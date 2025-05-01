Экс-замгубернатора Томской области Александра Лебедева обвиняют в злоупотреблении полномочиями

16+
	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#303 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1746073827"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1747249186"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(235) "/adv_follow/hash?q=GrVbytmOFNkMDrSg3hYVCVp8PCTaubzfavgelIQ3IPP0CxLTSCNk6vXzNQHxpa/1Nm04BY0u2IVEVjI8zd+737ihi6H/P28RcP+72BV9G8DhhLFGdtBDq4n4woG6Jj0KdXo52XYk03Heiip1EPaqKYV4ruBdl7SzNsVsY4XIZWq6fdw+XiDfogtcCDaEKbqVu2XrD25vp2wnhafGk1ZiUQ=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(233) "/adv_view/hash?q=GrVbytmOFNkMDrSg3hYVCVp8PCTaubzfavgelIQ3IPP0CxLTSCNk6vXzNQHxpa/1Nm04BY0u2IVEVjI8zd+737ihi6H/P28RcP+72BV9G8DhhLFGdtBDq4n4woG6Jj0KdXo52XYk03Heiip1EPaqKYV4ruBdl7SzNsVsY4XIZWq6fdw+XiDfogtcCDaEKbqVu2XrD25vp2wnhafGk1ZiUQ=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "123"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(37) "Сибпромстрой (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(96) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/?utm_source=siapress&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=sale_20_geogievskii"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "9e5f887c10659d6320652252c938d54d.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjeXyAP7"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjeXyAP7"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-05-01 09:30:27"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-05-14 23:59:46"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "123"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#310 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#311 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#308 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1746073874"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1747249157"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(235) "/adv_follow/hash?q=Y2ZarwB0BjpIZmHlaqau6r0hF5yNcMNiwpDPa+NxIPrhVkWZ2LBUlzjID4YcmX255MZLwarbUZtKRPsQi1KAw6RtmlskVGGTNJ5czGegMSrKJ/RKynfZlz5KgifzCvGzImBZ3LLrpI70TugGnxyuG2ran5OzmFPqN61r8ElgdK/KDgS0768c2vw+DinFxR6ZajGycPErPq51mlFUWI5wHQ=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(233) "/adv_view/hash?q=Y2ZarwB0BjpIZmHlaqau6r0hF5yNcMNiwpDPa+NxIPrhVkWZ2LBUlzjID4YcmX255MZLwarbUZtKRPsQi1KAw6RtmlskVGGTNJ5czGegMSrKJ/RKynfZlz5KgifzCvGzImBZ3LLrpI70TugGnxyuG2ran5OzmFPqN61r8ElgdK/KDgS0768c2vw+DinFxR6ZajGycPErPq51mlFUWI5wHQ=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "122"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(35) "Сибпромстрой (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(96) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/?utm_source=siapress&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=sale_20_geogievskii"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "06ac64db9340b20f1a0127459113c7af.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjeXyAP7"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjeXyAP7"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-05-01 09:31:14"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-05-14 23:59:17"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "122"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#315 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#316 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(2) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#303 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1746073827"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1747249186"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(235) "/adv_follow/hash?q=GrVbytmOFNkMDrSg3hYVCVp8PCTaubzfavgelIQ3IPP0CxLTSCNk6vXzNQHxpa/1Nm04BY0u2IVEVjI8zd+737ihi6H/P28RcP+72BV9G8DhhLFGdtBDq4n4woG6Jj0KdXo52XYk03Heiip1EPaqKYV4ruBdl7SzNsVsY4XIZWq6fdw+XiDfogtcCDaEKbqVu2XrD25vp2wnhafGk1ZiUQ=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(233) "/adv_view/hash?q=GrVbytmOFNkMDrSg3hYVCVp8PCTaubzfavgelIQ3IPP0CxLTSCNk6vXzNQHxpa/1Nm04BY0u2IVEVjI8zd+737ihi6H/P28RcP+72BV9G8DhhLFGdtBDq4n4woG6Jj0KdXo52XYk03Heiip1EPaqKYV4ruBdl7SzNsVsY4XIZWq6fdw+XiDfogtcCDaEKbqVu2XrD25vp2wnhafGk1ZiUQ=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "123"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(37) "Сибпромстрой (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(96) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/?utm_source=siapress&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=sale_20_geogievskii"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "9e5f887c10659d6320652252c938d54d.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjeXyAP7"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjeXyAP7"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-05-01 09:30:27"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-05-14 23:59:46"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "123"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#310 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#311 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
  [1]=>
  object(AdvItems)#308 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1746073874"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1747249157"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(235) "/adv_follow/hash?q=Y2ZarwB0BjpIZmHlaqau6r0hF5yNcMNiwpDPa+NxIPrhVkWZ2LBUlzjID4YcmX255MZLwarbUZtKRPsQi1KAw6RtmlskVGGTNJ5czGegMSrKJ/RKynfZlz5KgifzCvGzImBZ3LLrpI70TugGnxyuG2ran5OzmFPqN61r8ElgdK/KDgS0768c2vw+DinFxR6ZajGycPErPq51mlFUWI5wHQ=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(233) "/adv_view/hash?q=Y2ZarwB0BjpIZmHlaqau6r0hF5yNcMNiwpDPa+NxIPrhVkWZ2LBUlzjID4YcmX255MZLwarbUZtKRPsQi1KAw6RtmlskVGGTNJ5czGegMSrKJ/RKynfZlz5KgifzCvGzImBZ3LLrpI70TugGnxyuG2ran5OzmFPqN61r8ElgdK/KDgS0768c2vw+DinFxR6ZajGycPErPq51mlFUWI5wHQ=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "122"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(35) "Сибпромстрой (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(96) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/?utm_source=siapress&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=sale_20_geogievskii"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "06ac64db9340b20f1a0127459113c7af.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjeXyAP7"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjeXyAP7"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-05-01 09:31:14"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-05-14 23:59:17"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "122"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#315 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#316 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjeXyAP7 реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjeXyAP7 реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  81,4933   EUR  92,8370  

Новости

Больше новостей
Больше опросов

В Екатеринбурге арестовали бывшего главу депдорхоза ХМАО Александра Лебедева

Экс-замгубернатора Томской области Александра Лебедева обвиняют в злоупотреблении полномочиями

В Екатеринбурге арестовали бывшего главу депдорхоза ХМАО Александра Лебедева
Фото: Департамент транспорта, дорожной деятельности и связи Томской области

Бывший глава департамента дорожного хозяйства и транспорта ХМАО Александр Лебедев арестован по обвинению в превышении должностных полномочий. Ленинский районный суд вынес ему меру пресечения в виде заключения под стражу. Сторона защиты подала апелляцию, однако 30 апреля суд оставил решение без изменения, сообщает пресс-служба Судов Свердловской области.

«Лебедев обвиняется в совершении преступления, предусмотренного ч. 3 ст. 285 УК РФ. Мера пресечения избрана по 20 мая 2025 года включительно», – говорится в сообщении.

Ранее Лебедев занимал пост вице-губернатора Томской области, однако расследуемые события не имеют отношения ни к Томской, ни к Свердловской области.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 10:56, просмотров: 142, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 1-4 мая? // АФИША 2539
  2. ​Дождь не помеха: сургутян приглашают на концерт, посвященный празднику Весны и Труда 1355
  3. ​Центральный рынок Сургута начали реконструировать: к осени обещают обновленную крышу 1224
  4. ​В Сургуте могут появиться два термальных комплекса: один инвестор уже подготовил эскиз объекта 673
  5. К взрыву в многоэтажке в Ханты-Мансийске оказались причастны готовившие покушение террористы 509
  6. ​Парковка как зеркало системы 490
  7. В Сургуте открылся крупнейший пункт сдачи экзаменов для девятиклассников 461
  8. «Самое страшное – это не демонстрация ужаса, а его ожидание»: интервью с создателями визуальной новеллы «Зайчик» 448
  9. Сургут вошел в тройку лидеров по приросту населения в России 429
  10. ​В ЦБ заявили о необходимости снижения цены отсечения на нефть 398
  1. ​Паводок диктует сроки: в Сургуте ускорили строительство набережной Кривули 3992
  2. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 1-4 мая? // АФИША 2539
  3. ​Благоустройство набережной возле СОКБ и «Газпрома» выглядит как профанация: зачем голосовать за то, что не будут использовать? 1550
  4. ​«ЗвОнит» или «звонИт»: ударение в слове может поменяться 1500
  5. Появились новые подробности трагедии в бане под Сургутом 1497
  6. «Давайте будем честны…»: губернатор Югры признал роль мигрантов в повышении рождаемости 1468
  7. ​Весеннее пробуждение кожи: как подготовиться к лету // ONLINE 1399
  8. Осадки, ветер и ночные заморозки: погода в Югре на выходные 1371
  9. ​В магазинах Нижневартовска нашли фальсифицированную молочную продукцию − часть партий уже изъяли 1361
  10. ​Дождь не помеха: сургутян приглашают на концерт, посвященный празднику Весны и Труда 1355
  1. Руководителю управления кадровой службы ПАО «Сургутнефтегаз» Руслану Кузе – 50 лет! 15203
  2. ​Долгожданное открытие: в Сургуте заработала баня «Сандуны» 8426
  3. ​Старое доброе… скучное? 5747
  4. ​Проклятый спортивный ангар 5653
  5. ​Концепция, а не проект 5051
  6. ​Демографическая катастрофа: в России зафиксировали антирекорд рождаемости 4362
  7. Дайте учителям учить 4107
  8. ​Паводок диктует сроки: в Сургуте ускорили строительство набережной Кривули 3992
  9. Не осквернить память предшественников 3962
  10. ​Как работники СОКБ не уважают других горожан 3369

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые

Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика