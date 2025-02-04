16+
​Путин наградил Орденом Александра Невского губернатора Тюменской области

Губернатора Тюменской области Александра Моора наградили Орденом Александра Невского

​Путин наградил Орденом Александра Невского губернатора Тюменской области
Фото: ТАСС

Президент России Владимир Путин наградил губернатора Тюменской области Александра Моора Орденом Александра Невского. Соответствующий указ подписал глава РФ.

«За большой вклад в социально-экономическое развитие Тюменской области наградить Орденом Александра Невского Моора Александра Викторовича», ‒ говорится в документе.

Орден Александра Невского ‒ это государственная награда Российской Федерации, которую начали вручать в 2010 году. Ее могут получить государственные деятели и чиновники, общественники, люди из сферы культуры, а также военнослужащие, сообщает РБК.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 11:06, просмотров: 31, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	NULL

