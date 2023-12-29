16+
В России могут поднять зарплаты учителям

Правительство РФ анонсировало возможное увеличение зарплат педагогам

В России могут поднять зарплаты учителям
Фото: siapress.ru

Правительство России готовит решения по повышению зарплат педагогов. Об этом сообщает РИА Новости со ссылкой на заявление председателя правительства РФ Михаила Мишустина, прозвучавшее на заседании.

«По поручению главы государства правительство подготовит дополнительные решения по повышению оплаты труда педагогов. Прежде всего, чтобы поднять ее в тех российских регионах, где она ниже, чем в среднем по стране. Должны быть единые, прозрачные и понятные правила», – передает издание слова Мишустина.


29 декабря в 17:08
Комментарии:
6xz34e
30 декабря в 09:51
Следует верить,так как скоро 17 марта.

