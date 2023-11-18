16+
	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  89,1237   EUR  96,7692  

Новости

Больше новостей
Запрет на пивные «наливайки» - это:
Комментировать
0
Госдума внесла закон о запрете пивных «наливаек». Это:
Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

«Была нужда, стала одежда»: в Сургуте на месте общественного туалета появился магазин

На месте общественного туалета на Ленина в Сургуте открыли магазин одежды

«Была нужда, стала одежда»: в Сургуте на месте общественного туалета появился магазин
Фото: О.Биденко

В Сургуте решилась судьба общественного туалета на Ленина – по сообщениям читателей СИА-ПРЕСС, на месте уборной открылся магазин одежды.

Напомним, что в 2021 году этот вопрос решался в ходе заседания думы. Объект потерял актуальность у горожан, так как рядом появилось больше 30 точек с бесплатными туалетами. Власти провели ремонт, однако ситуацию это не исправило. Тогда было решено передать помещение в руки частного предпринимателя.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 16:03, просмотров: 145, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#346 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1699825492"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1700420361"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=KN+OI+IgxsA8tJ0MKa3QLjybL1JWv+eqA9fltlBhMPGczU7TLyd/mQ01/UDPKZKZMpRacAQ3psvjHawCzkSx0e1zNiGYcyCt7F+JkhJ68Z8s91fNSo1LopI52fwnu89W"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=KN+OI+IgxsA8tJ0MKa3QLjybL1JWv+eqA9fltlBhMPGczU7TLyd/mQ01/UDPKZKZMpRacAQ3psvjHawCzkSx0e1zNiGYcyCt7F+JkhJ68Z8s91fNSo1LopI52fwnu89W"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "103"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "40"
      ["name"]=>
      string(35) "Филармония (С1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(19) "https://www.sfil.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "dc979acfd8474f946e1f91973b6d3781.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(14) "erid:Kra23sWma"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(86) "МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:Kra23sWma"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-11-13 02:44:52"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-11-19 23:59:21"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "103"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#312 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#331 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#342 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#331 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#339 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#331 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#331 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#346 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1699825492"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1700420361"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=KN+OI+IgxsA8tJ0MKa3QLjybL1JWv+eqA9fltlBhMPGczU7TLyd/mQ01/UDPKZKZMpRacAQ3psvjHawCzkSx0e1zNiGYcyCt7F+JkhJ68Z8s91fNSo1LopI52fwnu89W"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=KN+OI+IgxsA8tJ0MKa3QLjybL1JWv+eqA9fltlBhMPGczU7TLyd/mQ01/UDPKZKZMpRacAQ3psvjHawCzkSx0e1zNiGYcyCt7F+JkhJ68Z8s91fNSo1LopI52fwnu89W"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "103"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "40"
      ["name"]=>
      string(35) "Филармония (С1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(19) "https://www.sfil.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "dc979acfd8474f946e1f91973b6d3781.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(14) "erid:Kra23sWma"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(86) "МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:Kra23sWma"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-11-13 02:44:52"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-11-19 23:59:21"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "103"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#312 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#331 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#342 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#331 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#339 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#331 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#331 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#346 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1699825492"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1700420361"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=KN+OI+IgxsA8tJ0MKa3QLjybL1JWv+eqA9fltlBhMPGczU7TLyd/mQ01/UDPKZKZMpRacAQ3psvjHawCzkSx0e1zNiGYcyCt7F+JkhJ68Z8s91fNSo1LopI52fwnu89W"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=KN+OI+IgxsA8tJ0MKa3QLjybL1JWv+eqA9fltlBhMPGczU7TLyd/mQ01/UDPKZKZMpRacAQ3psvjHawCzkSx0e1zNiGYcyCt7F+JkhJ68Z8s91fNSo1LopI52fwnu89W"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "103"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "40"
      ["name"]=>
      string(35) "Филармония (С1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(19) "https://www.sfil.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "dc979acfd8474f946e1f91973b6d3781.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(14) "erid:Kra23sWma"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(86) "МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:Kra23sWma"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-11-13 02:44:52"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-11-19 23:59:21"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "103"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#312 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#331 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#342 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#331 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#339 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#331 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#331 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:Kra23sWma реклама на siapress.ru
МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:Kra23sWma реклама на siapress.ru 
	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​На дорогах ХМАО ограничили скорость из-за снегопадов 626
  2. Югорчан ожидают морозные выходные 611
  3. В жилом доме Сургута горела колясочная: никто не пострадал 372
  4. В Сургуте выходили младенца, который родился с весом в 490 грамм 369
  5. 14 родителей в Сургуте привлечены к ответственности за неисполнение обязанностей 336
  6. В Югре заканчивается голосование по выбору главного достижения и перспективного проекта на 2024 год среди муниципалитетов 309
  7. Стодневный кашель. Как определить коклюш? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 202
  8. 80% югорских студентов уверены, что им необходимо работать 188
  9. «Была нужда, стала одежда»: в Сургуте на месте общественного туалета появился магазин 145
  1. ​Большой гуманитарный форум пройдет в Ханты-Мансийске 30973
  2. Стены помнят. Пока помнят… 2045
  3. Строительство всех соцобъектов в ХМАО переходит под кураторство департамента 1440
  4. Звоните участковому 1343
  5. ​Неволшебная палочка 1340
  6. Турпоток в Югру вырос на четверть за год 1333
  7. Сургутский повар примет участие в шоу «Битва шефов» 1161
  8. Повышение процентной ставки и первоначального взноса снизило спрос на ипотеку в Сургуте 1148
  9. В 2024 году плата за ЖКУ в Югре может увеличиться почти на 10% 1147
  10. Новым главой Пыть-Яха стал вице-мэр из Лангепаса 1141
  1. Нечеловеколюбивая тема 31053
  2. ​Большой гуманитарный форум пройдет в Ханты-Мансийске 30973
  3. ​Ветер перемен 4631
  4. Школа Нижневартовска вошла в число лучших в стране 4416
  5. ​Кому платят больше всех в ХМАО // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 4080
  6. Ключ к прошлому. Кладезь знаний сургутского краеведа. 3799
  7. «…Смелый казацкий острог» 3612
  8. ​Автобусной реформой недовольны. Сургутяне определились с отношением к новшествам на дорогах города 3305
  9. ​Всегда — Новый! 2894
  10. «Мы хотим создать полноценное и большое комьюнити сургутских айтишников» 2754

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2021.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Нуреев Юрий Ирикович
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика