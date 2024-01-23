В России проиндексируют около 40 пособий

16+
	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#307 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1705554524"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1706727577"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(211) "/adv_follow/hash?q=dmcRg0hBA2mJdu+mEzeY5TQNNDvJcjX1GleF7cw/AbR45BEKzRyKAjSMGgIwSVEG/38YWAzh8m7xp4+DfdCD79oNfVYT8u7SAVQcTG3g8u8kj8fFjZSIpkUKe4PXRZXobCiBE+x++osYNxsLOa7i6o+7dMb+ktjTT9aadJDzeV/A1lMTNF6HHmv5i1MAmrOw"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(209) "/adv_view/hash?q=dmcRg0hBA2mJdu+mEzeY5TQNNDvJcjX1GleF7cw/AbR45BEKzRyKAjSMGgIwSVEG/38YWAzh8m7xp4+DfdCD79oNfVYT8u7SAVQcTG3g8u8kj8fFjZSIpkUKe4PXRZXobCiBE+x++osYNxsLOa7i6o+7dMb+ktjTT9aadJDzeV/A1lMTNF6HHmv5i1MAmrOw"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "134"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "55"
      ["name"]=>
      string(45) "СК-МОТОРС ПРЕМИУМ (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(80) "https://skm-exeed.ru/vx/?utm_source=siapress&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=sale"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "bbcc6ee059283fadb0693442ddcc32a1.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(32) "СК-МОТОРС ПРЕМИУМ"
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdyhK1z"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(78) "ООО «СК-МОТОРС ПРЕМИУМ» ИНН 8602212173 erid:2SDnjdyhK1z"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-01-18 10:08:44"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-01-31 23:59:37"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "134"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#313 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#315 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#302 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1705554554"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1706727576"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(211) "/adv_follow/hash?q=ipnavQyfngU6aLPGrPsKOw4VXbe2PWhZpyQ/XPh7KuhNzrzsxX79S57NrY90DshlD7O1pBy30/vwfgFyXpRltc/HF2roNE2E8QHs3UdGDxv0st12srDSroXhIfzNnusUcFv6ezGyCJbw35otqe95Fj8JusXUC/uFcOZOyQxaS2A4R/74LMTSyDrZps7bK759"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(209) "/adv_view/hash?q=ipnavQyfngU6aLPGrPsKOw4VXbe2PWhZpyQ/XPh7KuhNzrzsxX79S57NrY90DshlD7O1pBy30/vwfgFyXpRltc/HF2roNE2E8QHs3UdGDxv0st12srDSroXhIfzNnusUcFv6ezGyCJbw35otqe95Fj8JusXUC/uFcOZOyQxaS2A4R/74LMTSyDrZps7bK759"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "135"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "55"
      ["name"]=>
      string(43) "СК-МОТОРС ПРЕМИУМ (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(80) "https://skm-exeed.ru/vx/?utm_source=siapress&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=sale"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "5b50f046981a8db2e4743d64ec48ca59.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(32) "СК-МОТОРС ПРЕМИУМ"
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdyhK1z"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(78) "ООО «СК-МОТОРС ПРЕМИУМ» ИНН 8602212173 erid:2SDnjdyhK1z"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-01-18 10:09:14"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-01-31 23:59:36"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "135"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#308 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#310 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(2) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#302 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1705554554"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1706727576"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(211) "/adv_follow/hash?q=ipnavQyfngU6aLPGrPsKOw4VXbe2PWhZpyQ/XPh7KuhNzrzsxX79S57NrY90DshlD7O1pBy30/vwfgFyXpRltc/HF2roNE2E8QHs3UdGDxv0st12srDSroXhIfzNnusUcFv6ezGyCJbw35otqe95Fj8JusXUC/uFcOZOyQxaS2A4R/74LMTSyDrZps7bK759"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(209) "/adv_view/hash?q=ipnavQyfngU6aLPGrPsKOw4VXbe2PWhZpyQ/XPh7KuhNzrzsxX79S57NrY90DshlD7O1pBy30/vwfgFyXpRltc/HF2roNE2E8QHs3UdGDxv0st12srDSroXhIfzNnusUcFv6ezGyCJbw35otqe95Fj8JusXUC/uFcOZOyQxaS2A4R/74LMTSyDrZps7bK759"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "135"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "55"
      ["name"]=>
      string(43) "СК-МОТОРС ПРЕМИУМ (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(80) "https://skm-exeed.ru/vx/?utm_source=siapress&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=sale"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "5b50f046981a8db2e4743d64ec48ca59.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(32) "СК-МОТОРС ПРЕМИУМ"
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdyhK1z"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(78) "ООО «СК-МОТОРС ПРЕМИУМ» ИНН 8602212173 erid:2SDnjdyhK1z"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-01-18 10:09:14"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-01-31 23:59:36"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "135"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#308 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#310 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
  [1]=>
  object(AdvItems)#307 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1705554524"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1706727577"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(211) "/adv_follow/hash?q=dmcRg0hBA2mJdu+mEzeY5TQNNDvJcjX1GleF7cw/AbR45BEKzRyKAjSMGgIwSVEG/38YWAzh8m7xp4+DfdCD79oNfVYT8u7SAVQcTG3g8u8kj8fFjZSIpkUKe4PXRZXobCiBE+x++osYNxsLOa7i6o+7dMb+ktjTT9aadJDzeV/A1lMTNF6HHmv5i1MAmrOw"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(209) "/adv_view/hash?q=dmcRg0hBA2mJdu+mEzeY5TQNNDvJcjX1GleF7cw/AbR45BEKzRyKAjSMGgIwSVEG/38YWAzh8m7xp4+DfdCD79oNfVYT8u7SAVQcTG3g8u8kj8fFjZSIpkUKe4PXRZXobCiBE+x++osYNxsLOa7i6o+7dMb+ktjTT9aadJDzeV/A1lMTNF6HHmv5i1MAmrOw"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "134"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "55"
      ["name"]=>
      string(45) "СК-МОТОРС ПРЕМИУМ (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(80) "https://skm-exeed.ru/vx/?utm_source=siapress&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=sale"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "bbcc6ee059283fadb0693442ddcc32a1.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(32) "СК-МОТОРС ПРЕМИУМ"
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdyhK1z"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(78) "ООО «СК-МОТОРС ПРЕМИУМ» ИНН 8602212173 erid:2SDnjdyhK1z"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-01-18 10:08:44"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-01-31 23:59:37"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "134"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#313 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#315 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
СК-МОТОРС ПРЕМИУМ
ООО «СК-МОТОРС ПРЕМИУМ» ИНН 8602212173 erid:2SDnjdyhK1z реклама на siapress.ru
СК-МОТОРС ПРЕМИУМ
ООО «СК-МОТОРС ПРЕМИУМ» ИНН 8602212173 erid:2SDnjdyhK1z реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  87,9724   EUR  95,8854  

Новости

Больше новостей
Ленина вы воспринимаете как…
Комментировать
0
Ваше настроение:
Комментировать
0
Ностальгируете ли вы по 90-м?
Комментировать
0
Надо ли запрещать поставлять в Россию пиво из недружественных стран, в том числе считающихся лучшими в мире производителями пива (Германия, Чехия, Литва и пр.)?

Да 33.3%

Нет 61.8%

Не знаю 4.9%

Всего голосов: 123

Комментировать
0
Согласно исследованию ВЦИОМ, 74 процента россиян обожают зиму. А вы...

обожаете зиму 21.7%

ненавидите зиму 44.3%

все равно 34%

Всего голосов: 106

Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

​Россиянам напомнили, какие пособия вырастут с февраля

В России проиндексируют около 40 пособий

​Россиянам напомнили, какие пособия вырастут с февраля
Фото: ru.freepik.com

В России с 1 февраля проиндексируют около 40 пособий. Социальные выплаты увеличатся более чем для 20 млн россиян. Они вырастут по уровню фактической инфляции − на 7,4%, напомнили эксперты «Объясняем.рф».

Так, со следующего месяца вырастут следующие выплаты:

  • маткапитал;
  • единовременное пособие при рождении ребенка;
  • ежемесячное пособие по уходу за ребенком до полутора лет;
  • ежемесячная денежная выплата ветеранам;
  • ежемесячная страховая выплата и другие.

Кроме того, увеличится пособие по безработице. В дальнейшем его будут индексировать ежегодно.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 10:36, просмотров: 50, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#376 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1705896406"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1706468393"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=EqIYvQ3F3zvX/74sIclW1OFPk+o2Q6UgsRXKj8ZnH+KfxyJxhsCQuGViXZwZ46wmutgz1VXTWpl2HRubmWIdRU7RGNoqtUHhB2SAGVxqVhn1K/Zb6bEPx8jSjP1NNfsC"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=EqIYvQ3F3zvX/74sIclW1OFPk+o2Q6UgsRXKj8ZnH+KfxyJxhsCQuGViXZwZ46wmutgz1VXTWpl2HRubmWIdRU7RGNoqtUHhB2SAGVxqVhn1K/Zb6bEPx8jSjP1NNfsC"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "103"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "40"
      ["name"]=>
      string(35) "Филармония (С1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(19) "https://www.sfil.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "796d3a04b8637c91ecb91c18b4dc6586.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjbzG2tg"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(88) "МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjbzG2tg"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-01-22 09:06:46"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-01-28 23:59:53"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "103"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#332 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#373 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#371 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#373 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#370 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#373 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#373 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#376 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1705896406"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1706468393"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=EqIYvQ3F3zvX/74sIclW1OFPk+o2Q6UgsRXKj8ZnH+KfxyJxhsCQuGViXZwZ46wmutgz1VXTWpl2HRubmWIdRU7RGNoqtUHhB2SAGVxqVhn1K/Zb6bEPx8jSjP1NNfsC"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=EqIYvQ3F3zvX/74sIclW1OFPk+o2Q6UgsRXKj8ZnH+KfxyJxhsCQuGViXZwZ46wmutgz1VXTWpl2HRubmWIdRU7RGNoqtUHhB2SAGVxqVhn1K/Zb6bEPx8jSjP1NNfsC"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "103"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "40"
      ["name"]=>
      string(35) "Филармония (С1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(19) "https://www.sfil.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "796d3a04b8637c91ecb91c18b4dc6586.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjbzG2tg"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(88) "МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjbzG2tg"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-01-22 09:06:46"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-01-28 23:59:53"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "103"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#332 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#373 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#371 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#373 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#370 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#373 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#373 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#376 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1705896406"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1706468393"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=EqIYvQ3F3zvX/74sIclW1OFPk+o2Q6UgsRXKj8ZnH+KfxyJxhsCQuGViXZwZ46wmutgz1VXTWpl2HRubmWIdRU7RGNoqtUHhB2SAGVxqVhn1K/Zb6bEPx8jSjP1NNfsC"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=EqIYvQ3F3zvX/74sIclW1OFPk+o2Q6UgsRXKj8ZnH+KfxyJxhsCQuGViXZwZ46wmutgz1VXTWpl2HRubmWIdRU7RGNoqtUHhB2SAGVxqVhn1K/Zb6bEPx8jSjP1NNfsC"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "103"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "40"
      ["name"]=>
      string(35) "Филармония (С1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(19) "https://www.sfil.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "796d3a04b8637c91ecb91c18b4dc6586.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjbzG2tg"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(88) "МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjbzG2tg"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-01-22 09:06:46"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-01-28 23:59:53"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "103"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#332 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#373 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#371 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#373 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#370 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#373 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#373 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjbzG2tg реклама на siapress.ru
МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjbzG2tg реклама на siapress.ru 
	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. Городское хозяйство в Сургуте будет курировать советник мэра 1076
  2. ​СМИ: в Нижневартовске прошли обыски в военкомате из-за купленных военных билетов 814
  3. ​Жить и давать жить другим 762
  4. ​В Нижневартовске обыски в военкомате завершились возбуждением уголовного дела 704
  5. ​Аренда квартир в России подорожала почти наполовину 620
  6. Югорчанку оштрафовали за попытку провезти песок из Индии без соблюдения норм 609
  7. На железнодорожном вокзале в Нягани откроют багажное отделение 601
  8. Сургутянин спрятал наркотики в изюм из мюсли, чтобы пронести их в колонию 582
  9. ​В Югре отремонтируют разрушающийся мост 536
  10. ​В образовательные учреждения ХМАО поступили сообщения о минировании 517
  1. В Югре в выходные потеплеет до -3 градусов и пройдут снегопады 2069
  2. ​Спасти Ваню 1919
  3. Перелеты «экономом» в России подорожали на 22% за год 1848
  4. На территории пяти храмов Сургута организуют купели к Крещению Господнему 1601
  5. ​Чем экономика России удивила мир? 1558
  6. ​Власти еле успевают реагировать на предписания прокуратуры по поводу уборки снега, до возмущений от граждан руки не доходят 1446
  7. ​Плоский мир 1436
  8. В отдаленном поселении Сургутского района открыли новую амбулаторию 1392
  9. В Сургуте изменили три существующих автобусных маршрута 1369
  10. Виновником ДТП, повлекшего смерть пассажирки, оказался полицейский из Югры 1267
  1. ​Преступление против страны 12160
  2. ​В пятницу в Сургуте потеплеет, но ненадолго. Рождество будет морозным 9526
  3. ​Сургут потерял очередного директора ДАиГ 4510
  4. ​Сургуту нужны старожилы 4172
  5. ​С инженерной, архитектурной и средовой точки зрения Сургуту пора строить жилье, как в середине XXI века. А мы пока строим как в середине XX-го 4028
  6. ​В Югре проиндексировали социальные выплаты 3796
  7. Краснокнижные олени попали на фотоловушку в ХМАО // ВИДЕО 3686
  8. В ХМАО новым гражданам страны вручили повестки в военкомат 3420
  9. ​Райский сад в Сургуте 3066
  10. ​Сургуту необходимо провести сразу несколько реформ, каждая из которых сопоставима по масштабу с транспортной 3029

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Нуреев Юрий Ирикович
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика