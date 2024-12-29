В Сургуте завершили капитальный ремонт крыльца администрации города

16+
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  101,6797   EUR  106,1028  

Новости

  ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 29-30 декабря? // АФИША
26 декабря в 14:55

    ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 29-30 декабря? // АФИША

    26 декабря в 14:55
    1150 0
  Правительство России ограничило IP-телефонию для борьбы с телефонными мошенниками
Сегодня в 16:30

    Правительство России ограничило IP-телефонию для борьбы с телефонными мошенниками

    Сегодня в 16:30
    260 0
  Крыльцо мэрии Сургута снова открыто для горожан // ВИДЕОФАКТ
Сегодня в 15:40

    Крыльцо мэрии Сургута снова открыто для горожан // ВИДЕОФАКТ

    Сегодня в 15:40
    301 0 
  В России установили минимальные баллы ЕГЭ на 2025/2026 учебный год
Сегодня в 14:50

    В России установили минимальные баллы ЕГЭ на 2025/2026 учебный год

    Сегодня в 14:50
    283 0
  Flydubai временно отменила рейсы в Дубай из двух городов России
Сегодня в 14:00

    Flydubai временно отменила рейсы в Дубай из двух городов России

    Сегодня в 14:00
    429 0
  Azerbaijan Airlines приостанавливает полеты в десять городов России
Сегодня в 13:10

    Azerbaijan Airlines приостанавливает полеты в десять городов России

    Сегодня в 13:10
    341 0
  В России сняли ролик, в котором Санта-Клауса сбивает ПВО над Кремлем
Сегодня в 12:20

    В России сняли ролик, в котором Санта-Клауса сбивает ПВО над Кремлем

    Сегодня в 12:20
    805 0
  Ученые нашли способ преобразовывать раковые клетки в нормальные
Сегодня в 11:35

    Ученые нашли способ преобразовывать раковые клетки в нормальные

    Сегодня в 11:35
    375 0
  В Сургуте пассажирке трижды списали деньги за проезд на автобусе
Сегодня в 10:51

    В Сургуте пассажирке трижды списали деньги за проезд на автобусе

    Сегодня в 10:51
    411 0
  Андрей Саликов возглавил комитет внутренней и молодежной политики Сургута
Сегодня в 10:06

    Андрей Саликов возглавил комитет внутренней и молодежной политики Сургута

    Сегодня в 10:06
    382 0
  Цитата мэра Анапы о пользе мазута оказалась фейком
28 декабря в 15:31

    Цитата мэра Анапы о пользе мазута оказалась фейком

    28 декабря в 15:31
    694 0
  «Ждите письмо из Хогвартса»: в ХМАО семья приютила замерзающего совенка
28 декабря в 14:40

    «Ждите письмо из Хогвартса»: в ХМАО семья приютила замерзающего совенка

    28 декабря в 14:40
    609 0
  ​В России могут запретить рекламу, пропагандирующую многоженство
28 декабря в 13:47

    ​В России могут запретить рекламу, пропагандирующую многоженство

    28 декабря в 13:47
    599 0
Больше новостей
Многоженство в России - это:
В России рассматривают возможность запретить гражданам дарить друг другу алкоголь. Вы что-нибудь понимаете?
Подорожание крепкого алкоголя с 1 января 2025 - это:
Больше опросов

Крыльцо мэрии Сургута снова открыто для горожан // ВИДЕОФАКТ

В Сургуте завершили капитальный ремонт крыльца администрации города

Крыльцо мэрии Сургута снова открыто для горожан // ВИДЕОФАКТ
Фото и видео: читатель siapress.ru Д.Балаушко

Читатель siapress.ru поделился видео, на котором убирают забор возле крыльца администрации Сургута. По всей видимости, капитальный ремонт объекта за 20 млн рублей завершился. Теперь крыльцо мэрии города снова открыто для горожан.

Отметим, что работы планировали завершить еще в конце августа, однако сроки были перенесены на декабрь из-за задержки поставок материалов, необходимых для отделки фасада и входной группы.


Сегодня в 15:40, просмотров: 304, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


