В 2025 году россиян ожидает рост цен на ряд товаров и услуг

16+
	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  101,6797   EUR  106,1028  

Новости

  • ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 29-30 декабря? // АФИША

    ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 29-30 декабря? // АФИША

    26 декабря в 14:55
    1426 0
  • ​В наступающем году для россиян станут дороже многие товары и услуги – вот короткий, но впечатляющий список

    ​В наступающем году для россиян станут дороже многие товары и услуги – вот короткий, но впечатляющий список

    Сегодня в 19:19
    72 0
  • Пострадавшим от пожара в Лянторе оказывают все необходимую помощь — и поздравляют с Новым годом

    Пострадавшим от пожара в Лянторе оказывают все необходимую помощь — и поздравляют с Новым годом

    Сегодня в 18:49
    125 0 
  • 	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#356 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1734721218"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1735930768"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=vuQ+UTv/eRwo2MLur5rWTB9m5404U7hTlPxF/SrhgOzrFf78Gu8/wgmyT3EtGDIo0ceT7n9DCHy9E3aJlkbU9J6PMzn+T7Z0j5n2N1VKoPmCcMwZS9pF4iBP8q91QYg35XdY6+SvPt0P7Sm314AK2A=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=vuQ+UTv/eRwo2MLur5rWTB9m5404U7hTlPxF/SrhgOzrFf78Gu8/wgmyT3EtGDIo0ceT7n9DCHy9E3aJlkbU9J6PMzn+T7Z0j5n2N1VKoPmCcMwZS9pF4iBP8q91QYg35XdY6+SvPt0P7Sm314AK2A=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "154"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "67"
      ["name"]=>
      string(19) "СОТОВИК (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(34) "https://t.me/SOTOViK_StorElite/563"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "c5dd3096fcb1bdedc7d2165f0bca0063.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdu4eom"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(67) "ИП Стерликов И.Н. ИНН 451005549600 erid:2SDnjdu4eom"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-12-21 00:00:18"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-01-03 23:59:28"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "154"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#362 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#360 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#363 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#360 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#364 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#360 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#360 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#356 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1734721218"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1735930768"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=vuQ+UTv/eRwo2MLur5rWTB9m5404U7hTlPxF/SrhgOzrFf78Gu8/wgmyT3EtGDIo0ceT7n9DCHy9E3aJlkbU9J6PMzn+T7Z0j5n2N1VKoPmCcMwZS9pF4iBP8q91QYg35XdY6+SvPt0P7Sm314AK2A=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=vuQ+UTv/eRwo2MLur5rWTB9m5404U7hTlPxF/SrhgOzrFf78Gu8/wgmyT3EtGDIo0ceT7n9DCHy9E3aJlkbU9J6PMzn+T7Z0j5n2N1VKoPmCcMwZS9pF4iBP8q91QYg35XdY6+SvPt0P7Sm314AK2A=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "154"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "67"
      ["name"]=>
      string(19) "СОТОВИК (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(34) "https://t.me/SOTOViK_StorElite/563"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "c5dd3096fcb1bdedc7d2165f0bca0063.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdu4eom"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(67) "ИП Стерликов И.Н. ИНН 451005549600 erid:2SDnjdu4eom"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-12-21 00:00:18"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-01-03 23:59:28"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "154"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#362 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#360 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#363 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#360 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#364 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#360 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#360 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#356 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1734721218"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1735930768"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=vuQ+UTv/eRwo2MLur5rWTB9m5404U7hTlPxF/SrhgOzrFf78Gu8/wgmyT3EtGDIo0ceT7n9DCHy9E3aJlkbU9J6PMzn+T7Z0j5n2N1VKoPmCcMwZS9pF4iBP8q91QYg35XdY6+SvPt0P7Sm314AK2A=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=vuQ+UTv/eRwo2MLur5rWTB9m5404U7hTlPxF/SrhgOzrFf78Gu8/wgmyT3EtGDIo0ceT7n9DCHy9E3aJlkbU9J6PMzn+T7Z0j5n2N1VKoPmCcMwZS9pF4iBP8q91QYg35XdY6+SvPt0P7Sm314AK2A=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "154"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "67"
      ["name"]=>
      string(19) "СОТОВИК (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(34) "https://t.me/SOTOViK_StorElite/563"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "c5dd3096fcb1bdedc7d2165f0bca0063.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdu4eom"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(67) "ИП Стерликов И.Н. ИНН 451005549600 erid:2SDnjdu4eom"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-12-21 00:00:18"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-01-03 23:59:28"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "154"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#362 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#360 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#363 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#360 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#364 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#360 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#360 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
    ИП Стерликов И.Н. ИНН 451005549600 erid:2SDnjdu4eom реклама на siapress.ru
    ИП Стерликов И.Н. ИНН 451005549600 erid:2SDnjdu4eom реклама на siapress.ru
  • ​ГИБДД призвала россиян, чьи водительские права были автоматически продлены в 2022 году, заменить их в 2025-м

    ​ГИБДД призвала россиян, чьи водительские права были автоматически продлены в 2022 году, заменить их в 2025-м

    Сегодня в 18:40
    195 0
  • На черноморском побережье продолжают устранять нефтяное загрязнение

    На черноморском побережье продолжают устранять нефтяное загрязнение

    Сегодня в 17:05
    184 0
  • В России завершен осенний призыв. В Сургуте и районе набрали 500 срочников

    В России завершен осенний призыв. В Сургуте и районе набрали 500 срочников

    Сегодня в 16:03
    226 0
  • ​Кто-то начал отмечать – в Тюмени голый мужик с трубой напал на посетителей супермаркета

    ​Кто-то начал отмечать – в Тюмени голый мужик с трубой напал на посетителей супермаркета

    Сегодня в 14:20
    316 0
  • Россияне больше не смогут открывать карты иностранных платежных систем в Казахстане

    Россияне больше не смогут открывать карты иностранных платежных систем в Казахстане

    Сегодня в 14:13
    337 0
  • В МВД России назвали рекордную сумму, которую потерял один человек по итогам общения с мошенниками

    В МВД России назвали рекордную сумму, которую потерял один человек по итогам общения с мошенниками

    Сегодня в 13:10
    340 0
  • С 1 января 9 миллионов работающих пенсионеров России получат прибавку к пенсии

    С 1 января 9 миллионов работающих пенсионеров России получат прибавку к пенсии

    Сегодня в 12:19
    354 0
  • В Лянторе сгорел дом, предназначенный к расселению в 2026 году. Его жителям оперативно предоставят квартиры

    В Лянторе сгорел дом, предназначенный к расселению в 2026 году. Его жителям оперативно предоставят квартиры

    30 декабря в 20:50
    626 0
  • ​Нелегальным мигрантам в России дали время до 30 апреля – либо легализоваться, либо уехать

    ​Нелегальным мигрантам в России дали время до 30 апреля – либо легализоваться, либо уехать

    30 декабря в 20:03
    618 0
  • ​Синоптики прогнозируют сургутянам теплую и снежную новогоднюю ночь

    ​Синоптики прогнозируют сургутянам теплую и снежную новогоднюю ночь

    30 декабря в 19:50
    568 0
Больше новостей
Введение дополнительной прогрессивной шкалы подоходного налога — это:
Комментировать
0
Многоженство в России - это:

Недопустимо 75.4%

Допустимо 18.3%

Не знаю 6.3%

Всего голосов: 126

Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

​В наступающем году для россиян станут дороже многие товары и услуги – вот короткий, но впечатляющий список

В 2025 году россиян ожидает рост цен на ряд товаров и услуг

​В наступающем году для россиян станут дороже многие товары и услуги – вот короткий, но впечатляющий список
Фото pixabay.com

С нового года в России вступают в силу изменения, которые приведут к удорожанию ряда продуктов и услуг. Это связано с увеличением пошлин, акцизов и других сборов.

Среди ключевых изменений:

  • Разводы: госпошлина за расторжение брака вырастет с 650 до 5000 рублей.
  • Сделки с недвижимостью: налоговые ставки увеличатся в 1,5–2 раза.
  • Рыба и морепродукты: стоимость повысится на 20%.
  • Капитальный ремонт квартир: ежемесячные сборы увеличатся в среднем на 10%.
  • Мобильный интернет: станет дороже из-за перехода на отечественное оборудование.
  • Импортные автомобили: тарифы на иномарки вырастут на 40%.
  • Отдых в санаториях: подорожание составит 20-30%.
  • Алкоголь и табачные изделия: цены увеличатся на 15%.
  • Бензин: ожидается рост стоимости на 10–20%.
  • Пиво и безалкогольные напитки: пиво подорожает на 10%, безалкогольные напитки — на 15%.
  • Штрафы за нарушения ПДД: увеличатся в среднем в 1,5 раза.
  • Шоколад: цена вырастет на 25%.

нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 19:19, просмотров: 75, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. В Лянторе сгорел дом, предназначенный к расселению в 2026 году. Его жителям оперативно предоставят квартиры 627
  2. ​Нелегальным мигрантам в России дали время до 30 апреля – либо легализоваться, либо уехать 618
  3. ​Синоптики прогнозируют сургутянам теплую и снежную новогоднюю ночь 568
  4. С 1 января 9 миллионов работающих пенсионеров России получат прибавку к пенсии 354
  5. В МВД России назвали рекордную сумму, которую потерял один человек по итогам общения с мошенниками 340
  6. Россияне больше не смогут открывать карты иностранных платежных систем в Казахстане 337
  7. «На праздник к нам пришла» — читатели siapress.ru поделились фотографиями своих новогодних ёлок 332
  8. ​Кто-то начал отмечать – в Тюмени голый мужик с трубой напал на посетителей супермаркета 316
  9. Желаю каждому из вас в наступающем 2025 году крепкого здоровья, счастья и благополучия 303
  10. С наступающим Новым 2025 годом, Югра! 266
  1. В России сняли ролик, в котором Санта-Клауса сбивает ПВО над Кремлем 3543
  2. ​Цифровые потери года: какие сервисы заблокировали в России и почему? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 2805
  3. Здравствуй дедушка Мороз борода из ваты! 2042
  4. Зимний старый Сургут: новый взгляд через нейросети // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 1933
  5. В России могут ввести штрафы за использование VPN 1794
  6. ​Мошенники придумали, как вытаскивать из людей деньги при помощи Telegram 1687
  7. В Казахстане разбился самолет, летевший из Баку в Грозный: что известно 1632
  8. ​Не думаю, что у правоохранителей есть ресурсы отслеживать и наказывать каждого пользователя VPN. Но показательные дела возможны 1549
  9. ​Тепловая перезагрузка 1515
  10. ​Новогоднее пожелание Сургуту: чтобы интересы города и его жителей были на первом месте, а девелоперы под это подстраивались 1478
  1. ​Когда Черное море стало черным: экологическая катастрофа у берегов Анапы // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 9731
  2. У россиян будут отбирать земельные участки, если они не используются в течение трех лет 5481
  3. Что делать, если не работает электронный больничный лист? // СИА-ПРЕСС ОТВЕЧАЕТ 5010
  4. ​Главная улица Краснодара превратилась в новогоднюю сказку: как местный миллиардер-патриот может доставить радость своим гражданам 4767
  5. ​Центр жизни 4049
  6. ​Какие законы ждут россиян в 2025 году? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 3970
  7. ​Как законно украсить подъезд к Новому году и не получить штраф? // СИА-ПРЕСС ОТВЕЧАЕТ 3866
  8. ​В Тюменской области продолжают строительство крупных объектов дорожной инфраструктуры 3748
  9. В России сняли ролик, в котором Санта-Клауса сбивает ПВО над Кремлем 3543
  10. Здание «Агентства воздушных сообщений» могло послужить культурному развитию Сургута. Но будет служить торговцам и банкирам 3225

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика