ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdEYZ2f
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdEYZ2f реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  78,2284   EUR  90,8190  

Новости

Больше новостей
Вы хотели бы купить новый автомобиль европейского производства (БМВ, Мерседес, Ауди и пр.), если бы цена на него снизилась?
Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

​Спрос на телеком-оборудование может удвоиться к 2030 году

Телекоммуникационный сектор станет ключевым драйвером рынка лизинга: прогноз

​Спрос на телеком-оборудование может удвоиться к 2030 году
Эрик Романенко

Телекоммуникационный сектор становится ключевым драйвером роста для рынка лизинга. Об этом в преддверии 16-го инвестиционного форума «РОССИЯ ЗОВЕТ!» заявил директор по лизингу оборудования ВТБ Лизинг Тимур Музеев. По его оценкам, к 2030 году ежегодный объем новых сделок по лизингу телеком-оборудования в России достигнет 25 млрд рублей.

В 2025 году эта сфера показала прирост по новым контрактам в пять раз. Только с января по июнь совокупная стоимость таких соглашений достигла 10 млрд рублей.

«Рост сегмента обусловлен несколькими структурными факторами. Мы наблюдаем активное развитие высоконагруженных ИТ-инфраструктур, которые используют в своей работе маркетплейсы, финтех-компании и телеком-операторы. Этот процесс сопровождается повсеместным внедрением ИИ и масштабированием облачных сервисов, — отмечает Тимур Музеев. — В перспективе нас ждёт глубокая технологическая трансформация бизнес-процессов, усиленная государственными программами поддержки российских производителей программно-аппаратных комплексов».


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 22:11, просмотров: 64, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

