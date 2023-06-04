16+
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  80,8756   EUR  87,1010  

Новости

Больше новостей
Больше опросов

Атлеты из Сургутского района собрались сдвинуть с места 30-тонный самосвал

В Лянторе установят рекорд России по буксировке крупногабаритной техники

Атлеты из Сургутского района собрались сдвинуть с места 30-тонный самосвал

В Лянторе собираются установить рекорд России по буксировке крупногабаритной техники. Силачи Александр Зинец и Александр Абдурахманов постараются сдвинуть с места и протянуть на расстояние самосвал BELL B35D весом более 30 тонн. Об этом сообщает «Сургутская Трибуна».

«Такую технику будем буксировать впервые в России! — рассказывает Александр Зинец. — Фиксировать рекорд будет советник президента ООО «Сильнейшая нация мира» по рекордам и уникальным достижениям Михаил Иванов».

Мероприятие пройдет 12 июня в 15.00 на городской площади.

Напомним, что ранее сургутский спортсмен-силач Максим Гамецкий заявил о желании сдвинуть с места вертолет.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 17:02, просмотров: 168, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

