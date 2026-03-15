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​Эксперт объяснил, подорожает ли бензин в России из-за роста цен на нефть

Эксперт Финансового университета при правительстве РФ рассказал, что резкого роста цен на бензин в России не ожидается

​Эксперт объяснил, подорожает ли бензин в России из-за роста цен на нефть
Фото: ru.freepik.com

Резкого роста цен на бензин в России из-за подорожания нефти на мировом рынке не ожидается. Об этом «Известиям» сообщил эксперт Финансового университета при правительстве РФ Игорь Юшков.

По его словам, даже при росте мировых цен на нефть стоимость топлива внутри страны зависит не только от этого фактора. В структуре цены литра бензина в России доля самой нефти относительно невелика.

«У нас, в отличие от Европы или Соединенных Штатов, в стоимости литра бензина очень небольшая доля стоимости самой нефти», – отметил Игорь Юшков.

Эксперт пояснил, что значительную часть стоимости топлива в России формируют налоги, акцизы и сборы. Поэтому колебания мировых цен на нефть не всегда напрямую отражаются на стоимости бензина для потребителей.

Кроме того, по его словам, рост мировых цен может даже частично стабилизировать ситуацию на внутреннем рынке. В таком случае нефтяные компании получают дополнительную выручку от экспорта.

Также Юшков добавил, что правительство следит за ситуацией на топливном рынке и старается удерживать рост цен на бензин в пределах инфляции.

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МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjeLXoGm реклама на siapress.ru
МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjeLXoGm реклама на siapress.ru 
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  8. Рейтинг самых упоминаемых женщин в российских соцсетях возглавила Лариса Долина 1257
  9. Цветы с топором 1249
  10. Средняя зарплата в России скакнула сразу на 40 тысяч рублей в декабре 2025 года 1205
  1. ​Маленькое напоминание 10021
  2. ​Что такое хорошо 9419
  3. Первый канал рассказал всей стране о Сургуте в новом выпуске тревел-шоу 8290
  4. В день финала Кубка России по футзалу в Сургуте изменится схема движения 5509
  5. Масленица в Сургуте будет проходить на трех городских площадках 3816
  6. «Из -21 в +29 любой ценой» Пользователи Flightradar заметили самолет из Сургута, летящий прямо над местом боевых действий в Иране 3683
  7. ​Новые сроки оплаты ЖКХ, борьба с мошенниками, блокировка сайтов: что изменится в марте 3432
  8. ​Шесть в ряд с планетами // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 3147
  9. ​Масленица – 2026: когда праздновать, что готовить и какие традиции соблюдать // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 3106
  10. К середине марта в Югре ожидается потепление почти до нуля 2834

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