16+
	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  97,5499   EUR  106,1426  

Новости

Больше новостей
Китайские автомобили:
Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

Какие шины не подведут этой зимой? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС

Рейтинг шин для зимней погоды от экспертов

Какие шины не подведут этой зимой? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС
Фото: freepik.com

С первым снегом и морозами самое время подумать о зимних шинах, которые обеспечат безопасность на дорогах. Эксперты из Австрии протестировали зимние шины популярных размеров 205/55 R16 и 215/55 R17, оценив их сцепление, управляемость и износостойкость на разных покрытиях – от сухого асфальта до заснеженной трассы. Этот обзор поможет выбрать лучшие, чтобы поездки по зимним дорогам были не только комфортными, но и максимально безопасными. Исследованием поделились в Роскачестве.

Лучшие зимние шины 205/55 R16

  • Continental Winter Contact TS 870 – короткий тормозной путь и отличная управляемость на всех покрытиях. Эти шины износостойки и экономичны по расходу топлива.
  • Goodyear UltraGrip Performance 3 – хорошие характеристики на большинстве дорог, однако средние показатели при торможении на льду и снегу.
  • Michelin Alpin 6 – долговечные шины с отличной износостойкостью, однако тормозной путь на сухом покрытии оказался длиннее по сравнению с другими моделями.
  • Hankook Winter i*cept RS3 – высокие оценки за износостойкость, но есть небольшие замечания по управляемости на мокрой дороге.

Худшие зимние шины 205/55 R16

  • Pirelli Cinturato Winter 2 – слабые показатели на сухом покрытии.
  • GT Radial WinterPro 2 Evo – средние результаты на мокрой и заснеженной дорогах и слабое сцепление на сухом асфальте.
  • Zeetex WH 1000 – неустойчивость на сухом и мокром покрытиях, повышенный расход топлива.

Лучшие зимние шины 215/55 R17

  • Goodyear UltraGrip Performance 3 – легкие и экономичные шины, обеспечивающие отличное сцепление на ледяной и мокрой дороге.
  • Dunlop Winter Sport 5 – хорошее сцепление на сухих и мокрых дорогах, долговечные, хотя расход топлива немного выше.
  • Vredestein Wintrac Pro – достойное поведение на сухих дорогах, но долговечность ниже, чем у конкурентов.

Худшие зимние шины 215/55 R17

  • Triangle Winter X TW401 – средние результаты на сухой дороге и слабые показатели на мокрой.
  • Kenda Wintergen 2 KR501 – износостойкие, но тяжелые, увеличивают расход топлива и плохо держатся на мокрой и сухой дорогах.
  • Davanti Wintoura+ – низкие оценки на зимних дорогах, хотя хорошо держатся на сухих и мокрых покрытиях.

нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 14:19, просмотров: 101, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#331 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1730314854"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1730919540"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=67tyPUpwr+L/KnYAQjgySFugAi3oTrkM7ytCZ/YngUHupU2WoNTHBvzNl0L2OtwVmCawvwFyN5U9HOWCq/WKvgjqpy0xCfnx0eDtFlk9dDXpKV69QHepxUE6XBywrGDZn/q88r+f/wN46WH5TPC2jA=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=67tyPUpwr+L/KnYAQjgySFugAi3oTrkM7ytCZ/YngUHupU2WoNTHBvzNl0L2OtwVmCawvwFyN5U9HOWCq/WKvgjqpy0xCfnx0eDtFlk9dDXpKV69QHepxUE6XBywrGDZn/q88r+f/wN46WH5TPC2jA=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "152"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "65"
      ["name"]=>
      string(54) "Лаборатория хоккея "Титан" (С2)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(39) "https://titanhl-surgut.ru/hockey-school"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "a5b4be8b0b9d4e845ea559b86014f8ef.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjevMPFq"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(63) "ИП Банников К.В. ИНН74461151203 erid:2SDnjevMPFq"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-10-31 00:00:54"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-11-06 23:59:00"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "152"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#342 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#340 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#343 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#340 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#344 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#340 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#340 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#331 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1730314854"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1730919540"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=67tyPUpwr+L/KnYAQjgySFugAi3oTrkM7ytCZ/YngUHupU2WoNTHBvzNl0L2OtwVmCawvwFyN5U9HOWCq/WKvgjqpy0xCfnx0eDtFlk9dDXpKV69QHepxUE6XBywrGDZn/q88r+f/wN46WH5TPC2jA=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=67tyPUpwr+L/KnYAQjgySFugAi3oTrkM7ytCZ/YngUHupU2WoNTHBvzNl0L2OtwVmCawvwFyN5U9HOWCq/WKvgjqpy0xCfnx0eDtFlk9dDXpKV69QHepxUE6XBywrGDZn/q88r+f/wN46WH5TPC2jA=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "152"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "65"
      ["name"]=>
      string(54) "Лаборатория хоккея "Титан" (С2)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(39) "https://titanhl-surgut.ru/hockey-school"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "a5b4be8b0b9d4e845ea559b86014f8ef.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjevMPFq"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(63) "ИП Банников К.В. ИНН74461151203 erid:2SDnjevMPFq"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-10-31 00:00:54"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-11-06 23:59:00"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "152"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#342 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#340 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#343 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#340 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#344 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#340 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#340 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#331 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1730314854"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1730919540"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=67tyPUpwr+L/KnYAQjgySFugAi3oTrkM7ytCZ/YngUHupU2WoNTHBvzNl0L2OtwVmCawvwFyN5U9HOWCq/WKvgjqpy0xCfnx0eDtFlk9dDXpKV69QHepxUE6XBywrGDZn/q88r+f/wN46WH5TPC2jA=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=67tyPUpwr+L/KnYAQjgySFugAi3oTrkM7ytCZ/YngUHupU2WoNTHBvzNl0L2OtwVmCawvwFyN5U9HOWCq/WKvgjqpy0xCfnx0eDtFlk9dDXpKV69QHepxUE6XBywrGDZn/q88r+f/wN46WH5TPC2jA=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "152"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "65"
      ["name"]=>
      string(54) "Лаборатория хоккея "Титан" (С2)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(39) "https://titanhl-surgut.ru/hockey-school"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "a5b4be8b0b9d4e845ea559b86014f8ef.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjevMPFq"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(63) "ИП Банников К.В. ИНН74461151203 erid:2SDnjevMPFq"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-10-31 00:00:54"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-11-06 23:59:00"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "152"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#342 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#340 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#343 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#340 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#344 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#340 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#340 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
ИП Банников К.В. ИНН74461151203 erid:2SDnjevMPFq реклама на siapress.ru
ИП Банников К.В. ИНН74461151203 erid:2SDnjevMPFq реклама на siapress.ru 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. Сургут накрыло первым крупным снегопадом // ФОТОФАКТ 603
  2. ​Опрос: 17% россиян признались, что иногда пьют на рабочем месте 478
  3. В Сургуте наградили победителей городского конкурса среди учителей 474
  4. ​22 года за аппаратом УЗИ 437
  5. Тюменские врачи поделились опытом по снижению смертности от онкологии 405
  6. ​Югорчане готовятся к Новому году: спрос на услуги Деда Мороза вырос на 12% 394
  7. ​Амфитеатры – неудачная любовь российских городов 290
  8. ​Сургут отмечает День народного единства 252
  9. ​Около СурГУ появится велопарковка с навесом 230
  10. И сразу на дистант: школьники Нижневартовска после каникул останутся дома 216
  1. ​Зарплаты, больничные и декретные выплаты: как новый МРОТ повлияет на доходы россиян в 2025 году // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 2255
  2. ​В Сургуте больше суток будет перекрыта дорога на проспекте Ленина 1337
  3. В Думе Сургута всплыли новые подробности о заборе на бульваре Свободы 1275
  4. В Сургуте подскочили цены на квадратный метр жилья 1174
  5. Больше дней или больше отпускных. Что выгоднее? 1143
  6. ​Поменяйте карту в кабинете главы Сургута! 1109
  7. ​Повышение налогов на землю под жилую застройку, льгота по налогам для ИП, новая школа – итоги октябрьской думы 1100
  8. ​Аэропорт Сургута расширят: инфраструктура не справляется с потоком пассажиров 1091
  9. В Сургуте работают лучший врач и медсестра России 1075
  10. Василий Голубев: «Иногда надпись на картинах несет 80% информации» 1046
  1. ​Не хочешь рожать ‒ плати: в России введут налог на бездетность? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 13870
  2. ​В России разработали параметры налога на бездетность 4881
  3. Ученые создали калькулятор, предсказывающий примерную дату смерти 3916
  4. ​В Тюмени представят стратегию развития креативных индустрий региона 3879
  5. ​Зачем ложиться в гроб? В России набирает популярность необычная терапия 3784
  6. ​К вопросу о фасадах 3439
  7. Юная вартовчанка оставила отца без 214 тысяч рублей из-за мошенников 3417
  8. ​Ради нескольких строчек в газете. Часть первая 3157
  9. В Нижневартовске задержали экс-подрядчика по школьному питанию 3140
  10. ​Группа «Кино» для клиентов Сбера: банковская карта в виде кассеты, стикеры, ожившие картины, плейлист, мерч и многое другое 2719

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика