rub/?utm_source=siapress"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "ec95ece0c61c60f2e372af053b075d6e.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-08 10:54:35"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-16 23:59:43"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "116"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#350 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#352 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#349 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#352 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#329 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#352 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#352 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#351 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1686549587"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1686941988"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(319) "/adv_follow/hash?q=iwRRvroYBVuxsJk+VHwqxGHIXJDB8E6yT0A1ccIPwKLHhFFOU84ybQe0B3AvofAjwzHKaJpxQvL+J4o6XuMQZEzA3NemB6rtGler8/kOvaitTNwfrhf95Nf+TV+a63T/KeA1TBPABblMKA0dcCdtN9MKn9CVDxdOj2KZpNN8aqxeglv+bJG4WnjFWrbeb1vFSSU4VK/RIf5JEbXaspVLGVvVxEWCZmhgtwJ1b/Oi4Ygz4WDW0P2ZpZjCYpk2n8FfJc71xuvqBEsVED9IJhu8QJUpmZ5BglkF9Li20BBOa18="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(317) "/adv_view/hash?q=iwRRvroYBVuxsJk+VHwqxGHIXJDB8E6yT0A1ccIPwKLHhFFOU84ybQe0B3AvofAjwzHKaJpxQvL+J4o6XuMQZEzA3NemB6rtGler8/kOvaitTNwfrhf95Nf+TV+a63T/KeA1TBPABblMKA0dcCdtN9MKn9CVDxdOj2KZpNN8aqxeglv+bJG4WnjFWrbeb1vFSSU4VK/RIf5JEbXaspVLGVvVxEWCZmhgtwJ1b/Oi4Ygz4WDW0P2ZpZjCYpk2n8FfJc71xuvqBEsVED9IJhu8QJUpmZ5BglkF9Li20BBOa18="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(15) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "117"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "45"
      ["name"]=>
      string(23) "Нажда (С1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(145) "https://monadja.ru/plasticheskaya-khirurgiya/plastika-grudi/aktsiya-mammoplastika-implantatsiya-pod-klyuch-vsego-190-tys-rub/?utm_source=siapress"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "e7a66abb95e77471c295a279eb222a5d.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-12 10:59:47"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-16 23:59:48"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "117"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#346 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#345 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#326 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(2) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#355 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1686203675"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1686941983"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(319) "/adv_follow/hash?q=OzUM31EJ/0AwUMClF6KKeinwxYyA9YueNjmOM50kYuRUgyE+t/AozefnkGC3ofW9yFA/uqs9rustLpllsnyZlHFHXe2R0UesHBGphWGquQpk3ZI4cifiupAOm7fIL+Mpc2SVKBks+5qmSsJv5mMkqcyK7ccnOHCVj82C+/95PJ5miDA5hqUwENO0E57dpmkW4dBgbe75IhhzRNuVkbnOiCWTaRV+PO46OjPf04AYrz3KAXsFJRapcI0JjHFHTmAGH6/3SogUZVrupRb/VJ02Mq7AaS5qJ7Od1zd1VgUfE/Q="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(317) "/adv_view/hash?q=OzUM31EJ/0AwUMClF6KKeinwxYyA9YueNjmOM50kYuRUgyE+t/AozefnkGC3ofW9yFA/uqs9rustLpllsnyZlHFHXe2R0UesHBGphWGquQpk3ZI4cifiupAOm7fIL+Mpc2SVKBks+5qmSsJv5mMkqcyK7ccnOHCVj82C+/95PJ5miDA5hqUwENO0E57dpmkW4dBgbe75IhhzRNuVkbnOiCWTaRV+PO46OjPf04AYrz3KAXsFJRapcI0JjHFHTmAGH6/3SogUZVrupRb/VJ02Mq7AaS5qJ7Od1zd1VgUfE/Q="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(15) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "116"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "45"
      ["name"]=>
      string(25) "Нажда (С1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(145) "https://monadja.ru/plasticheskaya-khirurgiya/plastika-grudi/aktsiya-mammoplastika-implantatsiya-pod-klyuch-vsego-190-tys-rub/?utm_source=siapress"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "ec95ece0c61c60f2e372af053b075d6e.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-08 10:54:35"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-16 23:59:43"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "116"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#350 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#352 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#349 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#352 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#329 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#352 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#352 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
  [1]=>
  object(AdvItems)#351 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1686549587"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1686941988"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(319) "/adv_follow/hash?q=iwRRvroYBVuxsJk+VHwqxGHIXJDB8E6yT0A1ccIPwKLHhFFOU84ybQe0B3AvofAjwzHKaJpxQvL+J4o6XuMQZEzA3NemB6rtGler8/kOvaitTNwfrhf95Nf+TV+a63T/KeA1TBPABblMKA0dcCdtN9MKn9CVDxdOj2KZpNN8aqxeglv+bJG4WnjFWrbeb1vFSSU4VK/RIf5JEbXaspVLGVvVxEWCZmhgtwJ1b/Oi4Ygz4WDW0P2ZpZjCYpk2n8FfJc71xuvqBEsVED9IJhu8QJUpmZ5BglkF9Li20BBOa18="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(317) "/adv_view/hash?q=iwRRvroYBVuxsJk+VHwqxGHIXJDB8E6yT0A1ccIPwKLHhFFOU84ybQe0B3AvofAjwzHKaJpxQvL+J4o6XuMQZEzA3NemB6rtGler8/kOvaitTNwfrhf95Nf+TV+a63T/KeA1TBPABblMKA0dcCdtN9MKn9CVDxdOj2KZpNN8aqxeglv+bJG4WnjFWrbeb1vFSSU4VK/RIf5JEbXaspVLGVvVxEWCZmhgtwJ1b/Oi4Ygz4WDW0P2ZpZjCYpk2n8FfJc71xuvqBEsVED9IJhu8QJUpmZ5BglkF9Li20BBOa18="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(15) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "117"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "45"
      ["name"]=>
      string(23) "Нажда (С1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(145) "https://monadja.ru/plasticheskaya-khirurgiya/plastika-grudi/aktsiya-mammoplastika-implantatsiya-pod-klyuch-vsego-190-tys-rub/?utm_source=siapress"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "e7a66abb95e77471c295a279eb222a5d.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-12 10:59:47"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-16 23:59:48"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "117"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#346 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#345 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#326 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
реклама на siapress.ru
реклама на siapress.ru 
	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​Не нам над падением турецкой лиры шутить, точно не нам, или Сколько еще рублю падать осталось 580
  2. ​Маленькая победа сургутян 555
  3. ​«Транснефть – Сибирь» повысила надежность инфраструктурных объектов в четырех регионах 555
  4. В Нижневартовске задержали молодого мужчину за попытку убить подругу 550
  5. Глава Думы Сургута дал старт строительству НТЦ // ВИДЕО 524
  6. Десять югорчан завезли в регион корь 499
  7. В Сургуте забили первую сваю будущего НТЦ 490
  8. Сургутянин приобрел дачу с боеприпасами 482
  9. Почти 200 многоквартирных домов планируют построить в Югре в 2023 году 451
  10. ​Недалеко от Саранпауля нашли тело рыбака в реке 401
  1. Сургутянам представили программу праздничных мероприятий ко Дню города 2305
  2. Годы тягот и лишений 2002
  3. Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 10-12 июня? // АФИША 1979
  4. В Сургуте 12 июня перекроют движение транспорта ради празднования Дня города и Дня России 1793
  5. Часть маршрутов общественного транспорта в Сургуте не соответствует стандартам безопасности для детей 1664
  6. ​Почти перегнали 1434
  7. ​На скидки идут уже семь из десяти продавцов «вторички» в Сургуте 1345
  8. ​Парад колясок, «Русские витязи», поп-звезды — как Сургут обычно празднует День города 1261
  9. Буйный ветер прогулялся по набережной Нижневартовска ночью 1259
  10. ​Выдавливать киоски с муниципальной земли и дворов бессмысленно – они переместятся к торговым центрам. Решать проблему нужно комплексно 1233
  1. Село «Богдановка» 11519
  2. ​Как дела с новой поликлиникой «Геолог», как поступать с бродячими собаками, и почему режут думские полномочия 6150
  3. ​Что происходит на ярком берегу Оби? Сергей и Олеся Медведевы // ONLINE 4327
  4. Как и зачем голосовать за благоустройство в Сургуте 4193
  5. ​Полвека назад в Сургуте… 4186
  6. ​В Красноярске за считанные миллионы рублей провели архитектурный конкурс для местного театра. Вот что получилось 3893
  7. ​Скромные дивиденды Сургутнефтегаза. Кубышка – всё? 3572
  8. ​Движение с остановками 3560
  9. ​Уходит или возвращается 3431
  10. Чтобы войны прекратились, нужно менять не внешнюю политику или другие высшие сферы, а нашу общую повседневность 3277

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2021.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Нуреев Юрий Ирикович
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика