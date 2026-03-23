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​Спрос на онлайн-расчеты соцвыплат вырос в два раза

Жители Югры вошли в топ-5 регионов по оформлению пособий через интернет

​Спрос на онлайн-расчеты соцвыплат вырос в два раза
Эрик Романенко

Цифровые инструменты для взаимодействия с системой социальных выплат стали популярнее. За прошлый год число обращений к таким онлайн-сервисам выросло вдвое. В тройку наиболее популярных выплат вошли: получение компенсации расходов по оплате жилого помещения и жилищно-коммунальных услуг отдельным категориям, материнский капитал и единовременная выплата остатка маткапитала.

«Пособия от государства – это та самая поддержка, которая помогает людям чувствовать себя увереннее. В 2025 году наши клиенты рассчитали онлайн выплаты на сумму более 167 млрд рублей», – отметил Дмитрий Брейтенбихер, член правления ВТБ. Чаще всего получение пособий на свой счет оформляли жители Республики Крым, Москвы и Московской области, Санкт-Петербурга и Ханты-Мансийского автономного округа — Югры.


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Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. Вся окружная номенклатура соберется в Сургуте, чтобы обсудить планы на ближайшие годы 1087
  2. Власти Сургута предупредили об ответственности за сокрытие гибели животных 824
  3. ​У ЖК «Крылов» в Сургуте появится регулируемый пешеходный переход, тротуар – позже 397
  4. В Югре школа выплатила компенсацию ученику, которого избили сверстники, а учителя ничего не сделали 394
  5. ​Коммунальщики Сургута начали подготовку к паводку – очистят километры канав и ливневки 369
  6. Администрация Сургута предупредила жителей об опасности весеннего льда 341
  7. Президент подсказал нефтяникам, куда направить «лишние» доходы от взлета цен на сырье 337
  8. Часть решений о росте тарифов ЖКХ нужно пересматривать. Даже в благополучном Сургуте они слишком сильно бьют по кошелькам 289
  9. Мэр из Югры поехал в Нью-Дели, чтобы презентовать технологии «умных городов» 286
  10. Югорчанин получил рассечение на ринге, но все же выиграл Кубок России по боксу в Самаре 281
  1. Сургутяне вновь могут пользоваться личным кабинетом на сайте Горводоканала 1862
  2. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 21-22 марта? // АФИША 1301
  3. ​В Сургуте пять дней будет отсутствовать свет в ТСН «Крылья Сургута» 1208
  4. Власти перекроют дороги возле сургутской мечети для празднования Ураза-байрама 1188
  5. ​Истории, в которых легко узнать себя: в «Порту» открылась выставка «Я ‒ творец» // ФОТОРЕПОРТАЖ 1156
  6. ​В Сургуте сохранят «Аврору» и Дом пионеров ‒ это подтвердили в округе 1142
  7. Сургутский суд вынес первые приговоры в серии уголовных дел о поддельных аттестатах, привезенных из соседних стран 1139
  8. В Сургуте пройдет концерт по случаю годовщины воссоединения Крыма с Россией 1099
  9. Замгубернатора Югры Эдуард Исаков объявил об уходе с поста 1097
  10. Вся окружная номенклатура соберется в Сургуте, чтобы обсудить планы на ближайшие годы 1087
  1. Первый канал рассказал всей стране о Сургуте в новом выпуске тревел-шоу 8743
  2. ​Медицина для правильных 4476
  3. Цветы с топором 4459
  4. «Из -21 в +29 любой ценой» Пользователи Flightradar заметили самолет из Сургута, летящий прямо над местом боевых действий в Иране 4086
  5. ​Новые сроки оплаты ЖКХ, борьба с мошенниками, блокировка сайтов: что изменится в марте 4036
  6. Обсуждать и согласовывать проекты КРТ должны и местные депутаты, и жители Югры 3331
  7. К середине марта в Югре ожидается потепление почти до нуля 3229
  8. ​В Сургуте на пяти улицах отключат свет с 2 по 6 марта 3068
  9. На волнах моей памяти 2972
  10. ​Здание морга в Сургуте снесут. Но здание медколледжа не построят 2969

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