Пригородный поезд, следующий из Сургута в Нижневартовск, могут сделать круглогодичным

16+
	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#308 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1687145092"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1689361156"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=OTWwwq9+KcO7ocOHvkOmtheOEwo2wY24unYAGm6SQ7nXUNOmd3hxMNbFBeA/NipxauDNtfn20LeEQm7ntQpAkxFjrMrkda4P6RMNLOiiecrKwbE1UXv6LK+sOcFE1g5r"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=OTWwwq9+KcO7ocOHvkOmtheOEwo2wY24unYAGm6SQ7nXUNOmd3hxMNbFBeA/NipxauDNtfn20LeEQm7ntQpAkxFjrMrkda4P6RMNLOiiecrKwbE1UXv6LK+sOcFE1g5r"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(15) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "123"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(44) "Готовая квартира (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(28) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "63aae5b58c8056c4ab800cf09a9851ef.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-19 08:24:52"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-07-14 23:59:16"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "123"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#315 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#316 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#303 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1687145081"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1689361157"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=Jk8TQK4gQ/ssUHlVulNlVzB86Z8BBIRwRqvlULSexaTsr4wac94wr9GgzF/M8WVtVVq44RKVkFT7y0C7aTG7tnjFEucawXwW+s5T0AxklBoRmvOhZQ6S6FU0mLm0ZqFA"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=Jk8TQK4gQ/ssUHlVulNlVzB86Z8BBIRwRqvlULSexaTsr4wac94wr9GgzF/M8WVtVVq44RKVkFT7y0C7aTG7tnjFEucawXwW+s5T0AxklBoRmvOhZQ6S6FU0mLm0ZqFA"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(15) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "122"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(1) "5"
      ["name"]=>
      string(42) "Готовая квартира (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(28) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "8c7ffd123c46e3c8d62a284238cc3226.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-19 08:24:41"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-07-14 23:59:17"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "122"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#310 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#311 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(2) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#303 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1687145081"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1689361157"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=Jk8TQK4gQ/ssUHlVulNlVzB86Z8BBIRwRqvlULSexaTsr4wac94wr9GgzF/M8WVtVVq44RKVkFT7y0C7aTG7tnjFEucawXwW+s5T0AxklBoRmvOhZQ6S6FU0mLm0ZqFA"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=Jk8TQK4gQ/ssUHlVulNlVzB86Z8BBIRwRqvlULSexaTsr4wac94wr9GgzF/M8WVtVVq44RKVkFT7y0C7aTG7tnjFEucawXwW+s5T0AxklBoRmvOhZQ6S6FU0mLm0ZqFA"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(15) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "122"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(1) "5"
      ["name"]=>
      string(42) "Готовая квартира (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(28) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "8c7ffd123c46e3c8d62a284238cc3226.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-19 08:24:41"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-07-14 23:59:17"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "122"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#310 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#311 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
  [1]=>
  object(AdvItems)#308 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1687145092"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1689361156"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=OTWwwq9+KcO7ocOHvkOmtheOEwo2wY24unYAGm6SQ7nXUNOmd3hxMNbFBeA/NipxauDNtfn20LeEQm7ntQpAkxFjrMrkda4P6RMNLOiiecrKwbE1UXv6LK+sOcFE1g5r"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=OTWwwq9+KcO7ocOHvkOmtheOEwo2wY24unYAGm6SQ7nXUNOmd3hxMNbFBeA/NipxauDNtfn20LeEQm7ntQpAkxFjrMrkda4P6RMNLOiiecrKwbE1UXv6LK+sOcFE1g5r"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(15) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "123"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(44) "Готовая квартира (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(28) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "63aae5b58c8056c4ab800cf09a9851ef.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-19 08:24:52"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-07-14 23:59:16"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "123"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#315 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#316 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
реклама на siapress.ru
реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  90,6253   EUR  99,8890  

Новости

Больше новостей
Больше опросов

Поезда на участке Сургут-Нижневартовск планируют сделать круглогодичными

Пригородный поезд, следующий из Сургута в Нижневартовск, могут сделать круглогодичным

Поезда на участке Сургут-Нижневартовск планируют сделать круглогодичными
Фото: www.svrpk.ru

РЖД планирует перевести поезда на участке Сургут-Нижневартовск-1 на круглогодичное следование. На данный момент поезда №6097, №7496 являются сезонными и курсируют с 28 мая по 28 октября.

В связи с этим жителей округа просят пройти анонимный опрос, который позволит узнать, насколько данная идея актуальна.

Напомним, что ранее правительство Югры поставило задачу по расширению железнодорожного сообщения внутри региона.


нравится (1) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 10:43, просмотров: 134, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. Пожилая жительница Нягани по глупости подарила мошенникам квартиру 727
  2. ​Генеральный директор сургутского аэропорта получил награду от президента РФ 674
  3. Здание сургутского «Центрального коммерческого банка» реконструируют 595
  4. В Сургуте девушка-курьер раскрыла преступную схему обмана пенсионеров 588
  5. В Сургуте стартовал второй этап капитального ремонта на улице Привокзальная 573
  6. На Югру надвигается непогода: грозы, ливни и град 560
  7. Бренд Levi’s снова вернулся в Сургут 556
  8. ​Свыше полутора тысяч собак жду новых хозяев в Сургутском районе 552
  9. Лесничего из ХМАО заподозрили в сговоре с нефтяниками 486
  10. Почта России поможет популярном бренду в доставке вещей из Китая 464
  1. На Югру надвигается непогода: град и шквалистый ветер 3583
  2. ​Туман 1768
  3. ​Электросамокаты могут стать неплохим транспортом, нужно встроить их в городской ландшафт и учить людей правильно ездить 1701
  4. ​В ЦБ рассказали, как распознать мошенников в сети 1562
  5. Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 8-9 июля? // АФИША 1433
  6. В Сургуте откроют кабинет по лечению сексуальных девиаций в 2024 году 1285
  7. Жители Сургута покупают квартиры в Тюмени в два раза чаще, чем в Москве 1248
  8. ​Команда из Югры выиграла российский чемпионат Global Management Challenge и поедут на финал в Анголу 1216
  9. ​Прогуливающий работу югорчанин получил 2 млн рублей 1198
  10. Выпускники Тюменского нефтепроводного профессионального колледжа получили дипломы о присвоении квалификации 1192
  1. ​В отношении сторонников Пригожина возбуждают уголовные дела 8832
  2. Покупай, не скупись // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 4347
  3. Стремление ввысь 3889
  4. В Сургутском районе в жару выпал огромный град // ФОТОФАКТ 3748
  5. На Югру надвигается непогода: град и шквалистый ветер 3583
  6. Разбушевавшаяся стихия в Сургуте сломала светофоры и повалила деревья 3399
  7. Как «Кинопоиск» возродил любовь к панк-року 3331
  8. Помогите спасти! 2912
  9. Учитывая большие заслуги 2902
  10. Глава Мегиона Олег Дейнека скончался 2613

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2021.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Нуреев Юрий Ирикович
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика