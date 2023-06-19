16+
USD  83,6498   EUR  91,6329  

Новости

Как вы распределяете свой доход?
Комментировать
0
Оцените обновленный парк «За Саймой»
Комментировать
0
Необходимы ли законодательные предписания в отношении чистоты русского языка?
Комментировать
0
У вас есть кредиты?
Комментировать
0
«А кушать хочется»: кафе быстрого питания «Вкусно и точка» поднимет цены

С 26 июня «Вкусно и точка» повысит свои цены

«А кушать хочется»: кафе быстрого питания «Вкусно и точка» поднимет цены
Фото: ru.freepik.com

В связи с ростом себестоимости продукции сеть ресторанов «Вкусно и точка» поднимет свои цены на 5-8%, сообщают РИА Новости.

Как сообщалось ранее, «Вкусно и точка» – преемник McDonald's, который в 2022 году решил уйти из России и продать бизнес на территории страны. Покупателем стал лицензиат компании Александр Говор.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 15:08, просмотров: 121, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. В мире празднуют День отца 1177
  2. Житель Нефтеюганска заключил фиктивный брак: обман раскрылся через два года 674
  3. Югра заняла второе место в рейтинге самых ЗОЖных регионов 611
  4. Как уберечь ребенка от теплового удара? // ОБЗОР-СИА-ПРЕСС 405
  5. На автодороге в Югре 64-летний водитель устроил ДТП с тремя пострадавшими 357
  6. Два дня в ХМАО будет бушевать гроза 351
  7. У югорчанина случился сердечный приступ во время отдыха на озере: спасти его не удалось 277
  8. Коллектив Сургутской филармонии открыл сезон летних концертов 275
  9. В Югре сократилась доля бедных 265
  10. Пять лесных пожаров тушат в Югре 238
  1. Что постят в своих социальных сетях известные бывшие чиновники Сургута (и бонус – два необычных банкира) // ОБЗОР 1684
  2. Стремление ввысь 1625
  3. «С помощью развития ИТ-технологий мы можем по-новому взглянуть на привычные вещи» 1477
  4. ​Сабантую — 35! Как Сургут отметит один из самых ярких национальных праздников? 1395
  5. В Югре можно купаться в пяти водоемах 1383
  6. ​В ХМАО изменится состав совета директоров «Сургутнефтегаза» 1375
  7. С 19 июня в нескольких микрорайонах Сургута отключат горячую воду 1298
  8. В мире празднуют День отца 1177
  9. Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 17-18 июня? // АФИША 1167
  10. ​Дожди — надолго. В Сургуте установится пасмурная погода 1166
  1. Село «Богдановка» 11798
  2. ​Как дела с новой поликлиникой «Геолог», как поступать с бродячими собаками, и почему режут думские полномочия 6403
  3. ​Движение с остановками 3813
  4. Чтобы войны прекратились, нужно менять не внешнюю политику или другие высшие сферы, а нашу общую повседневность 3545
  5. Как ухаживать за кожей лица в летний период? // ONLINE 3282
  6. Из-за несоблюдения очередности проезда в Нефтеюганске погиб 35-летний мужчина 3265
  7. Новая сеть автобусных маршрутов заработала в Сургуте 3125
  8. ​«Вторичка» нащупывает баланс: ипотека дорожает, а некоторые квартиры дешевеют 3005
  9. ​В Сургуте поймали хулиганов, напавших на дорожных рабочих 2734
  10. На глазах у работников кафе в Сургуте зарезали мужчину – убийца скрылся с места преступления 2713

Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2021.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Нуреев Юрий Ирикович
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

