«Аэрофлот» запустил новое детское меню и подарки на рейсах

ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjceszgo
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjceszgo реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  80,9713   EUR  94,0820  

Новости

  • ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 25-26 октября? // АФИША

    ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 25-26 октября? // АФИША

    23 октября в 11:37
    1707 1
  • ​В Сургуте после капремонта открылась школа №8 имени А. Н. Сибирцева

    ​В Сургуте после капремонта открылась школа №8 имени А. Н. Сибирцева

    Сегодня в 15:39
    53 0
  • ​В аэропорту Ханты-Мансийска ограничат въезд на парковку до конца декабря

    ​В аэропорту Ханты-Мансийска ограничат въезд на парковку до конца декабря

    Сегодня в 15:06
    109 0 
    ИП Елтышев С.А., ИНН861708119929 erid:2SDnjcYVrTH
    ИП Елтышев С.А., ИНН861708119929 erid:2SDnjcYVrTH реклама на siapress.ru
  • ​Сэндвичи, роллы, мороженое: «Аэрофлот» обновил детское меню

    ​Сэндвичи, роллы, мороженое: «Аэрофлот» обновил детское меню

    Сегодня в 14:18
    147 0
  • ​На проспекте Ленина в Сургуте вместо спиленных деревьев посадили сирень

    ​На проспекте Ленина в Сургуте вместо спиленных деревьев посадили сирень

    Сегодня в 13:43
    186 0 
  • ​Инфляция в Югре замедлилась: рыба и мясо подорожали, овощи и яйца подешевели

    ​Инфляция в Югре замедлилась: рыба и мясо подорожали, овощи и яйца подешевели

    Сегодня в 12:52
    210 0
  • ​Врачи Сургута спасли младенца весом меньше килограмма

    ​Врачи Сургута спасли младенца весом меньше килограмма

    Сегодня в 12:02
    226 0
  • ​В Сургуте из трех частных снежных полигонов реально работает только один − остальные не готовы к зиме

    ​В Сургуте из трех частных снежных полигонов реально работает только один − остальные не готовы к зиме

    Сегодня в 10:08
    279 0
  • ​Отчитались о миллиардах и успокоили: что происходит с кредитами россиян

    ​Отчитались о миллиардах и успокоили: что происходит с кредитами россиян

    24 октября в 19:38
    620 0
  • В Тюмени бизнес серьезно торгуется за право выкупить старые деревянные дома и реставрировать их

    В Тюмени бизнес серьезно торгуется за право выкупить старые деревянные дома и реставрировать их

    24 октября в 17:49
    626 0
  • Власти Югры направили 30 млрд рублей на 1,5 тысячи километров линий электропередачи

    Власти Югры направили 30 млрд рублей на 1,5 тысячи километров линий электропередачи

    24 октября в 16:41
    621 0
  • ЦБ немного снизил ключевую ставку — до 16,5 процентов

    ЦБ немного снизил ключевую ставку — до 16,5 процентов

    24 октября в 16:16
    609 0
  • ​Учебные заведения Тюменской области переходят на отечественный мессенджер

    ​Учебные заведения Тюменской области переходят на отечественный мессенджер

    24 октября в 15:30
    599 0
Больше новостей
Роза Чемерис – член Комитета по международным делам, заместитель председателя Комиссии по расследованию фактов вмешательства иностранных государств во внутренние дела России, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Владимир Сысоев – член Комитета по экологии, природным ресурсам и охране окружающей среды, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Николай Новичков – член Комитета по развитию Дальнего Востока и Арктики, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Николай Езерский – член Комитета по безопасности и противодействию коррупции, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Вадим Шувалов – член Комитета по экологии, природным ресурсам и охране окружающей среды, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Сергей Лисовский – заместитель председателя Комитета по защите конкуренции, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Дмитрий Кобылкин – председатель Комитета по экологии, природным ресурсам и охране окружающей среды, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Анатолий Карпов – член Комитета по делам национальностей, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Павел Завальный – первый заместитель председателя Комитета по энергетике, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Эрнест Валеев – заместитель председателя Комитета по безопасности и противодействию коррупции, а также первый заместитель председателя Комиссии по контролю за достоверностью сведений о доходах и имуществе депутатов, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Ольга Ануфриева – первый заместитель председателя Комитета по бюджету и налогам, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Ваше отношение к аренде жилья:
Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

​Сэндвичи, роллы, мороженое: «Аэрофлот» обновил детское меню

«Аэрофлот» запустил новое детское меню и подарки на рейсах

​Сэндвичи, роллы, мороженое: «Аэрофлот» обновил детское меню
Фото: По SUти / t.me

Сегодня, 25 октября, авиакомпания «Аэрофлот» запускает новое детское меню и обновленные дорожные наборы для маленьких пассажиров. В эконом- и комфорт-классах дети смогут выбрать роллы с индейкой, блинчики и оладьи с джемом или шоколадом, куриные фрикадельки с пюре, макароны болоньезе, а на десерт – желе, свежие фрукты и творожки, рассказали в пресс-службе компании.

В бизнес-классе меню дополнено фермерскими сырами, перепелиными яйцами, наггетсами, сырниками и мороженым с ягодами и фруктами. Меню разработали шефы «Аэромара» Александр Лисицын и Руслан Муталиев.

Кроме того, детям от трех до 11 лет подарят обновленные дорожные наборы. На рейсах из Москвы – это рюкзаки-трансформеры, в обратном направлении – сумки-трансформеры. Внутри: журнал с заданиями, настольные мини-игры, канцелярия и сувениры «Аэрофлота».

Читайте также:


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 14:18, просмотров: 148, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. В Тюмени бизнес серьезно торгуется за право выкупить старые деревянные дома и реставрировать их 626
  2. Власти Югры направили 30 млрд рублей на 1,5 тысячи километров линий электропередачи 622
  3. ​Отчитались о миллиардах и успокоили: что происходит с кредитами россиян 620
  4. ЦБ немного снизил ключевую ставку — до 16,5 процентов 609
  5. ​В Сургуте из трех частных снежных полигонов реально работает только один − остальные не готовы к зиме 279
  6. Не каждая вырубка в Сургуте — трагедия. Старые и больные деревья нужно убирать и сажать что-то новое и полезное 226
  7. ​Врачи Сургута спасли младенца весом меньше килограмма 226
  8. ​Инфляция в Югре замедлилась: рыба и мясо подорожали, овощи и яйца подешевели 210
  9. ​На проспекте Ленина в Сургуте вместо спиленных деревьев посадили сирень 188
  10. ​Сэндвичи, роллы, мороженое: «Аэрофлот» обновил детское меню 148
  1. ​«Сургутянам начислено имущественных налогов на сумму 1,3 миллиарда рублей – это налог на имущество физических лиц, транспортный налог и налог на землю» 1879
  2. Легендарная «кубышка» Сургутнефтегаза за год «похудела» почти на триллион, но все равно там очень много денег 1837
  3. Изменение НДС: удар по малым компаниям или по лакунам черного бизнеса, где надо навести порядок? 1834
  4. В зоне ответственности дорожников находится состояние важной городской инфраструктуры. От их качества зависит качество жизни сургутян 1830
  5. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 25-26 октября? // АФИША 1708
  6. ​​В администрации Нефтеюганска прошли обыски. СМИ сообщают о деле против первого замглавы 1627
  7. Благодаря вашему труду днем и ночью, в сложных северных условиях строятся, обновляются и содержатся в порядке наши дороги 1580
  8. ​Вторая печь и новый колумбарий: как планируют модернизировать крематорий Сургута 1536
  9. Благодаря вам мы можем успешно реализовывать масштабные проекты, привлекать инвестиции и улучшать качество жизни югорчан 1493
  10. Руслан Кухарук вывез правительство Югры на заседание в Когалым 1486
  1. ​Где концерты, Зин? 11575
  2. Погуляем, поедим 8586
  3. ​В Сургуте начали строить новую дорогу на Тюменском тракте 6662
  4. ​Жителям одного из домов Сургута пришли платежки за полный месяц отопления, хотя тепло дали лишь в конце сентября 6206
  5. ​Виталий Милонов: «Майонез ‒ это яд для русской нации» 5587
  6. ​Доктор, у меня это. Болезнь Паркинсона // ONLINE 5420
  7. ​В Сургуте закрывается «Читай-город» на проспекте Ленина 5237
  8. ​Сургутяне сажают деревья там, где будут жить ‒ в ЖК «Георгиевском» высадили 30 сосен за выходные 4895
  9. ​​А под снегом – урожай // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 4651
  10. ​Власти Сургута объяснили, почему жильцы дома на Ивана Захарова заплатили за отопление, которого не было 4386

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые

Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика