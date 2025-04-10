16+
​В Югре мужчина на улице напал на ребенка. МВД расследует уголовное дело

СК России заинтересовался делом о нападении на ребенка в Югре

Фото и видео: sledcom.ru, ЧП Ханты-Мансийск / vk.com

В Югре мужчина напал на ребенка на улице: сначала он ударил проходившего мимо мальчика, а затем попытался его похитить. В МВД возбудили уголовное дело и начали расследование, говорится на сайте СК России.

«По данному факту органами МВД расследуется уголовное дело. Следственные органы СК России по ХМАО ходатайствуют перед надзорным ведомством о передаче материалов уголовного дела в производство следователей СК», ‒ указали в сообщении.

Глава СК России Александр Бастрыкин поручил руководителю регионального управления СК Михаилу Мокшину представить доклад о происшествии и о принятых решениях.


Сегодня в 14:27
МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnje9srpC реклама на siapress.ru
