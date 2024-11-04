16+
	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  97,5499   EUR  106,1426  

Новости

Больше новостей
Китайские автомобили:
Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

​Подарок для французов: девушка нашла живую лягушку в упаковке рукколы

Покупательница нашла живую лягушку в упаковке свежей рукколы на прилавке супермаркета

​Подарок для французов: девушка нашла живую лягушку в упаковке рукколы
Фото и видео: ru.freepik.com, Москва Live

Россиянка наткнулась на неожиданный «бонус» в упаковке свежей зелени – среди листьев рукколы она обнаружила живую лягушку. Земноводное устроилось в запечатанной упаковке и мирно сидело на прилавке магазина.

«Маленькая какая! Ее надо на волю выпустить», – делится девушка в видео, опубликованном в телеграм-канале «Москва Live».

Ранее на месте общественного туалета на Ленина в Сургуте открыли магазин с оборудованием для майнинга.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 12:22, просмотров: 35, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#331 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1730314854"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1730919540"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=0Ggf9E6kdTpfpEOHYrbZx55g8W4koP5seYbYb6CfrXKPHNFG5dQLJLmfyQxSru9UR/6zzHYxhonasPpgmVn79mC1DTWsHGa1YttYgSZG4yxBTiuaZ9AL1KSKZ4qAsqpHvREtcbhHbaQhTnLQbj/WUQ=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=0Ggf9E6kdTpfpEOHYrbZx55g8W4koP5seYbYb6CfrXKPHNFG5dQLJLmfyQxSru9UR/6zzHYxhonasPpgmVn79mC1DTWsHGa1YttYgSZG4yxBTiuaZ9AL1KSKZ4qAsqpHvREtcbhHbaQhTnLQbj/WUQ=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "152"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "65"
      ["name"]=>
      string(54) "Лаборатория хоккея "Титан" (С2)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(39) "https://titanhl-surgut.ru/hockey-school"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "a5b4be8b0b9d4e845ea559b86014f8ef.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjevMPFq"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(63) "ИП Банников К.В. ИНН74461151203 erid:2SDnjevMPFq"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-10-31 00:00:54"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-11-06 23:59:00"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "152"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#342 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#340 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#343 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#340 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#344 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#340 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#340 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#331 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1730314854"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1730919540"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=0Ggf9E6kdTpfpEOHYrbZx55g8W4koP5seYbYb6CfrXKPHNFG5dQLJLmfyQxSru9UR/6zzHYxhonasPpgmVn79mC1DTWsHGa1YttYgSZG4yxBTiuaZ9AL1KSKZ4qAsqpHvREtcbhHbaQhTnLQbj/WUQ=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=0Ggf9E6kdTpfpEOHYrbZx55g8W4koP5seYbYb6CfrXKPHNFG5dQLJLmfyQxSru9UR/6zzHYxhonasPpgmVn79mC1DTWsHGa1YttYgSZG4yxBTiuaZ9AL1KSKZ4qAsqpHvREtcbhHbaQhTnLQbj/WUQ=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "152"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "65"
      ["name"]=>
      string(54) "Лаборатория хоккея "Титан" (С2)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(39) "https://titanhl-surgut.ru/hockey-school"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "a5b4be8b0b9d4e845ea559b86014f8ef.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjevMPFq"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(63) "ИП Банников К.В. ИНН74461151203 erid:2SDnjevMPFq"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-10-31 00:00:54"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-11-06 23:59:00"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "152"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#342 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#340 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#343 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#340 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#344 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#340 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#340 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#331 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1730314854"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1730919540"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=0Ggf9E6kdTpfpEOHYrbZx55g8W4koP5seYbYb6CfrXKPHNFG5dQLJLmfyQxSru9UR/6zzHYxhonasPpgmVn79mC1DTWsHGa1YttYgSZG4yxBTiuaZ9AL1KSKZ4qAsqpHvREtcbhHbaQhTnLQbj/WUQ=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=0Ggf9E6kdTpfpEOHYrbZx55g8W4koP5seYbYb6CfrXKPHNFG5dQLJLmfyQxSru9UR/6zzHYxhonasPpgmVn79mC1DTWsHGa1YttYgSZG4yxBTiuaZ9AL1KSKZ4qAsqpHvREtcbhHbaQhTnLQbj/WUQ=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "152"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "65"
      ["name"]=>
      string(54) "Лаборатория хоккея "Титан" (С2)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(39) "https://titanhl-surgut.ru/hockey-school"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "a5b4be8b0b9d4e845ea559b86014f8ef.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjevMPFq"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(63) "ИП Банников К.В. ИНН74461151203 erid:2SDnjevMPFq"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-10-31 00:00:54"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-11-06 23:59:00"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "152"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#342 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#340 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#343 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#340 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#344 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#340 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#340 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
ИП Банников К.В. ИНН74461151203 erid:2SDnjevMPFq реклама на siapress.ru
ИП Банников К.В. ИНН74461151203 erid:2SDnjevMPFq реклама на siapress.ru 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​Ушел из жизни главный врач Сургутской поликлиники №3 Дмитрий Гуз 932
  2. ​Ландшафты Сургута, или Когда деревья стали большими 695
  3. ​В Сургуте проверят сообщение об избиении ребенка-инвалида в детсаду 609
  4. ​На дорогах Югры вводят ограничения из-за непогоды 560
  5. ​Налог для всех: 63% читателей siapress.ru считают, что монахи должны платить налог за бездетность 518
  6. ​Кто он, соратник Фармана Салманова по поиску первой сургутской нефти – Николай Багдасарьянц? 464
  7. Какие шины не подведут этой зимой? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 430
  8. ​Жертвами пожара в СОТ «Прибрежный-3» Сургута стали четыре человека, в том числе два ребенка 308
  9. ​В ХМАО сотрудница такси спасла 81-летнего пенсионера от обмана мошенников 132
  10. ​Первый этап ремонта дороги на улице Югорской в Сургуте завершен 112
  1. ​Зарплаты, больничные и декретные выплаты: как новый МРОТ повлияет на доходы россиян в 2025 году // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 2329
  2. ​В Сургуте больше суток будет перекрыта дорога на проспекте Ленина 1406
  3. В Думе Сургута всплыли новые подробности о заборе на бульваре Свободы 1328
  4. В Сургуте подскочили цены на квадратный метр жилья 1229
  5. ​Поменяйте карту в кабинете главы Сургута! 1214
  6. Больше дней или больше отпускных. Что выгоднее? 1196
  7. В Сургуте работают лучший врач и медсестра России 1191
  8. ​Михаил Кадников: «Иностранные авиакомпании в России − это безопасность, а не экономия» 1160
  9. ​Повышение налогов на землю под жилую застройку, льгота по налогам для ИП, новая школа – итоги октябрьской думы 1153
  10. ​Аэропорт Сургута расширят: инфраструктура не справляется с потоком пассажиров 1140
  1. ​Не хочешь рожать ‒ плати: в России введут налог на бездетность? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 13920
  2. ​В России разработали параметры налога на бездетность 4919
  3. Ученые создали калькулятор, предсказывающий примерную дату смерти 3956
  4. ​В Тюмени представят стратегию развития креативных индустрий региона 3941
  5. ​Зачем ложиться в гроб? В России набирает популярность необычная терапия 3827
  6. ​К вопросу о фасадах 3487
  7. Юная вартовчанка оставила отца без 214 тысяч рублей из-за мошенников 3460
  8. В Нижневартовске задержали экс-подрядчика по школьному питанию 3262
  9. ​Ради нескольких строчек в газете. Часть первая 3204
  10. ​Группа «Кино» для клиентов Сбера: банковская карта в виде кассеты, стикеры, ожившие картины, плейлист, мерч и многое другое 2785

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика