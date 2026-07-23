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}
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​В Сургуте что-то горело в районе ГРЭС // ФОТОФАКТ

Жители Сургута заметили черный дым над ГРЭС

​В Сургуте что-то горело в районе ГРЭС // ФОТОФАКТ
Фото: Валерий С.

В Сургуте что-то загорелось в районе ГРЭС. Фото в редакцию СИА-ПРЕСС прислал очевидец Валерий С.

«Я наблюдал это с балкона. Клубы дыма становились все больше. Сейчас, вроде как, тушат», ‒ указал он.

Спустя пару минут очевидец поделился фотографией, на которой видно, что у ГРЭС уже ничего не горит. Фото: Валерий С.

Официальной информации о происшествии пока нет. Редакция СИА-ПРЕСС попыталась связаться с ГРЭС, однако на звонок не ответили. В МЧС корреспонденту также не прокомментировали ситуацию.


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