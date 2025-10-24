Россиянка завоевала золото на чемпионате мира по спортивной гимнастике в Индонезии

16+
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjceszgo реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  81,2690   EUR  94,3889  

Новости

  • ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 25-26 октября? // АФИША

    ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 25-26 октября? // АФИША

    23 октября в 11:37
    1077 1
  • В думе Сургута предложили ужесточить правила рекламы для девелоперов в сфере «обещаний» детсадов и школ

    В думе Сургута предложили ужесточить правила рекламы для девелоперов в сфере «обещаний» детсадов и школ

    Сегодня в 13:23
    69 0
  • В Югру с рабочим визитом приехали сенаторы Совета Федерации

    В Югру с рабочим визитом приехали сенаторы Совета Федерации

    Сегодня в 12:40
    130 0 
    ИП Елтышев С.А., ИНН861708119929 erid:2SDnjcYVrTH реклама на siapress.ru
  • ​В Сургуте пересмотрят избирательные округа: девять вышли за пределы нормы

    ​В Сургуте пересмотрят избирательные округа: девять вышли за пределы нормы

    Сегодня в 12:31
    139 0
  • Россиянка Ангелина Мельникова выиграла чемпионат мира по спортивной гимнастике

    Россиянка Ангелина Мельникова выиграла чемпионат мира по спортивной гимнастике

    Сегодня в 12:22
    148 0 
    ​Диалог бизнеса и власти: в Тюменской области обсудили вопросы земельных отношений

    Сегодня в 11:10
    150 0
  • ​В Сургуте из-за подключения нового микрорайона может ухудшиться качество воды

    ​В Сургуте из-за подключения нового микрорайона может ухудшиться качество воды

    Сегодня в 10:29
    210 0
  • ​Второй инсульт и снова перелом: сургутские врачи вернули пациента к жизни

    ​Второй инсульт и снова перелом: сургутские врачи вернули пациента к жизни

    Сегодня в 10:19
    217 0
  • ​Тюменские аграрии близки к завершению уборочной страды

    ​Тюменские аграрии близки к завершению уборочной страды

    Сегодня в 09:54
    205 0
  • ​В Тюменской области запущена новая линия по производству тротуарной плитки

    ​В Тюменской области запущена новая линия по производству тротуарной плитки

    23 октября в 22:41
    444 0
  • ​Исторические объекты и современные пространства: железнодорожная станция Тюмени обретет новый облик

    ​Исторические объекты и современные пространства: железнодорожная станция Тюмени обретет новый облик

    23 октября в 21:09
    541 2
  • ​Александр Моор открыл «ИНФОТЕХ-2025» в Тюмени: в центре внимания – искусственный интеллект и молодежные проекты

    ​Александр Моор открыл «ИНФОТЕХ-2025» в Тюмени: в центре внимания – искусственный интеллект и молодежные проекты

    23 октября в 21:01
    508 0
  • В зимнем расписании сургутского аэропорта — рейсы по 37 направлениям, из них семь — международные

    В зимнем расписании сургутского аэропорта — рейсы по 37 направлениям, из них семь — международные

    23 октября в 17:08
    657 0
Больше новостей
Роза Чемерис – член Комитета по международным делам, заместитель председателя Комиссии по расследованию фактов вмешательства иностранных государств во внутренние дела России, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Владимир Сысоев – член Комитета по экологии, природным ресурсам и охране окружающей среды, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Николай Новичков – член Комитета по развитию Дальнего Востока и Арктики, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Николай Езерский – член Комитета по безопасности и противодействию коррупции, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Вадим Шувалов – член Комитета по экологии, природным ресурсам и охране окружающей среды, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Сергей Лисовский – заместитель председателя Комитета по защите конкуренции, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Дмитрий Кобылкин – председатель Комитета по экологии, природным ресурсам и охране окружающей среды, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Анатолий Карпов – член Комитета по делам национальностей, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Павел Завальный – первый заместитель председателя Комитета по энергетике, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Эрнест Валеев – заместитель председателя Комитета по безопасности и противодействию коррупции, а также первый заместитель председателя Комиссии по контролю за достоверностью сведений о доходах и имуществе депутатов, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Ольга Ануфриева – первый заместитель председателя Комитета по бюджету и налогам, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Ваше отношение к аренде жилья:
Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

Россиянка Ангелина Мельникова выиграла чемпионат мира по спортивной гимнастике

Россиянка завоевала золото на чемпионате мира по спортивной гимнастике в Индонезии

Россиянка Ангелина Мельникова выиграла чемпионат мира по спортивной гимнастике
Фото Минспорта России

Ангелина Мельникова выиграла чемпионат мира по спортивной гимнастике в индивидуальном многоборье, набрав 55,066 балла. Серебро у американки Лиэн Вонг (54,966), бронза — у китаянки Чжан Цинъин (54,633). Россиянка Людмила Рощина с результатом 51,999 балла заняла 11-е место, пишет РБК.

Победа Мельниковой стала первой медалью сборной России на мировом первенстве в Индонезии. Для российских гимнастов это первый чемпионат мира после отстранения в 2022 году.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 12:22, просмотров: 149, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. Социальный бизнес в Сургуте может получить до миллиона из городского бюджета на свои нужды 661
  2. В зимнем расписании сургутского аэропорта — рейсы по 37 направлениям, из них семь — международные 657
  3. Молодогвардейцы из Югры встретили и начали распределять гуманитарный груз в Макеевке 625
  4. Двое югорчан вошли в список финалистов международной премии #МыВместе 602
  5. Резервистов будут привлекать к защите гражданских объектов в своих регионах, но не на СВО — Генштаб 561
  6. ​Исторические объекты и современные пространства: железнодорожная станция Тюмени обретет новый облик 541
  7. ​Александр Моор открыл «ИНФОТЕХ-2025» в Тюмени: в центре внимания – искусственный интеллект и молодежные проекты 508
  8. Нейросеть «Суфлер» помогает сотрудникам МегаФона и Yota отвечать на вопросы югорчан за считанные секунды 454
  9. ​В Тюменской области запущена новая линия по производству тротуарной плитки 444
  10. ​Второй инсульт и снова перелом: сургутские врачи вернули пациента к жизни 217
  1. ​Бензин дороже доллара: сургутяне массово жалуются на резкий рост цен 2504
  2. Какой импульс второй мост через Обь даст экономике и инфраструктуре Сургута и Югры 2326
  3. ​Мост поколений: от стройотрядов 60-х до «Звезды Оби» 2320
  4. Ужесточение правил оказания медпомощи мигрантам — правильное решение, которое разгрузит систему здравоохранения 2313
  5. ​В Сургуте запретили выход на лёд: его толщина пока небезопасна 2023
  6. ​Ипотечный бум 1903
  7. ​Жители Сургута пожаловались на вырубку деревьев в центре города 1893
  8. ​В Сургуте подключат новый жилой комплекс к водопроводу: возможны перебои с качеством воды 1846
  9. ​«Магистраль» времени: в Сургуте откроется выставка к 50-летию прибытия первого поезда 1840
  10. В сургутском аэропорту теперь можно бесплатно попить воды сразу в нескольких точках терминала 1813
  1. ​Где концерты, Зин? 11123
  2. Погуляем, поедим 8148
  3. ​В Сургуте начали строить новую дорогу на Тюменском тракте 6527
  4. ​Жителям одного из домов Сургута пришли платежки за полный месяц отопления, хотя тепло дали лишь в конце сентября 6069
  5. ​Виталий Милонов: «Майонез ‒ это яд для русской нации» 5435
  6. ​Доктор, у меня это. Болезнь Паркинсона // ONLINE 5269
  7. ​В Сургуте закрывается «Читай-город» на проспекте Ленина 5094
  8. ​Сургутяне сажают деревья там, где будут жить ‒ в ЖК «Георгиевском» высадили 30 сосен за выходные 4763
  9. ​​А под снегом – урожай // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 4508
  10. ​Власти Сургута объяснили, почему жильцы дома на Ивана Захарова заплатили за отопление, которого не было 4256

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые

