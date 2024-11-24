Глава Сургута поздравил горожанок с Днем матери

16+
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdHRsMu
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  102,5761   EUR  107,4252  

Новости

  • ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 23-24 ноября? // АФИША

    ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 23-24 ноября? // АФИША

    21 ноября в 12:00
    763 1
  • ​В Московском зоопарке поселился гигантский осьминог

    ​В Московском зоопарке поселился гигантский осьминог

    Сегодня в 12:31
    14 0
  • ​Владимир Путин подписал закон о запрете пропаганды чайлдфри

    ​Владимир Путин подписал закон о запрете пропаганды чайлдфри

    Сегодня в 10:52
    143 0 
    ООО"МК ДоктороФ" ИНН8602311110 erid:2SDnjcM6tgT реклама на siapress.ru
  • ​В Сургутском районе прошла общественная приемка квартир

    ​В Сургутском районе прошла общественная приемка квартир

    Сегодня в 10:17
    167 0
  • ​В Сургуте готовы проекты для строительства двух новых развязок

    ​В Сургуте готовы проекты для строительства двух новых развязок

    23 ноября в 17:22
    681 0
  • ​В Когалыме провели успешную операцию по спасению пациента в коме

    ​В Когалыме провели успешную операцию по спасению пациента в коме

    23 ноября в 15:44
    469 0
  • ​В Сургуте на ремонт драмтеатра направят более 342 млн рублей

    ​В Сургуте на ремонт драмтеатра направят более 342 млн рублей

    23 ноября в 14:33
    461 0
  • ​Сургутский район очистили от 47 свалок

    ​Сургутский район очистили от 47 свалок

    23 ноября в 13:37
    482 0
  • ​Каждый 105-й житель Югры живет с ВИЧ: что важно знать о заболевании

    ​Каждый 105-й житель Югры живет с ВИЧ: что важно знать о заболевании

    23 ноября в 12:37
    596 0
  • ​Руслан Кухарук наградил победителей очередного потока «Лидеров изменений Югры 4.0»

    ​Руслан Кухарук наградил победителей очередного потока «Лидеров изменений Югры 4.0»

    23 ноября в 12:03
    521 0
  • ​В ХМАО централизуют строительство соцобъектов: управление капстроительства станет единым заказчиком

    ​В ХМАО централизуют строительство соцобъектов: управление капстроительства станет единым заказчиком

    23 ноября в 11:49
    525 1
  • ​Губернатор, «большой мэр», главный лоббист Югры и югорчан – как Руслана Кухарука охарактеризовали в докладе федерального агентства

    ​Губернатор, «большой мэр», главный лоббист Югры и югорчан – как Руслана Кухарука охарактеризовали в докладе федерального агентства

    23 ноября в 11:41
    465 0
  • ​В Сургуте открыли мемориальную доску в честь краеведа Алексея Федулова

    ​В Сургуте открыли мемориальную доску в честь краеведа Алексея Федулова

    23 ноября в 10:42
    429 0
Больше новостей
Запрет на работу иностранным мигрантам в службах такси, учебных заведениях и объектах торговли - это:
Комментировать
0
Перевод ЕГЭ на 100-балльную систему - это:
Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

​В России отмечают День матери

Глава Сургута поздравил горожанок с Днем матери

​В России отмечают День матери
Фото и видео: Максим Слепов / vk.com

Сегодня, 24 ноября, в России отмечается прекрасный праздник – День матери. Глава Сургута Максим Слепов поздравил в своих соцсетях всех мам.

«Первое, что хочу сделать этим утром - поздравить всех мам Сургута с их праздником, Днем матери. На вашей любви и заботе держится мир. С удовольствием присоединяюсь к нашему городскому флешмобу. Не забудьте позвонить своим мамам и поблагодарить их лично», – написал он.


нравится (1) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 11:57, просмотров: 83, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. Культура в Сургуте двадцать лет катится по инерции. Это стагнация 796
  2. ​В Сургуте готовы проекты для строительства двух новых развязок 681
  3. ​Каждый 105-й житель Югры живет с ВИЧ: что важно знать о заболевании 596
  4. ​Парковка по силам? 533
  5. ​Сургутский район очистили от 47 свалок 482
  6. ​В Когалыме провели успешную операцию по спасению пациента в коме 469
  7. ​В Сургуте на ремонт драмтеатра направят более 342 млн рублей 462
  8. ​Итоги дорожной кампании в Сургуте – 2024. Что сделано и что впереди? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 408
  9. ​В Сургутском районе прошла общественная приемка квартир 167
  10. ​Владимир Путин подписал закон о запрете пропаганды чайлдфри 143
  1. ​Умер экс-солист группы «На-На» Владимир Левкин 3177
  2. ​Полвека в нефтяной отрасли 2609
  3. Был бы мэр, а статья найдётся 2104
  4. ​Годы партийного лидерства 1711
  5. ​Давайте сначала от поля и речки! 1503
  6. ​СМИ: в ТРЦ «Аура» в Сургуте задержали целый автобус мигрантов 1442
  7. 20 лет власти Сургута игнорируют запрос на индивидуальное жилье. Хватит 1389
  8. ДТП на трассе в Югре унесло жизни двух человек 1331
  9. От 500 до 3 000 рублей в месяц: половина сургутян экономит на продуктах с бонусными картами 1164
  10. ​Рождаемость падает, смертность растет: Югра теряет естественный прирост 1151
  1. ​Цены взлетят: какие продукты и услуги подорожают в России в 2025 году? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 6586
  2. ​Андрей Филатов: от мэра Сургута до фигуранта уголовного дела // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 6294
  3. Ученые создали калькулятор, предсказывающий примерную дату смерти 5005
  4. ​В Подмосковье подросток зарубил мать топором после ссоры 4598
  5. ​Зарплаты, больничные и декретные выплаты: как новый МРОТ повлияет на доходы россиян в 2025 году // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 3547
  6. ​Юрист о последствиях уголовного дела Филатова: штрафы, срок и перспективы 3466
  7. ​Умер экс-солист группы «На-На» Владимир Левкин 3177
  8. ​Арест бывшего мэра крупнейшего города неприятен для любого губернатора, но тут есть важное «но» 3031
  9. ​Малые архитектурные интересности, промышленный туризм и новая жизнь хрущевок – урбанистические ноу-хау для Сургута 2971
  10. ​Жертвами пожара в СОТ «Прибрежный-3» Сургута стали четыре человека, в том числе два ребенка 2724

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


