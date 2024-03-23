16+
	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  92,6118   EUR  100,2170  

Новости

Больше новостей
Оцените новый проект сургутского ж/д вокзала!
Комментировать
0
Какой вид транспорта вы обычно предпочитаете для дальних поездок?
Комментировать
0
Вы уже запланировали летний отпуск?
Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

​Гололед отправил в «травму» 130 сургутян

В Сургуте гололед стал причиной травм 130 человек

​Гололед отправил в «травму» 130 сургутян
Фото: ru.freepik.com

За неделю в сургутский травмцентр обратились 130 человек — причиной стал гололед, сообщает ОМЕДИА. В числе пациентов сургутских медиков — 23 ребенка.

Пик обращений пришелся на понедельник: 18 марта помощь потребовалась 43 пострадавшим. Еще один пик — в четверг, 21-го числа: 34 человека. Госпитализация потребовалась 12 пациентам — некоторым сделают операцию, некоторых оставили под наблюдением.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 12:23, просмотров: 68, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#358 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1710743258"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1712516389"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=L3XRe5j72vEsAdnN6IbFWhr3NjxOcBclfrrNCoLGyL7dFwMHrShv8mSFejiC+jbFZJvIXQHjBeVOG/+dHzodUdaViz/cUpB9rm8S4b2hS/Tr5BqMFKztC0RmIXwFshWhx3UacEP8nDOsIQZwB1mKww=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=L3XRe5j72vEsAdnN6IbFWhr3NjxOcBclfrrNCoLGyL7dFwMHrShv8mSFejiC+jbFZJvIXQHjBeVOG/+dHzodUdaViz/cUpB9rm8S4b2hS/Tr5BqMFKztC0RmIXwFshWhx3UacEP8nDOsIQZwB1mKww=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "124"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "47"
      ["name"]=>
      string(47) "Навигатор Поступления (С1)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(42) "https://propostuplenie.ru/navigator/surgut"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "0e0bb3c3aeadf899fca345706017d104.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(14) "erid:Kra23eJau"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(57) "АНО ДО «ОДиН» ИНН 8602999313 erid:Kra23eJau"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-03-18 11:27:38"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-04-07 23:59:49"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "124"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#353 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#317 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#352 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#317 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#351 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#317 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#317 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#358 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1710743258"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1712516389"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=L3XRe5j72vEsAdnN6IbFWhr3NjxOcBclfrrNCoLGyL7dFwMHrShv8mSFejiC+jbFZJvIXQHjBeVOG/+dHzodUdaViz/cUpB9rm8S4b2hS/Tr5BqMFKztC0RmIXwFshWhx3UacEP8nDOsIQZwB1mKww=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=L3XRe5j72vEsAdnN6IbFWhr3NjxOcBclfrrNCoLGyL7dFwMHrShv8mSFejiC+jbFZJvIXQHjBeVOG/+dHzodUdaViz/cUpB9rm8S4b2hS/Tr5BqMFKztC0RmIXwFshWhx3UacEP8nDOsIQZwB1mKww=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "124"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "47"
      ["name"]=>
      string(47) "Навигатор Поступления (С1)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(42) "https://propostuplenie.ru/navigator/surgut"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "0e0bb3c3aeadf899fca345706017d104.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(14) "erid:Kra23eJau"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(57) "АНО ДО «ОДиН» ИНН 8602999313 erid:Kra23eJau"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-03-18 11:27:38"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-04-07 23:59:49"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "124"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#353 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#317 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#352 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#317 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#351 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#317 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#317 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#358 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1710743258"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1712516389"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=L3XRe5j72vEsAdnN6IbFWhr3NjxOcBclfrrNCoLGyL7dFwMHrShv8mSFejiC+jbFZJvIXQHjBeVOG/+dHzodUdaViz/cUpB9rm8S4b2hS/Tr5BqMFKztC0RmIXwFshWhx3UacEP8nDOsIQZwB1mKww=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=L3XRe5j72vEsAdnN6IbFWhr3NjxOcBclfrrNCoLGyL7dFwMHrShv8mSFejiC+jbFZJvIXQHjBeVOG/+dHzodUdaViz/cUpB9rm8S4b2hS/Tr5BqMFKztC0RmIXwFshWhx3UacEP8nDOsIQZwB1mKww=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "124"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "47"
      ["name"]=>
      string(47) "Навигатор Поступления (С1)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(42) "https://propostuplenie.ru/navigator/surgut"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "0e0bb3c3aeadf899fca345706017d104.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(14) "erid:Kra23eJau"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(57) "АНО ДО «ОДиН» ИНН 8602999313 erid:Kra23eJau"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-03-18 11:27:38"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-04-07 23:59:49"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "124"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#353 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#317 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#352 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#317 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#351 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#317 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#317 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
АНО ДО «ОДиН» ИНН 8602999313 erid:Kra23eJau реклама на siapress.ru
АНО ДО «ОДиН» ИНН 8602999313 erid:Kra23eJau реклама на siapress.ru 
	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​Северная тематика в выставке «Шепот крыльев». Анна Осипова // ONLINE 1024
  2. 8 мигрантов привлекли к ответственности в ХМАО за незаконную трудовую деятельность 602
  3. ​Сургутский мясокомбинат: «С фирмой колбасной оболочки, где был обнаружен антибиотик, не сотрудничаем» 582
  4. ​Тюменские асфальтовые заводы готовятся к началу работ по нацпроекту 570
  5. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 23-24 марта? // АФИША 543
  6. ​В сельские больницы Тюменской области поступает современное медоборудование 534
  7. ​Максим Слепов: «Вокзалы Сургута сегодня не отвечают возрастающим запросам пассажиров» 533
  8. ​Перспективы развития отечественной селекции обсудили на Тюмень Агро – 2024 519
  9. ​В России нехватка тюремщиков составила почти 20% 517
  10. ​Югорские бизнесмены вместо спада спроса получили дефицит кадров 505
  1. Организаторы Викторины «Достижения Югры» подготовили подарки-сюрпризы 2541
  2. Царское потворство 2420
  3. ​Оксана Каландырец: «Выигрывая в конкурсе, девушка занимается далеко не фешн-индустрией, основная функция все же − благотворительность» 2014
  4. Третья сургутянка выиграла квартиру в викторине «Достижения Югры» 1783
  5. ​В Арабские Эмираты отправили почти 120 килограмм мха из ХМАО 1397
  6. ​Сургутяне травмируются на скользких тротуарах после теплых выходных 1394
  7. ​Виталий Малыхин: «Люди идут на выборы не для того, чтобы проголосовать и отчитаться» 1323
  8. Конец Бардаковой власти 1296
  9. ​Пятая квартира в Викторине «Достижения Югры» досталась сургутянам 1291
  10. ​«Меня не было в городе»: за мать депутата из ХМАО проголосовали без ее ведома 1268
  1. 180 молодых биатлонистов съедутся в Ханты-Мансийск 11859
  2. ​Три новых автобусных маршрута начнут курсировать в Сургуте с 14 марта 6557
  3. Встреча двух цивилизаций 5324
  4. ​В ХМАО вслед за «Баку» закрыли «Ташкент» 5119
  5. ​От бобра добра 4496
  6. ​В Сургуте исчез востребованный остановочный павильон 4068
  7. ​Маленькая сургутянка борется с онкологией — нужна помощь 3857
  8. ​Новый фильм «Мастер и Маргарита» определенно стоить смотреть. И даже пересматрировать 3830
  9. В Югре похолодает до -37 градусов 3792
  10. ​Сургуту нужна перестройка главных дорог, чтобы создать магистральные автобусные маршруты 3678

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Нуреев Юрий Ирикович
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика