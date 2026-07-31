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Власти согласовали первую полетную зону для беспилотников в Сургуте

В Сургуте появилась первая полетная зона для беспилотников

Власти согласовали первую полетную зону для беспилотников в Сургуте
Фото vk.ru/nauka_v_ugre

В Сургуте согласовали первую городскую полетную зону для беспилотных летательных аппаратов. Об этом сообщил депутат городской думы Алексей Кучин. По его словам, работу по согласованию завершил центр беспилотных технологий ЮНТИ «Северная пчела». На оформление всех необходимых разрешений совместно с администрацией Сургута ушло около полутора лет.

Новая зона позволит легально выполнять полеты беспилотников, обучать операторов, испытывать технику и проводить тренировки спортсменов. Как отметил Алексей Кучин, это должно стать важным шагом для развития отрасли беспилотных технологий в городе.

В дальнейшем планируется создать дронодром и уличную трассу для беспилотников. Кроме того, центр уже ведет набор на курсы по подготовке гражданских операторов БПЛА.


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