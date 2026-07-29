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Югорчане смогут возвращать билеты на пригородные поезда без похода в кассу

Минтранс России разрешит онлайн-возврат билетов на пригородные поезда

Югорчане смогут возвращать билеты на пригородные поезда без похода в кассу
Фото t.me/kuharuk_ruslan

С 1 сентября 2026 года пассажиры смогут дистанционно оформлять возврат билетов на пригородные поезда с указанием мест. Об этом сообщает канал «Стройкомплекс Югры». Подать заявку на возврат можно будет через официальный сайт или мобильное приложение перевозчика. Сейчас для этого необходимо обращаться в билетную кассу.

Условия возврата останутся прежними. Если билет сдают более чем за два часа до отправления поезда, пассажиру вернут стоимость проезда за вычетом сбора перевозчика. При возврате менее чем за два часа до отправления будет возвращено 50% стоимости билета также за вычетом комиссии. Размер сбора за оформление возврата каждая пригородная пассажирская компания определит самостоятельно.

Нововведение будет действовать и в Югре. По информации РЖД, новые правила распространяются на пригородные поезда с указанием мест независимо от того, обслуживаются они электропоездами или составами на тепловозной тяге.


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